Garth Brooks & Lorrie Morgan Deliver Emotional Tributes To Keith Whitley
Lorrie Morgan knew from the minute she heard Keith Whitley's voice on the radio that she was in love with him. Now, she got to see her late husband inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Willie Spence’s Family Thinks They Know What Caused Fatal Car Crash
Willie Spence's family has opened up one day after the Season 19 American Idol runner-up died in a car accident in Tennessee. In addition to a press conference in Florida, the family has shared thoughts on what could have — and what likely didn't — cause him to crash.
Lorrie Morgan, Keith Whitley’s Widow, Delivers Emotional Country Hall of Fame Speech [Watch]
Keith Whitley's widow, singer Lorrie Morgan, said she was struggling for the right words to include during her acceptance of his Country Music Hall of Fame medallion. She knew one thing, however. "He would feel so undeserving," Morgan shares, reinforcing a notion suggested earlier in the evening, that Whitley's self-doubt...
Morgan Wallen Celebrates UT Win Over Alabama With Acoustic Performance at Knoxville Bar: VIDEO
While celebrating the University of Tennessee’s incredible win over Alabama, Morgan Wallen hit the spotlight for an acoustic performance at a Knoxville bar. While hanging out at Peyton Manning’s new bar, Saloon 16, Morgan Wallen did an acoustic performance after the big game. Prior to the big win, Wallen was seen hanging out with Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Neyland Stadium.
Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day
Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets
Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding
Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
Alabama fan takes a shot at Tennessee on social media and immediately suffers the consequences
Alabama fans still aren’t handling their loss to the Tennessee Vols this past weekend very well. And as a result, one Bama fan is looking for a new job this week. A Crimson Tide fan engaged in a back-and-forth on Twitter over Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s actions following the Vols’ win on Saturday night.
Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover
Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Maren Morris’ Name Before Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance
The feud continues. Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris at a Nashville concert, eliciting boos from the crowd amid the Grammy Award winner's feud with Brittany Aldean. The Georgia native, 45, said he wanted to bring up a special guest during his Friday, October 14, show at Bridgestone Arena. “I thought, man, who could I call? […]
WATCH: Jason Aldean Brings Out Miranda Lambert for Surprise Performance at Nashville Concert
While giving quite an awesome show, Jason Aldean brought out fellow country music star Miranda Lambert for a surprise performance in Nashville on Friday (October 14th). Prior to his and Lambert’s performance of the 2018 track Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean described the fellow hitmaker as being an “ass-kicker.”
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton is being accused of hitting several Tennessee Vols fans when they stormed the field (VIDEO)
Jermaine Burton was in his feelings after losing to Tennessee, but the star wide receiver may have to answer some more questions after video emerged of him hitting a female fan. That is not the only incident though. Another video shows Burton making a gesture like he is trying to...
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
Jason Aldean Nashville Concert Crowd Boos Maren Morris, Reignites Feud
Country music superstar Jason Aldean seemingly reignited drama between him, his wife Brittany, and Maren Morris during his performance over the weekend. According to Us Weekly, the drama between the trio resurfaced again when Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris while on stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday (October 14th). As he spoke about bringing up a special guest, Aldean hinted at who would be appearing with him.
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk of Fame
"It was honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond."
Jon Pardi Named His Goats After Country Music Royalty
Who's ready to meet some "Pardi Animals?" Like several other country artists, Jon Pardi owns a little bit of farmland in Tennessee with quite a bit of livestock on it. Recently, he turned to Instagram to give his fans a proper introduction to his animals in a video titled "On the Farm With Jon Pardi."
Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony
Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
