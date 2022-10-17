Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Charges authorized against Southfield man after teen found dead on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor authorized charges Thursday against a Southfield man after a teen girl was found shot to death on I-94 last week. Police said the 20-year-old suspect will be arraigned on two charges Friday. He has not been identified by police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Livonia man grazed by 1 of 6 shots fired at him on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – A Livonia man was injured after being grazed in a shooting along I-96 in Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police said a Livonia man in his 30s called police to report he had been shot by someone on the freeway. MSP troopers closed the freeway for an investigation, with traffic roped off on the eastbound lanes at Telegraph Road.
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating after man says he was shot on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are continuing to investigate after a man told them he was shot on I-96 in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim, a 32-year-old Livonia man, told troopers he was shot at while driving his Yukon on the freeway near Outer Drive in Detroit at 11:35 a.m. He was grazed by one of the six shots fired and was treated at a hospital.
fox2detroit.com
2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma at Detroit apartment, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his own grandmother early Thursday morning. According to police, they were sent to the St. Antoine Gardens apartments off of I-75 and Warren Ave in Detroit around 1:30 Thursday morning after the child was stabbed. Police told...
Man charged with Danielle Stislicki's murder wants case thrown out over leaked polygraph test
The long-delayed trial of Floyd Galloway – the man accused of killing missing woman Danielle Stislicki – faces a new challenge as the defense tries to have the case thrown out due to a previously leaked polygraph test.
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Melvindale bakery allegedly sold drugs causing deadly overdose, police raid
MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Melvindale bakery was busted for dealing drugs according to police. Michigan State Troopers raided the business after someone overdosed and died. Prescription pills, cold hard cash, and a lot of high-end jewelry was the haul from a home in Melvindale as well as Joseph’s Bakery and Grill.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at workplace in Hazel Park
A shooting was reported at the property, which is located on 10 Mile and Vance, near Dequindre in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened after a fight between employees at the LG Energy Solution building.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting outside Hazel Park factory following workplace disagreement
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Hazel Park after a body was found in the parking lot of a factory. A shooting was reported at the property, which is located on 10 Mile and Vance, near Dequindre. A suspect was also in custody, Hazel Park police confirmed.
Man enters plea in slayings of Detroit-area father, son
A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the slayings of a father and son in their southeastern Michigan home.
Toddler in critical condition after being stabbed by grandmother
A 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being stabbed by his 56-year-old grandmother early Thursday morning. The toddler is in the hospital in critical condition. The woman is in police custody. The investigation is ongoing.
downriversundaytimes.com
Overdue U-Haul stopped as stolen
WYANDOTTE — An overdue U-Haul rental that was reported as stolen resulted in a traffic stop for a 31-year-old Detroit woman and her 3-year-old son at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 18 on northbound Fort Street near Ford Avenue. The driver said she was a day late returning the rental truck,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shoots, injures 37-year-old during road rage incident in Waterford Township, police say
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident in Waterford Township. The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It began in Pontiac, continued westbound on Huron Street, and ended near Voorheis Road in Waterford Township. Waterford Township police said a 37-year-old man driving...
WATCH: Camera captures home invasion suspect in Detroit backyard. Can you ID him?
Police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a suspect caught on camera, just before he broke into a Detroit home and robbed the place.
fox2detroit.com
Melvindale overdose death leads police to 300+ pills being sold at home, bakery
MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation after an overdose death lead police to a Melvindale home and bakery. According to Michigan State Police, investigators were looking into a prescription pill dealer directly involved with that death. On Oct. 13, police searched the 31-year-old suspect's home and a bakery where...
One driver shoots another after crash in Pontiac, argument in Waterford Township
According to Waterford Township Police, the whole thing started in Pontiac on Tuesday when a 37-year-old man driving a Chevy Impala rear-ended a Chevy Malibu driven by a 55-year-old man, with a 30-year-old female passenger on board.
Man shot multiple times takes video while chasing shooter on I-94
A man shot in the jaw and hand took a video of the gunman's vehicle, hoping it leads to an arrest in an unprovoked shooting.
Police seeking 3 suspects, 2 vehicles after gunshots fired at off-duty officer
Police in Detroit are asking for help with identifying suspects connected to a shooting involving an off-duty officer last week.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after victim shot 4 times in unprovoked drive-by shooting in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police are looking for a vehicle after they say a victim was shot during an unprovoked drive-by shooting Sept. 27. Police said someone in a silver four-door Pontiac G5 or Pontiac G6 fired at the victim in the area of Telegraph Road and I-94.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield. Tahlaya Berry was last seen Wednesday (Oct. 19) after she was dropped off at Southfield A & T School by her mother (Tylisya Gober). Two hours later, Gober was advised by the administration...
Comments / 1