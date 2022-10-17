ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WTGS

SCAD gearing up to welcome thousands of guests for 25th Film Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah College of Art and Design is rolling out the red carpet for one of its biggest events of the year. The 25th SCAD Film Festival is coming to town, welcoming Hollywood filmmakers, as well as SCAD alumni and students to an eight-day festival. In just two days, the school will welcome over 10,000 people to downtown Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Isle of Hope Art & Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is a chance for residents, local artists and musicians to get together in a creative space. The Isle of Hope Art and Music Festival is back featuring live music, artists, and food!. To give you all the details about the big event, festival Co-chairs,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Blues, Brews, BBQ and Bourbon Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s nothing like good BBQ, a little music and a cold brew. You can enjoy that and more at this years Blues, Brews, BBQ, and Bourbon Festival, put on by The Coastal Conservation Association Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Culinary Coming Attractions

Every once in a while we put something out into the universe and no one catches it. Hints, innuendo and tips that allow our readers to get a wider view of the story at hand if they read between the lines. Sometimes it is a little more direct than that and you catch it immediately.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA
DeanLand

Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at Night

When it comes to Savannah burial spots, Bonaventure Cemetery is by far the most famous and most visited. The 1995 Pulitzer Prize nominated book, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, makes Bonaventure a central story location and almost a character on its own. As a result, thousands of visitors each year flock to the cemetery in search of book references, ghost stories, history and the "bird girl" statue from the book's cover.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
HINESVILLE, GA
blufftonsun.com

Friends remember Lowcountry culinary legend Steve Carb

Tony Arcuri tried to get his childhood friend into hobbies. Arcuri wanted his Pittsburgh compadre to enjoy the fruits of their collective labor as he built his guitar collection or became enthralled with an old motorcycle, but Steve Carb was just never about things. He had a singular focus. “Steve’s...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

RBC Heritage elevated into next tier of PGA events

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage has been elevated to the next tier of PGA events. A few things come with this elevated status. Mainly it means you’re going to see more top players on Hilton Head each year, as top 20 players are required to be at these elevated events if available.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
RIDGELAND, SC
Grice Connect

Pineland clients were VIP guest at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair

On Wednesday morning the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair rolled out the red carpet for clients of Pinelands’ High Hope adult day programs in Bulloch, Candler and Tattnall counties. Kiwanian Connie Saunders coordinates and leads the visit for these VIP guest. She took over the program from the late Kiwanian Sylvia Brown. They actually named the program “Sylvia Brown’s Day at the Fair.”
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Bluffton church receives historical marker

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Campbell Chapel AME church has received a historical marker honoring the nine brave souls who fought to spread the word of Christianity. In 1853, the church was built, and it was first owned by white Americans. Then, in 1875 nine African Americans trustees who were formerly enslaved men bought the church […]
BLUFFTON, SC

