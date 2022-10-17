Read full article on original website
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
Earth's warming hole not indication of abrupt climate change event, study finds
A new study from scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science suggests that the pattern of temperature change of the world's oceans may not be an indication of an impending abrupt climate change event as depicted in the movie "The Day After Tomorrow."
Scientists warn of a rare third-year La Niña
Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is an irregular periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean that affects the climate of much of the tropics and subtropics. This natural phenomenon is important to study because of the socioeconomic impacts it can have on matters such as food security, agricultural production, human health and water resources, to name but a few.
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Climate Questions: How does carbon dioxide trap heat?
That carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases trap heat is something scientists have known about for more than a 150 years. The underlying concept behind climate change is simple enough that school children can replicate the chemistry and physics and so can you. The why and how it happens is...
Meet the first Neanderthal family
The first Neanderthal draft genome was published in 2010. Since then, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology have sequenced a further 18 genomes from 14 different archaeological sites throughout Eurasia. While these genomes have provided insights into the broader strokes of Neanderthal history, we still know little of individual Neanderthal communities.
New research suggests our brains use quantum computation
Scientists from Trinity College Dublin believe our brains could use quantum computation. Their discovery comes after they adapted an idea developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity to explore the human brain and its workings. The brain functions measured were also correlated to short-term memory performance and conscious awareness,...
Record size bony fish found floating dead near Azores archipelago
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Portugal, working with a colleague from New Zealand and another from Japan, has released a report detailing an extremely large ocean sunfish that was found floating near to Faial Island off Horta Harbor in the Azores archipelago, off the coast of Portugal. In their paper published in Journal of Fish Biology, the group describes features of the huge fish and its probable cause of death.
One does not simply detonate a volcano into Mordor: A scientist explains the problems with that Rings of Power episode
In the blockbuster fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one of the principal antagonists, the wicked Adar, diverted a river into the labyrinth of tunnels under a dormant Mount Doom to trigger an explosive volcanic eruption. This transformed the surrounding landscape into the bleak lands of Mordor—setting up the blighted kingdom of the orcs that features heavily in the Lord of the Rings movies.
Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome
In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse movie of entire sky
Pictures of the sky can show us cosmic wonders; movies can bring them to life. Movies from NASA's NEOWISE space telescope are revealing motion and change across the sky. Every six months, NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft completes one trip halfway around the Sun, taking images in all directions. Stitched together, those images form an "all-sky" map showing the location and brightness of hundreds of millions of objects. Using 18 all-sky maps produced by the spacecraft (with the 19th and 20th to be released in March 2023), scientists have created what is essentially a time-lapse movie of the sky, revealing changes that span a decade.
Model calculates energetics of piercing fangs, claws and other biological weapons
Researchers have created a model that can calculate the energetics involved when one organism stabs another with its fangs, thorns, spines or other puncturing parts. Because the model can be applied to a variety of organisms, it will help scientists study and compare many types of biological puncturing tools, researchers said. It also will help engineers develop new systems to efficiently pierce materials or resist being pierced.
Native predatory fish help control invasive species in Hawaiian fishpond
Jacks and barracuda in Heʻeia fishpond were found to feed on Australian mullet, an invasive species introduced to Oahu waters in the 1950s. This finding, published in Aquaculture, Fish, and Fisheries by researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB), and Paepae O Heʻeia suggests that these native predatory fish may provide a form of biocontrol on populations of the invasive mullet species.
Physicists confirm hitch in proton structure
Nuclear physicists have confirmed that the current description of proton structure isn't all smooth sailing. A new precision measurement of the proton's electric polarizability performed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has revealed a bump in the data in probes of the proton's structure. Though...
Researchers discover new monster black hole 'practically in our back yard'
The discovery of a so-called monster black hole that has about 12 times the mass of the sun is detailed in a new Astrophysical Journalresearch submission, whose lead author is Dr. Sukanya Chakrabarti, a physics professor at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). "It is closer to the sun...
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover reaches long-awaited salty region
After journeying this summer through a narrow, sand-lined pass, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover recently arrived in the "sulfate-bearing unit," a long-sought region of Mount Sharp enriched with salty minerals. Scientists hypothesize that billions of years ago, streams, and ponds left behind the minerals as the water dried up. Assuming the...
Surveys suggest people who interact with a wide variety of other people report greater life satisfaction
A team of researchers at Harvard University, working with a colleague from the University of Virginia and another from Ramon Llull University, has found via surveys that people who interact with a wide variety of other people tend to report experiencing greater satisfaction with how their life is going than do those with less variety. Their paper is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
How the inequality crisis is linked to the sociogenesis of climate change
Research published in Water International develops an approach to the emergence of multiple economies of water in India's capital Delhi, using a neo-Polanyian approach of instituted economic process. Prof Mark Harvey argues that water is an "uncooperative public good" and analyzes the systems of provision, distribution, appropriation and consumption of water, and the formation of scales of these economies of water.
Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new Webb image
The James Webb Space Telescope captured the iconic "Pillars of Creation," huge structures of gas and dust teeming with stars, NASA said Wednesday, and the image is as majestic as one could hope. The twinkling of thousands of stars illuminates the telescope's first shot of the gigantic gold, copper and...
Systemic racism in US housing practices alters wildlife genetic diversity, study reports
Racist segregation housing practices in the U.S. have had a genetic impact on urban wildlife, a new study by University of Manitoba in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports. The research team lead by Dr. Chloé Schmidt, a recent UM graduate, examined genetic variability in different city-dwelling...
