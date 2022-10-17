Read full article on original website
247Sports
Vols make list of favorites for four-star, in-state athlete Boo Carter
Tennessee is among the top contenders for one of its in-state priorities in the 2024 class. Four-star junior athlete Boo Carter of Chattanooga (Tenn.) Christian School announced his top 12 college choices Thursday in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are one of four SEC teams currently in the running for him.
rockytopinsider.com
Why Tennessee’s Offense Is So Efficient In The Red Zone
Tennessee’s offense went from one of the nation’s worst to one of the nation’s best after Josh Heupel took over a season ago. That group has found a whole new gear this season. Tennessee ranks second nationally in scoring offense, averaging 47.7 points per game. That’s just 1.1 less points per game than the nation’s leader Ohio State.
rockytopinsider.com
Jauan Jennings Soaking In Tennessee’s Win Over Alabama
There are few recent Tennessee players that are beloved by the Volunteer fanbase as much as Jauan Jennings. The former Tennessee receiver made legendary plays and willed the 2019 Vols to a 7-5 record after a 1-3 start to the season, totaling nearly 1,000 receiving yards in a poor passing offense.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Preview: Vols vs UT Martin
The Opponent: The University of Tennessee at Martin is relatively young in terms of universities. The school will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2027. Between the Great Depression & World War II, UT-Martin struggled to get off the ground in its early years. Martin is now a well established institution in rural West Tennessee, boasting an enrollment of over 6,700 total students. UT-Martin is the alma mater of Tennessee legend Pat Summitt. It is also the alma mater of CNN political commentator Van Jones and Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton. The Skyhawks compete in the Ohio Valley Conference at FCS level in football.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Josh Heupel Previews UT Martin in Thursday Press Conference
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday to discuss his final thoughts on the upcoming UT Martin game this Saturday in Neyland Stadium. Heupel and the 6-0 Vols have had quite the hot start to the season, climbing all the way up to the No. 3 team in the country after wins against Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU, and Alabama.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds ‘Summitt Blue’ Twist for Homecoming Uniforms against UT Martin
The University of Tennessee is celebrating Homecoming this week, which will be capped off with No. 3 Tennessee hosting UT Martin on Saturday at noon eastern time. As far as Tennessee’s uniforms go, the Vols will be going with a combination to match the rich traditions of Homecoming in Knoxville… but with a twist.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Details the Strengths of UT Martin
Josh Heupel and No. 3 Tennessee will welcome in UT Martin this Saturday afternoon to Neyland Stadium. Not only will the Vols be enjoying Homecoming this Saturday, but it will also be a game that Tennessee celebrates 50 years of Title IX on campus. Heupel spoke to the media on...
rockytopinsider.com
What Excites Rick Barnes, Tennessee Players About 2022-23 Vols
BIRMINGHAM, Ala — Tennessee forward Josiah-Jordan James has seen a lot in his three-plus years in Knoxville. From playing on average teams to playing in empty arenas. From playing in some of the country’s top arenas to winning a SEC Tournament Championship. College basketball has shown James just...
247Sports
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Sets Commitment Date
Four-star defensive lineman Deavin Hobbs is announcing his college commitment on Nov. 25, On3 first reported Wednesday. Hobbs commitment is on his mother’s birthday and the top 100 recruit will decide between Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee. The Concord, North Carolina native is one of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel updates Cedric Tillman's status, talks Jalin Hyatt, recruiting after Alabama win
Tennessee won the game of the year (to date) on Saturday. Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game lifted the Volunteers to a 52-49 win over Alabama and firmly into the national spotlight. Josh Heupel’s team now finds itself ranked 3rd nationally in the...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Vols Land On Preseason All-SEC Teams
Three Tennessee players — the most of any school — landed on the two preseason All-SEC teams Wednesday morning. Senior shooting guard Santiago Vescovi landed on the preseason First Team while senior forward Josiah-Jordan James and sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler landed on the preseason Second Team. Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Picked To Finish Third In SEC
The conference’s media picked Tennessee basketball to finish third in the SEC this season, the league announced Wednesday morning to begin SEC Media Days. The Vols are third out of 14 teams, coming in behind No. 1 Kentucky and No. 2 Arkansas and immediately ahead of No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Alabama.
rockytopinsider.com
Lady Vols’ Expectations High Due To Returning Contributors, Talented Transfers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tennessee started last season 18-1, beating five top 25 teams and an abundance of power five programs before stumbling to a 5-6 record to close the regular season. Injuries affected the Lady Vols from the first half of the season open before becoming overbearing in SEC...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
Nick Saban: Players are Responding Well After Tennessee Loss
Saban reiterated that there is no one more disappointed in the team's loss against the Volunteers than himself, his coaches and his players.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Kellie Harper, Tennessee Players Talk At SEC Media Days
Tennessee coach Kellie Harper and players Jordan Horston and Tamari Key met with the media in Birmingham Tuesday for SEC Media Days, the unofficial start to basketball season. Harper discussed an abundance of topics including the challenges of recruiting in the transfer portal era. “Every player’s recruitment looked a little...
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
