WPRI
Grand Lodge of RI Freemasons
Freemasons live by an ethical and moral code that creates an atmosphere where friendship and understanding can grow among men of every religion, race, and cultural background and without regard to social or financial status. It is open to all men aged 18 years and older. Masonic Grand Lodge Charities...
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Since this article was published, the Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District released the following information on how New Bedford and Dartmouth residents can recycle their mattresses and textiles. New Bedford residents: may continue to dispose of their mattresses and box springs as they would for other bulky...
whatsupnewp.com
What manufacturing workers make in Rhode Island
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island electric bike rebate program named in memory of journalist
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island residents who buy electric bicycles will soon be eligible for rebates under a program announced on Wednesday and named in memory of a former Associated Press reporter. The $250,000 Erika Niedowski Memorial Electric Bike Rebate Program will offer rebates of up to...
RI, Mass. firefighters describe Ian’s destruction after return home
irefighters from Smithfield, Foxboro and North Attleboro were among the dozens deployed down to Fort Myers Beach two days after the category four hurricane hit.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 11
Today, we unveil ten more of Rhode Island’s Wealthiest and Most Influential. As we move up the list, the reach of those in the ranking becomes larger — in many cases, these are folks with global impacts. Today’s group includes a Hollywood celebrity, a woman who helps feed...
Valley Breeze
Rhode Island native leads mushroom walks throughout the state
NORTH SMITHFIELD — Deana Thomas of Scituate, who spends most days walking through the forests of Rhode Island finding mushrooms and sharing them with the world, hopes that she can spread awareness and the importance of environmental studies. “I’m not a scientist. I’m not formally trained. This is my...
rimonthly.com
Bugged Out: Just How Much Should We Worry About Ticks in Rhode Island?
Cliff Vanover is a veritable tick magnet. Between his love of hiking and tending a Charlestown property that grazes the borders of the Great Swamp, Vanover has provided the local Ixodidae with countless opportunities for a blood meal. And they have taken them. By his estimate, “I used to get...
capeandislands.org
A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides
A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn as Comcast/Xfinity discount deal is a scam
The adage that when a deal seems too good to be true it probably is plays true when it comes to a scam that is making the rounds that police in Massachusetts want to warn the public about. The East Bridgewater Police Department stated that they are receiving an increase...
nrinow.news
Crews from Burrillville & Thompson collaborate in search & rescue of Pascoag man following ATV crash
BURRILLVILLE – A 32-year-old Pascoag man was rescued from deep in the woods that straddle the state line between Rhode Island and Connecticut this week after he was injured in ATV accident. Kyle Quijano, 32, reportedly sustained a compound fracture to his leg in the crash, and was brought...
WCVB
Massachusetts dentists square off against insurers over Question 2
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — How much of the money from dental insurance premiums should be spent directly on your dental care? That's the core of Question 2, a ballot measure facing Massachusetts in this election. The issue has pitted dentists against insurance companies in a multi-million dollar effort to sway...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s up in RI this weekend (Oct. 20-23)
Each weekend we bring you some of the best events around the state in “Six Picks Events.” This week features ballet, comedy, a classical guitar extravaganza, and a beer festival. Details below. Friday: Head to the Providence Performing Arts Center Friday night at 7:30 for whats certain to...
6-10 Connector contamination controversy results in criminal charges
Federal investigators found a contractor used in the 6-10 Connector redevelopment project made false statements about contaminated soil found on site.
Drought conditions continue to improve in RI, Mass.
Much of Rhode Island is currently seeing abnormally dry conditions, including most of Providence and Kent counties.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
ABC6.com
Kalus proposes ‘short-term’ solutions for RIPTA driver shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus addressed the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s driver shortage on Tuesday. During a press conference, Kalus outlined “short-term, yet immediate” solutions to the driver shortage. The Republican said she would work with RIPTA to find retired bus...
Instant Poll: Fung or Magaziner – who won the RI Congressional Debate?
Instant Poll: Fung and Magaziner traded barbs on stage during the televised Congressional Debate and 12 News wants to know, who do you think won the debate?
Food stamp benefits increased 12.5% in October: Here are new monthly amounts
Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
