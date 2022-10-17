Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Report: Wanted man charged after ramming into Escambia County deputy vehicles
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who rammed into two deputy vehicles after attempting to flee from law enforcement on Wednesday. Russ Hines McNair, 44, of Cantonment, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and for resisting arrest with violence.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man arrested for armed bank robbery on Creighton Road
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for robbing a bank at gun point in Pensacola. 48-year-old Dwayne Carlton McDonald, of Pensacola, is charged with robbery with a firearm and weapon offense - use/display of firearm during a felony. According to an arrest report, deputies...
WEAR
Deputies: Teen faces charges after grazing 4-year-old with bullet in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office arrested a 15-year-old for recklessly discharging a firearm that grazed a 4-year-old child Wednesday night in Escambia County. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. about a shooting near Westwind Circle and Cerny Road. Upon...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies investigating man found dead with gunshot wounds in Molino
MOLINO, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Molino Thursday night. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the area of Cedartown Road and Allen Circle at around 5:40 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the man was found laying near...
WEAR
Deputies: Juvenile hospitalized after being grazed by bullet in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Possible charges could be pending Wednesday night after the Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile was grazed by a bullet that they accidentally discharged from a firearm they received from another minor. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the area of Westwind Circle and Cerny...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies investigating homicide on Patton Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating a homicide that took place in Warrington Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Patton Drive in the Warrington area around 2 p.m. in reference to a man found dead inside of a home. It is still unclear how...
WEAR
Man wanted in Santa Rosa County on charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers need help tracking down a man wanted for fleeing and eluding law enforcement and driving with a suspended license. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of 30-year-old Mcray Hrabal may be eligible for a reward up to $3,000. Hrabal is described...
WEAR
Deputies investigating skeletal remains discovered in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are investigating skeletal remains discovered in a wooded area of Miramar Beach Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a resident discovered the remains on Leeward Drive. The sheriff's office says skeletal fragments were located around the area, which they believe to be...
WEAR
Navarre woman wanted for multiple drug possession charges in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for multiple charges involving drug possession. Nicole Lynn Yager, 40, of Navarre, is wanted for larceny petit theft, drug possession - controlled substance without prescription, resist officer - obstruct by disguised person, drug equipment possession and/or use, drive with suspended revoked license, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduce contraband county detention facility.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Correctional Facility inmates train to become truck drivers
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Inmates at the Santa Rosa County Correctional Facility are hoping to find a new job and a new life once they are released through the Florida Department of Corrections’ CDL program. More than 40 inmates train every week to earn their CDL after they...
WEAR
Woman charged with attempted homicide for stabbing in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged with attempted homicide for a stabbing in Escambia County on Friday. Wendell Jenkins, 56, of Tampa, was booked into jail Saturday morning on $100,000 bond. The sheriff's office responded to a liquor store on Mobile Highway, where they found a female cutting...
WEAR
Major telecommunication outage reported across Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Information as well as the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office are alerting residents across both counties of a major telecommunication outage Thursday night. Escambia County Public Information told WEAR News that residents may have trouble reaching 911 during this time. But they have...
WEAR
VOTE: Which Escambia County Sheriff's Office horse has the best Halloween costume?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to decide which one of their horses has the best Halloween costume. The community can vote during this year's Mounted Unit Halloween Costume Contest by going the the Escambia County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. You can vote by...
WEAR
Multiple injured in head-on collision in Santa Rosa Beach
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. -- Multiple people are injured following a crash in Santa Rosa Beach Wednesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched at around 2:10 p.m. to Highway 98 and W Hewett Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involves a head-on collision between a black Dodge...
WEAR
38-year-old man stabbed to death in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Escambia County Sunday night. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies located the man in the 2900-block of W Cross Street with two stab wounds -- one to the chest and another to the abdomen.
WEAR
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office solves over 20 years long cold case
BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Thanks to technological advancements, a cold case the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office had been working since March 2000 has been successfully solved. In March 2000, an unidentified victim was found in the Styx River. Baldwin County Sheriff's Office's Captain Clint Cadenhead believed that with the latest...
WEAR
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed bank robbery in Pensacola Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place at the Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Rd. near N Davis Highway just before 3 p.m. Deputies set up a perimeter in the area as they...
WEAR
Mistrial declared in first trial of Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The trial against a Pensacola dentist will now start from square one. A judge ordered a mistrial Thursday morning in one of several cases against Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles. Stamitoles is accused of inappropriately touching a former employee. Simply put, the trial will start over. That...
WEAR
Deputies: Man steals more than $1,000 in car parts from Walton County business
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A North Carolina man is charged with burglary and grand theft after being caught on surveillance footage stealing electrical relays from a parked vehicle in Walton County, according to a release. Keannon Crank, 26, was arrested after Walton County deputies were called to a Love's Truck...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man head-butted child who came to woman's defense
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is accused of head-butting a child during an argument, according to an arrest report. Frederick Stanford, 42, is charged with child cruelty (domestic violence). According to an Escambia County Sheriff's Office report, the incident happened Tuesday around 2 a.m. The report states a...
Comments / 0