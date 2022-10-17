ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man arrested for armed bank robbery on Creighton Road

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for robbing a bank at gun point in Pensacola. 48-year-old Dwayne Carlton McDonald, of Pensacola, is charged with robbery with a firearm and weapon offense - use/display of firearm during a felony. According to an arrest report, deputies...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Teen faces charges after grazing 4-year-old with bullet in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office arrested a 15-year-old for recklessly discharging a firearm that grazed a 4-year-old child Wednesday night in Escambia County. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. about a shooting near Westwind Circle and Cerny Road. Upon...
WEAR

Deputies: Juvenile hospitalized after being grazed by bullet in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Possible charges could be pending Wednesday night after the Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile was grazed by a bullet that they accidentally discharged from a firearm they received from another minor. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the area of Westwind Circle and Cerny...
WEAR

Deputies investigating skeletal remains discovered in Miramar Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are investigating skeletal remains discovered in a wooded area of Miramar Beach Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a resident discovered the remains on Leeward Drive. The sheriff's office says skeletal fragments were located around the area, which they believe to be...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WEAR

Navarre woman wanted for multiple drug possession charges in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for multiple charges involving drug possession. Nicole Lynn Yager, 40, of Navarre, is wanted for larceny petit theft, drug possession - controlled substance without prescription, resist officer - obstruct by disguised person, drug equipment possession and/or use, drive with suspended revoked license, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduce contraband county detention facility.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Major telecommunication outage reported across Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Information as well as the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office are alerting residents across both counties of a major telecommunication outage Thursday night. Escambia County Public Information told WEAR News that residents may have trouble reaching 911 during this time. But they have...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Multiple injured in head-on collision in Santa Rosa Beach

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. -- Multiple people are injured following a crash in Santa Rosa Beach Wednesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched at around 2:10 p.m. to Highway 98 and W Hewett Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involves a head-on collision between a black Dodge...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WEAR

38-year-old man stabbed to death in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Escambia County Sunday night. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies located the man in the 2900-block of W Cross Street with two stab wounds -- one to the chest and another to the abdomen.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office solves over 20 years long cold case

BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Thanks to technological advancements, a cold case the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office had been working since March 2000 has been successfully solved. In March 2000, an unidentified victim was found in the Styx River. Baldwin County Sheriff's Office's Captain Clint Cadenhead believed that with the latest...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man head-butted child who came to woman's defense

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is accused of head-butting a child during an argument, according to an arrest report. Frederick Stanford, 42, is charged with child cruelty (domestic violence). According to an Escambia County Sheriff's Office report, the incident happened Tuesday around 2 a.m. The report states a...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy