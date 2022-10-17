ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Iowa, ISU, Creighton, Nebraska all ranked in women's top 25

(KMAland) -- Iowa is ranked No. 4 and Iowa State is at No. 8 in the first women’s college basketball Associated Press poll. Creighton (21) and Nebraska (22) are also ranked in the first top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below and find the full top 25 linked here.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Syracuse hoping to finish turnaround season with win over Lincoln Christian

(Syracuse) -- Syracuse football's remarkable turnaround campaign likely comes to a close on Friday night when the Rockets face Lincoln Christian. Barring a lot of help, the Rockets (5-3) will end the season on the outside of the Class C1 playoffs. Regardless of their playoff aspirations, Coach Dave Purdham's bunch comes into the regular-season finale determined to collect their sixth win.
SYRACUSE, NE
kmaland.com

Talking With Tom (Week 9): CAM, Logan-Magnolia

(KMAland) -- Tom Moore hit the road this week to chat with a pair of coaches preparing for home playoff games. The former Griswold coach went to Anita for a chat with CAM head coach Barry Bower and ventured to Logan for a conversation with Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight.
LOGAN, IA
kmaland.com

New coach, another state meet appearance for Plattsmouth

(Plattsmouth) -- It's another year with another state qualification for the Plattsmouth cross country program, although this year's berth comes under new leadership. The Plattsmouth boys are back at the state meet despite some recent injuries and illnesses. "We feel like we're finally healthy," Coach Chris Wiseman said. "The last...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
kmaland.com

Riding late-season surge, East Mills eyes playoff bout with Southeast Warren

(Malvern) -- East Mills (6-2) had a strong finish to the regular season and is now gearing up for a first round matchup with Southeast Warren (8-1) Friday. With a 3-2 record and their backs against the wall in terms of playoff contention, the Wolverines rattled off three straight victories to secure a postseason bid in arguably the state’s toughest 8-player district.
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Mason Yochum

Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers. The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

AL's Romano bringing energy, hopeful for playoff push

(Council Bluffs) -- Fresh off a milestone week, Abraham Lincoln junior setter Molly Romano is ready to lead her team into the postseason. The Wayne State commit has been the straw that stirs the drink in AL's offense, leading the Lynx to a 22-17 record and a No. 14 ranking in Class 5A.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Treynor looking to ride regular season finale victory into playoffs against ACGC

(Treynor) -- The Treynor Cardinals (5-3) finished the regular season on a high note and now face a tough ACGC (6-2) on Friday to open their 2022 Class 1A playoff campaign. After two tough losses in Weeks 6 and 7 to Underwood and Kuemper Catholic, Head Coach Jeff Casey's squad was able to stay above .500 for the season and walk away with a 23-0 win over MVAOCOU (1-7) last Friday.
TREYNOR, IA
kmaland.com

Wendell Kelley, 88, of Hastings, Iowa

Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Pleasant Township Cemetery near Griswold, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
HASTINGS, IA
kmaland.com

Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa

Pronunciation:"Wool In House" Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2020. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. St. Timothy's - Reno Catholic Church Cemetery. Notes:. Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022...
CUMBERLAND, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chiefs Focus News & More

Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?

Are the OBJ rumors true? Are the Chiefs in the market for pass rush help?. We are six weeks into the 2022 NFL season and teams are starting to figure out what roster positions should be addressed before the November 1 trade deadline. Many teams are looking to add help right before the playoffs arrive. Most front offices find themselves adjusting the cap space, needed to make big moves. The Chiefs have cleared $3.5 million in cap space after restructuring tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Kelce is still signed through the 2025 NFL season and is off to another hot start. The All-Pro TE currently leads the Chiefs with 455 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 41 catches (52 targets).
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy