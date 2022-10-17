Read full article on original website
Huntsman Building Solutions Uses Its Own Spray Foam in Its Facility Enhancement
Huntsman Building Solutions has announced its HEATLOK XT High Yield Spray Foam was specified and installed as part of a facility enhancement to the Reliability Excellence Center (REC) located at Huntsman’s world scale polyurethane production site located in Geismar, La. Commenting on the enhancement, Mark Dearman, operations director and...
Allied Air Enterprises Heat Pump Recognized as Brilliance Award Winner
Allied Air Enterprises, a Lennox International Inc. company, announces its LYNX 18 Inverter Heat Pump under the Concord brand has been selected as a Brilliance Award Winner by the 2022 TecHome Builder Summit. The 18 SEER heat pump was chosen in the HVAC & IAQ/High-efficiency heating/cooling category. The TecHome Brilliance Awards showcase extraordinary products for the nation’s most progressive single-family homebuilders and multifamily operators. Experts in homebuilding technology evaluate each entrant’s level of innovation, value and excellence using a points system to select products that demonstrate a high degree of efficiency, customer satisfaction and profitability.
Ecoer Offers 10-year Warranty on Parts and Labor for Heat Pumps
Ecoer, manufacturer of highly efficient variable speed inverter heat pumps, has announced it now offers an “out-of-the-box” 10-year warranty on both parts and labor for its flagship line of heat pumps at no charge to end users. “We’re confident that our products will provide superior comfort for a...
ASCE Releases Statement about the Accelerating Infrastructure Summit
The following is a statement by Maria Lehman, president-elect, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE):. “We thank the Administration for convening the Accelerating Infrastructure Summit, which highlighted the possibilities stemming from the bipartisan infrastructure law. Nearly one full year since it was passed into law, this transformative legislation is beginning to kickstart vital infrastructure projects nationwide that will improve the country’s economic efficiency and prioritize public health and safety.
MRA Releases Residential Metal Roofing Buyer’s Guide
The U.S. and Canadian re-roofing market is experiencing high demand due to a number of challenging circumstances, ranging from the increasing frequency of severe storms, hurricanes and wildfire threats, to the average age of homes continuing to rise. That means, plenty of homes are now in need of—or are due...
Per HIRI, Home Improvement Growth Is Expected to Decelerate
The Home Improvement Research Institute, the nation’s resource for market research concerning the home and building products industry, has forecast the current national inflation bulge to continue to decelerate home improvement spending. Growth in the total home improvement products market is expected to decelerate from 7.2 percent in 2022 to 1.5 percent in 2023, with the consumer market growing by 0.6 percent and the professional market growing by 3.6 percent. This research was released to HIRI members in September in the biannual Home Improvement Products Market Forecast.
Project Data Can Be Accessed Anywhere
Bluebeam Inc., a developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction professionals worldwide, has released Bluebeam Cloud, a new suite of mobile and browser-based solutions available globally as part of new subscription plans. Bluebeam Cloud features a powerful, flexible Markup Editor for marking up, commenting, and collaborating on...
Connect Thousands of Energy Points, Benchmark Energy Usage and Reduce Costs
Leviton has announced the new VerifEye EMHXD, an intelligent, flexible data acquisition server (DAS) that collects energy data from meters and environmental sensors through flexible inputs and Modbus RTU/TCP protocols. Designed to connect to IP-based applications such as enterprise energy management, demand response, and smart grid programs, the EMHXD allows users to connect thousands of energy points, benchmark energy usage, and reduce energy costs.
Select and Schedule Greenheck HVAC Equipment without Leaving Revit
Greenheck’s eCAPS Bridge to Revit plug-in provides access to the most complete catalog of HVAC product content in Greenheck’s eCAPS online product selection program and makes it easy to select and schedule HVAC equipment without leaving the Revit environment. The plug-in enables specifiers to make model or performance-based selections and seamlessly insert Level of Development (LOD) 200 and 300 content directly into Revit projects. The eCAPS Bridge to Revit plug-in also saves users time by automating the schedule creation process.
SolarEdge Technologies Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
SolarEdge Technologies, a global provider of smart energy technology, has released its 2021 sustainability report, detailing progress made towards realizing the company’s sustainability strategy in all Environment, Society, Governance (ESG) fields and representing its commitment to accountability and transparency to stakeholders. Zvi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge, comments: “The subject...
METUS Launches Utility Rebate Finder for Commercial Products
Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) announces its launch of a new utility rebate finder for commercial products within the “Professional” section of MitsubishiComfort.com. The rebate finder offers users quick access to information about Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI)-qualified Mitsubishi Electric products eligible for utility rebates....
Deliver Reliable Water Pressure with Maximum Efficiency
Franklin Electric Co. Inc. announced new SubDrive QuickPAK solutions for water system installers looking to deliver reliable constant water pressure while maximizing efficiency. The newest SubDrive QuickPAKs are powered by a 4-inch MagForce High Efficiency Motor for unparalleled performance in jobs up to 5 horsepower. These offerings feature a Franklin Electric motor, pump and drive all in one package for the ultimate in operational compatibility and optimized operation. They are ideal for residential water systems, irrigation, constant pressure boosting or geothermal systems.
Historic Renovation Project Will Be First Designated as a CIRRUS Low Carbon Project
Renew Partners LLC, along with PACE Equity and New Buildings Institute (NBI), announced it is leveraging the low cost of capital financing to lower the carbon footprint of the iconic Agora Theater building in Cleveland’s Midtown neighborhood. The $15.5 million historic renovation is the first project in the nation designated as a CIRRUS Low Carbon project.
Monitor a Few Main Circuits or All the Loads in a Home
Savant Systems Inc. is expanding its Savant Power System to include additional power modules, power hubs and power monitoring tools. The new hardware is designed to expand installation flexibility, as well as system and price scalability. Savant Power Modules, Starting at $60 Per Circuit. The Savant Power System is engineered...
