Marjorie Taylor Greene Actually Complains She Was a ‘Victim’ of Jan. 6 Riots

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

During a testy debate between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her, the Georgia Republican actually complained that she was also a “victim” of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Greene made the claim after Flowers accused her of pushing election fraud lies that sparked the attack on the Capitol. As Karyn Greer, moderator for the Atlanta Press Club 2022 Loudermilk-Young Debate, tried moving on to the next question, Greene told her she needed to rebut Flowers’ statements. “You cannot accuse me of insurrection. I was a victim of the January 6 riots as any other member of Congress,” she said, raising her voice. “That was the third day I had on the job, I had nothing to do with what happened there that day, and I will not have you accuse me of that. That is wrong of you to do, you are lying about me and you will not defame my character in that manner.” Flowers then calmly asked her whether President Joe Biden won the election, but Greene dodged the question saying instead, “Joe Biden is the president of the United States.” Not satisfied with that answer, he continued as the two spoke over each other. “There was election fraud proven,” Greene said as Flowers fired back, saying “you drove those people to the Capitol on January 6 with your lies.”

