Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor Greene Actually Complains She Was a ‘Victim’ of Jan. 6 Riots

By Asta Hemenway
 3 days ago
Anna Moneymaker/Getty

During a testy debate between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her, the Georgia Republican actually complained that she was also a “victim” of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Greene made the claim after Flowers accused her of pushing election fraud lies that sparked the attack on the Capitol. As Karyn Greer, moderator for the Atlanta Press Club 2022 Loudermilk-Young Debate, tried moving on to the next question, Greene told her she needed to rebut Flowers’ statements. “You cannot accuse me of insurrection. I was a victim of the January 6 riots as any other member of Congress,” she said, raising her voice. “That was the third day I had on the job, I had nothing to do with what happened there that day, and I will not have you accuse me of that. That is wrong of you to do, you are lying about me and you will not defame my character in that manner.” Flowers then calmly asked her whether President Joe Biden won the election, but Greene dodged the question saying instead, “Joe Biden is the president of the United States.” Not satisfied with that answer, he continued as the two spoke over each other. “There was election fraud proven,” Greene said as Flowers fired back, saying “you drove those people to the Capitol on January 6 with your lies.”

Comments / 9

iknowtruthismine
3d ago

There were 5 cops who were victims of Jan. 6th, maybe this brainless twit would like to trade places with one of them.

17
jeffrey schmiedeck
3d ago

I bet her husband will say he’s the real victim here . It’s hard to dispute this .

16
Related
The Independent

Video shows ‘steady stream’ leaving Trump rally after just 15 minutes

Donald Trump supporters reportedly started leaving the venue in large numbers just 15 minutes into his speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. The former president held another campaign-style rally at a community college gymnasium in Warren, Michigan and spoke for about 102 minutes in total, as he repeated unproven allegations that the 2020 election was stolen and endorsed several Republican candidates for the upcoming midterms.
WARREN, MI
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
The Independent

Pete Buttigieg mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying he ‘emasculates’ people by promoting electric cars

Pete Buttigieg has hit back at Marjorie Taylor Greene after she accused him of trying to “emasculate” people by encouraging them to opt for electric cars over carbon dioxide emitting vehicles.The Georgia congresswoman levelled the offensive remark at “Democrats like Pete Buttigieg” while she was stumping in Michigan over the weekend alongside former President Donald Trump, who held the campaign-style rally where he once again voiced his unproven allegation that the 2020 election was stolen and simultaneously endorsed several Republicans in the November midterms.“Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive and force all of you...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Herschel Walker fires his campaign's political director for allegedly leaking to the press during the Trump-backed candidate's messiest week to date: report

Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker has fired his political director during a raging scandal. Republican aide Taylor Crowe was reportedly let go for leaking to the press. Walker is battling headlines about an alleged abortion and attacks from his disillusioned son. Embattled Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has fired his political...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree

CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Police investigate ‘concerning’ letter sent to January 6 committee chairman

US Capitol Police are investigating the source of a letter with “concerning” language that was sent to the building where January 6 committee chairman and congressman Bennie Thompson has an office.On Tuesday, Capitol Police said the letter was sent to the Rayburn House Office Building, where the chairman of the January 6 committee has an office, and that staffers reported receiving “a letter with concerning language”. While the letter did not have anything dangerous inside of it, police said they were investigating where the letter with “concerning” language came from, and why it was sent to the building on...
New York City, NY
