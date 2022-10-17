ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WPRI

Grand Lodge of RI Freemasons

Freemasons live by an ethical and moral code that creates an atmosphere where friendship and understanding can grow among men of every religion, race, and cultural background and without regard to social or financial status. It is open to all men aged 18 years and older. Masonic Grand Lodge Charities...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

What manufacturing workers make in Rhode Island

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
GEORGIA STATE
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 11

Today, we unveil ten more of Rhode Island’s Wealthiest and Most Influential. As we move up the list, the reach of those in the ranking becomes larger — in many cases, these are folks with global impacts. Today’s group includes a Hollywood celebrity, a woman who helps feed...
FLORIDA STATE
Valley Breeze

Rhode Island native leads mushroom walks throughout the state

NORTH SMITHFIELD — Deana Thomas of Scituate, who spends most days walking through the forests of Rhode Island finding mushrooms and sharing them with the world, hopes that she can spread awareness and the importance of environmental studies. “I’m not a scientist. I’m not formally trained. This is my...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
capeandislands.org

A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides

A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s up in RI this weekend (Oct. 20-23)

Each weekend we bring you some of the best events around the state in “Six Picks Events.” This week features ballet, comedy, a classical guitar extravaganza, and a beer festival. Details below. Friday: Head to the Providence Performing Arts Center Friday night at 7:30 for whats certain to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island

- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Kalus proposes ‘short-term’ solutions for RIPTA driver shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus addressed the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s driver shortage on Tuesday. During a press conference, Kalus outlined “short-term, yet immediate” solutions to the driver shortage. The Republican said she would work with RIPTA to find retired bus...
PROVIDENCE, RI

