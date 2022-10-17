Police In Maryland ID 14-Year-Old Found With Fatal Bullet Wound At Frederick Apartment

The teen was found shot at an apartment in 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating in Maryland after a teenager was found shot and killed in Frederick County, according to officials.

Kaimani Andre Dove, 14, was found by members of the Frederick Police Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick, investigators say.

Upon arrival at the reported shooting, police say that they found Dove with a gunshot wound, while officers rendered aid until paramedics responded.

Dove was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Officers quickly determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community,” a police spokesperson said. “At this time, the investigation is ongoing as investigators work to determine the nature of the shooting.”

The shooting remains under investigation on Monday, Oct. 17.

Anyone with information regarding the fall incident has been asked to contact Det. Yackovich at the Frederick Police Department by calling (240) 549-4450 or emailing KYackovich@FrederickMDPolice.org.

Tipsters can also contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at (301) 600-TIPS (8477).

