Headlines: Fake Blood Splattered Across Franklin High School Hallway Spell Out ‘Keep the Kids Safe;’ Stabbing Spree in Long Beach

Students walk out of Marshall High School, demand accountability after on-campus stabbing
Students walked out of John Marshall High School in Los Feliz on Thursday, a day after a stabbing occurred on campus. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the school, located at 3939 Tracy St. At least two people were stabbed during a fight and were taken to a hospital, according to Los Angeles School […]
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
Haunted Hikes: 13 Treks to Completely Creep You Out in L.A. and O.C.
Wandering down a dark meandering road at night possesses its own unique sense of dread. Every critter noise seems amplified, and every shadow cast by pale moonlight appears ominous. These sounds and sights, despite naturally occurring, strangely penetrate the mind in a way that creates a sense of unease, like you shouldn’t be here. But you persist onward anyway because these feelings of dread are oddly enthralling. When you add a ghost story, legends of occult behavior, tales of evil people, or bizarre structures into the mix, this jolt of horror can lapse into feelings of unexpected dread.
LA County Sheriffs' use of force in question after rough arrest caught on camera
The use of force by Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies is once again being questioned after eyewitness video circulated through social media on Wednesday showing deputies arresting a man outside a hookah lounge in Inglewood on Sunday. The man, identified as 24-year-old Blake Anderson, works as a security guard at the hookah lounge located on the 5006 block of West Century Boulevard. It's unclear what prompted deputies to come to the lounge, which is outside their jurisdiction. However, the department said that Anderson is a convicted felon who was in possession of a loaded gun. Once deputies arrived to the scene, video shows...
Headlines: LAPD Officer Holding Protestor Demanding Resignations By Neck At City Hall; Signal Hill’s Ten Mile Brewery Burglarized
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: Kate Cagle, Spectrum News 1 anchor, and reporter, recorded a video appearing to show an LAPD officer in...
Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
lataco.com
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
NBC Los Angeles
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
$50k reward offered in murder of 81-year-old Woodland Hills woman
A $50,000 reward was announced Thursday for help in solving the killing of an 81-year-old woman who was found dead after being set on fire in her Woodland Hills home.Ok Ja Kim was discovered in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha Street at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 by family members who were concerned after she failed to show up at a family function, according to the Los Angeles Police Department."The victim was brutally killed and set on fire during what appeared to be a home invasion robbery at her residence," police said in...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
Franklin High Placed On Lockdown Yesterday After Report Of Man With A Gun, Following Recent String Of School SWATing Incidents
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s new monthly education column, “The L.A. Public School Report.” If you have any story tips, send them to [email protected] for consideration. Yesterday morning Franklin Highschool in Highland Park was briefly placed on a school-wide lockdown, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles School Police Department (LASPD) confirmed with L.A. TACO Monday evening.
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room
Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
2urbangirls.com
Homeless man charged with killing Long Beach woman, other stabbings
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Yohance Dallen Sharp was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on one count each...
Man fatally shot in South Los Angeles area
A man was fatally shot today in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
mynewsla.com
Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found
An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
Shaqtoberfest brings Halloween to Long Beach alongside the Queen Mary
Shaqtoberfest offers rides, inflatable play zones, food and haunted houses. Witching hour begins at night when the monsters come out.
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
foxla.com
Felon faces multiple charges in LA crime spree where carjacking victim was dragged to death, Reseda shooting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday three people have been charged in connection with a murder in Reseda earlier this year, and one of the suspects also faces additional charges after a 63-year-old man was dragged to death during a wild pursuit in South Los Angeles last week.
