Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Overdose death leads to large drug bust in Melvindale

MELVINDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An overdose death in Melvindale lead to a large drug bust involving a home and bakery. Michigan State Police said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) conducted the investigation of a prescription pill dealer. Police said the 31-year-old man was directly involved in an overdose fatality. On Oct. 13, MNET detectives executed two search warrants in Melvindale. One was at the suspect's residence and the second was at a bakery where police said narcotics deals happened. MSP said detectives seized more than 200 prescription pills, over $5,000 in cash and a large amount of jewelry. Detectives were assisted by the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team and Melvindale Police Department. 
fox2detroit.com

'A hero': Detroit teen disarms mother during barricaded situation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are praising a 15-year-old boy who they say disarmed his mother during a barricaded situation Wednesday. The woman, who police say has mental illnesses, was barricaded inside a home in the 7700 block of Artesian with her boyfriend, teen son, and a 2-year-old girl. The woman was armed with a knife and gun.
WLNS

Michigan groups hope to decriminalize mushrooms, other drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next. “This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing. The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at […]
fox2detroit.com

Man shot multiple times near Rouge Park, dies at Detroit hospital

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on the city's west side near Rouge Park early Wednesday morning. Police said just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was found laying on the corner of Chicago and Patton, just three blocks east of Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.
michiganradio.org

Detroit faces yet another multi-million dollar payout for wrongful conviction case

The city of Detroit is ready to make yet another major payout to settle a civil lawsuit stemming from a wrongful conviction case. Justly Johnson and Kendrick Scott were convicted of the 1999 Mother’s Day murder of Lisa Kindred. Both maintained their innocence, and new evidence uncovered by investigators ultimately led to the Michigan Supreme Court vacating their convictions in 2018. They were officially exonerated shortly afterward.
US 103.1

US 103.1

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

