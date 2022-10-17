ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Cambridge Police Seeking Thieves Who Made Off With Police Equipment, Car

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

Cambridge Police are searching for two suspects after several cars were broken into and police equipment were stolen during several overnight break-ins.

Police responded for a report of an alarm going off at a gas station near 2500 Massachusetts Avenue around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, police said.

Upon arrival, officers determined that someone had broken into the business. They soon found an abandoned 2007 Mercedes SUV nearby, which was stolen from the gas station.

In addition, police later learned that a black Ford Taurus was also stolen from the business. It has yet to be found, police said.

Meanwhile, police learned that someone also broken into an off-duty officer's locked car in North Cambridge. An officer's ID, a ballistic vest and two loaded guns magazines were taken as a result.

Police have since released images of the suspects, described as a While female with blonde hair and a Black male, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 617-349-3300.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3121, via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or by texting 847411. Tips can also be sent online .

