DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are continuing to investigate after a man told them he was shot on I-96 in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim, a 32-year-old Livonia man, told troopers he was shot at while driving his Yukon on the freeway near Outer Drive in Detroit at 11:35 a.m. He was grazed by one of the six shots fired and was treated at a hospital.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO