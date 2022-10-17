ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AWSOM Pet of the Week - Mose

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcJ1B_0icO8fo700
Photo by Shannon Campbell

By Adam Capotorto

This week's featured animal from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Mose.

STROUDSBURG, PA | Mose is a 2-month-old, adult Domestic Shorthair. He has been at the shelter for about two months. He is described as very friendly and loving, known for being very playful, and having a lot of energy. Mose has no bite history, has been neutered, and is up to date with his shots. Mose does have Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), however, this does not stop Mose from living a healthy and normal life. FIV is only transmissible through blood-to-blood contact within felines and cannot be given to humans regardless of contact, allowing Mose to still be a candidate for homes with other cats. Mose is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $100.

About AWSOM

Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe serves as a temporary home for animals waiting to join a family. AWSOM is open every day from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, appointments are required for week-day visits and walk-ins are welcome Friday through Sunday. AWSOM provides shelter and medical care for companion animals where they are free from abuse, hunger, fear, and loneliness until placing the animals in responsible forever homes. AWSOM aims to provide a lasting safe haven and shelter for unwanted companion animals throughout Monroe County, PA. They seek to end the cycle of pet overpopulation through widespread education about – and practice of – spay and neutering. They strive to provide the community with high-quality and affordable veterinary care. Their dream is of a future where the unnecessary killing of homeless pets is rejected nationwide.

AWSOM Address: 3129 Godfrey Ridge Drive, Stroudsburg, PA, United States, 18360

AWSOM Phone Number: (570) 421-3647

AWSOM Website: https://www.awsomanimals.org/index.php

AWSOM Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/awsomanimal

