4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
WTGS
SCAD gearing up to welcome thousands of guests for 25th Film Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah College of Art and Design is rolling out the red carpet for one of its biggest events of the year. The 25th SCAD Film Festival is coming to town, welcoming Hollywood filmmakers, as well as SCAD alumni and students to an eight-day festival. In just two days, the school will welcome over 10,000 people to downtown Savannah.
wtoc.com
Isle of Hope Art & Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is a chance for residents, local artists and musicians to get together in a creative space. The Isle of Hope Art and Music Festival is back featuring live music, artists, and food!. To give you all the details about the big event, festival Co-chairs,...
Savannah Tribune
“Fenom” Doc About Rapper Camoflauge’s Daughter Flau’Jae Screens at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival
“Fenom”, a documentary about Savannah native Flau’Jae Johnson is getting its Georgia premiere at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival with a screening on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at the SCAD Museum of Art. “Some people know me as a basketball player and some people know...
wtoc.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ and Bourbon Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s nothing like good BBQ, a little music and a cold brew. You can enjoy that and more at this years Blues, Brews, BBQ, and Bourbon Festival, put on by The Coastal Conservation Association Georgia.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Culinary Coming Attractions
Every once in a while we put something out into the universe and no one catches it. Hints, innuendo and tips that allow our readers to get a wider view of the story at hand if they read between the lines. Sometimes it is a little more direct than that and you catch it immediately.
Georgia ghost tour named one of the top 10 in the U.S. for 2022
SAVANNAH — USA Today has ranked America’s best ghost tours in 2022, and a Georgia company made it on the list. The newspaper asked readers to vote on the best tours to get a chilling dose of history in some of American’s oldest cities. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House
Driving four miles down an oak-shaded road to the entrance of Montage Palmetto Bluff, the world feels as sweet and slow-moving as a Southern drawl. The post Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at Night
When it comes to Savannah burial spots, Bonaventure Cemetery is by far the most famous and most visited. The 1995 Pulitzer Prize nominated book, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, makes Bonaventure a central story location and almost a character on its own. As a result, thousands of visitors each year flock to the cemetery in search of book references, ghost stories, history and the "bird girl" statue from the book's cover.
wtoc.com
Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
blufftonsun.com
Friends remember Lowcountry culinary legend Steve Carb
Tony Arcuri tried to get his childhood friend into hobbies. Arcuri wanted his Pittsburgh compadre to enjoy the fruits of their collective labor as he built his guitar collection or became enthralled with an old motorcycle, but Steve Carb was just never about things. He had a singular focus. “Steve’s...
wtoc.com
RBC Heritage elevated into next tier of PGA events
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage has been elevated to the next tier of PGA events. A few things come with this elevated status. Mainly it means you’re going to see more top players on Hilton Head each year, as top 20 players are required to be at these elevated events if available.
wtoc.com
Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
WTGS
Keep Savannah Beautiful invites residents to participate in fall cleanup on Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Keep Savannah Beautiful is seeking volunteers for the organization's fall cleanup this Saturday. Carliss Bates, director of Keep Savannah Beautiful, encouraged any residents that are interested to come out. The bi-annual event is hosted in connection with the national Great American Cleanup initiative. “We ask...
Pineland clients were VIP guest at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair
On Wednesday morning the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair rolled out the red carpet for clients of Pinelands’ High Hope adult day programs in Bulloch, Candler and Tattnall counties. Kiwanian Connie Saunders coordinates and leads the visit for these VIP guest. She took over the program from the late Kiwanian Sylvia Brown. They actually named the program “Sylvia Brown’s Day at the Fair.”
Broughton Street businesses’ patience wears thin as project remains incomplete
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Broughton Streetscapes Project has been in the works for years now. Many intersections of the street have already been completed, but local businesses are not quite happy with the final product. “Definitely not like the best,” said Chole Adler, the Assistant Manager of Impeccable Pig. “Construction has definitely halted foot […]
WJCL
Toys R Us set to open 16 locations in Georgia, including Savannah. Here's where
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE VIDEO: Your Tuesday Headlines. Toys R Us said it is opening 16 locations in the state of Georgia. One of those will be located at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The chain filed for bankruptcy five years ago and is now launching new-in-store locations expected...
WJCL
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
Bluffton church receives historical marker
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Campbell Chapel AME church has received a historical marker honoring the nine brave souls who fought to spread the word of Christianity. In 1853, the church was built, and it was first owned by white Americans. Then, in 1875 nine African Americans trustees who were formerly enslaved men bought the church […]
