Provo, UT

BYU Newsnet

BYU women’s soccer looks to maintain momentum

BYU seemed to get back to its normal style of play with a dominant 4-1 win against Portland this past Saturday, and the Cougars are looking to keep that momentum going into this week. The Cougars hope to keep their trend of starting games fast and on the attack. “We...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU student develops online platform for voter education

BYU computer science student Jared Pacheco took a semester off of school to construct a website that promotes voter education. The website, called ThePeople, is currently in its beta stage. It allows users to take a mock ballot and compare ballot candidates, and also flags certain policies and emails mock ballots to users. Pacheco said he plans on having the website grow to cover politicians running for elections in other states and to grow in the capabilities that it has to offer.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Elder Pearson encourages BYU students to seek the abundant life

General Authority Seventy and Utah Area President Elder Kevin W. Pearson spoke about the abundant life and how to live abundantly in his devotional address on Oct. 18. Elder Pearson reminded BYU students that “these are the best times to live, if you know how to live abundantly” and encouraged them to read and ponder the “latest inspired words from the Lord’s mouthpiece.”
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU students, faculty discuss behind-the-scenes look into BYUSA election process

Applications for BYUSA elections are open now until Nov. 7, and BYUSA leadership is encouraging students to learn more about the election process and make their voices heard. According to the BYUSA Elections Handbook, candidates for presidency must meet certain eligibility requirements, complete an application and participate in campaigning. The...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU Young Ambassadors prepare for their first tour of the year

BYU’s performance group Young Ambassadors are preparing for their “Thank You for the Music” tour that begins in Arizona Nov. 1. “We will perform songs from Michael Jackson, Queen, Elton John and Billy Joel and we will also do a mash-up for the song ‘Shut Up and Dance’ and ‘I Want To Dance With Somebody,” Young Ambassador director Nathan Balser said.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Video of the Day: F-35 plane crashes at Hill Air Force Base

A F-35 combat plane crashed at Hill Air Force base in Ogden on Oct. 19. The pilot ejected on his way back from a routine training mission. Emergency crews recovered the pilot and took him to a local medical center for observation. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
OGDEN, UT

