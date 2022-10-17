Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Iowa, ISU, Creighton, Nebraska all ranked in women's top 25
(KMAland) -- Iowa is ranked No. 4 and Iowa State is at No. 8 in the first women’s college basketball Associated Press poll. Creighton (21) and Nebraska (22) are also ranked in the first top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below and find the full top 25 linked here.
kmaland.com
KMAland Football (10/20): Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock advance in playoffs
(KMAland) -- Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock & Johnson-Brock were winners in the Nebraska state playoffs while IKM-Manning, SC North, Mormon Trail, Lamoni, Twin Cedars and Plattsmouth were other winners on Thursday in KMAland Football. KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD. IKM-Manning 52 St. Albert 17. Ben Langel rushed for 243 yards and Ross Kusel...
kmaland.com
Syracuse hoping to finish turnaround season with win over Lincoln Christian
(Syracuse) -- Syracuse football's remarkable turnaround campaign likely comes to a close on Friday night when the Rockets face Lincoln Christian. Barring a lot of help, the Rockets (5-3) will end the season on the outside of the Class C1 playoffs. Regardless of their playoff aspirations, Coach Dave Purdham's bunch comes into the regular-season finale determined to collect their sixth win.
kmaland.com
Banged-up Atlantic hopeful for playoff spot, face tall task in Creston
(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic football team may be banged up, but they are feeling good after four wins in their last six games. The Trojans (4-4 overall, 2-2 Class 3A District 6) finished their second straight blowout win this past Friday, honoring their 21 seniors with a 55-6 win over Saydel.
kmaland.com
Talking With Tom (Week 9): CAM, Logan-Magnolia
(KMAland) -- Tom Moore hit the road this week to chat with a pair of coaches preparing for home playoff games. The former Griswold coach went to Anita for a chat with CAM head coach Barry Bower and ventured to Logan for a conversation with Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight.
kmaland.com
New coach, another state meet appearance for Plattsmouth
(Plattsmouth) -- It's another year with another state qualification for the Plattsmouth cross country program, although this year's berth comes under new leadership. The Plattsmouth boys are back at the state meet despite some recent injuries and illnesses. "We feel like we're finally healthy," Coach Chris Wiseman said. "The last...
kmaland.com
Lo-Ma girls, St. Albert boys win, Woodbine sends both to state at Class 1A qualifying meet
(Corning) -- The scenic Lake Icaria served as the backdrop for the Class 1A cross country state qualifying meet Thursday, where tickets to the state meet were punched for area teams and individuals. In the girls race, Logan-Magnolia took home the team title in dominant fashion. The Panthers scored 27...
kmaland.com
AHSTW caps off perfect regular season, shifts focus to first round matchup with Westwood
(Avoca) -- An undefeated regular season gives way to the state playoffs for AHSTW (8-0), and the fourth-rated Vikings are gearing up for a home date with Westwood (4-4) in the first round. The Vikings ran roughshod through Class A District 7 en route to a district championship, downing each...
kmaland.com
Riding late-season surge, East Mills eyes playoff bout with Southeast Warren
(Malvern) -- East Mills (6-2) had a strong finish to the regular season and is now gearing up for a first round matchup with Southeast Warren (8-1) Friday. With a 3-2 record and their backs against the wall in terms of playoff contention, the Wolverines rattled off three straight victories to secure a postseason bid in arguably the state’s toughest 8-player district.
kmaland.com
Mason Yochum
Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers. The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday.
In-person advance voting begins in Kansas counties
The 2022 general election is just under three weeks away and voters in several Kansas counties can now begin in-person advance voting.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports: Sidney 3 Fremont-Mills 0 (KMAland Volleyball)
Sidney sweeps past Fremont-Mills, sets up another meeting with East Mills. Sidney made quick work of Corner Conference rival Fremont-Mills on Wednesday night, advancing with a 25-17, 25-8, 25-13 1A regional quarterfinal victory.
kmaland.com
AL's Romano bringing energy, hopeful for playoff push
(Council Bluffs) -- Fresh off a milestone week, Abraham Lincoln junior setter Molly Romano is ready to lead her team into the postseason. The Wayne State commit has been the straw that stirs the drink in AL's offense, leading the Lynx to a 22-17 record and a No. 14 ranking in Class 5A.
kmaland.com
Treynor looking to ride regular season finale victory into playoffs against ACGC
(Treynor) -- The Treynor Cardinals (5-3) finished the regular season on a high note and now face a tough ACGC (6-2) on Friday to open their 2022 Class 1A playoff campaign. After two tough losses in Weeks 6 and 7 to Underwood and Kuemper Catholic, Head Coach Jeff Casey's squad was able to stay above .500 for the season and walk away with a 23-0 win over MVAOCOU (1-7) last Friday.
kmaland.com
Wendell Kelley, 88, of Hastings, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Pleasant Township Cemetery near Griswold, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa
Pronunciation:"Wool In House" Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2020. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. St. Timothy's - Reno Catholic Church Cemetery. Notes:. Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
kmaland.com
Weeping Water back in playoffs, set for playoff rematch with Cross County
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football makes its 15th postseason appearance Thursday, and it comes against the team that ended their most recent playoff campaign. Regardless of Thursday's outcome, Coach Mitchell Shepherd is proud of his team's resolve to turn an 0-3 start into a postseason berth with a 4-4 record.
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?
Are the OBJ rumors true? Are the Chiefs in the market for pass rush help?. We are six weeks into the 2022 NFL season and teams are starting to figure out what roster positions should be addressed before the November 1 trade deadline. Many teams are looking to add help right before the playoffs arrive. Most front offices find themselves adjusting the cap space, needed to make big moves. The Chiefs have cleared $3.5 million in cap space after restructuring tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Kelce is still signed through the 2025 NFL season and is off to another hot start. The All-Pro TE currently leads the Chiefs with 455 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 41 catches (52 targets).
