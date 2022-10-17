BYU computer science student Jared Pacheco took a semester off of school to construct a website that promotes voter education. The website, called ThePeople, is currently in its beta stage. It allows users to take a mock ballot and compare ballot candidates, and also flags certain policies and emails mock ballots to users. Pacheco said he plans on having the website grow to cover politicians running for elections in other states and to grow in the capabilities that it has to offer.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO