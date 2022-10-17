The Home Improvement Research Institute, the nation’s resource for market research concerning the home and building products industry, has forecast the current national inflation bulge to continue to decelerate home improvement spending. Growth in the total home improvement products market is expected to decelerate from 7.2 percent in 2022 to 1.5 percent in 2023, with the consumer market growing by 0.6 percent and the professional market growing by 3.6 percent. This research was released to HIRI members in September in the biannual Home Improvement Products Market Forecast.

