Farmington Hills, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Livonia man grazed by 1 of 6 shots fired at him on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT – A Livonia man was injured after being grazed in a shooting along I-96 in Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police said a Livonia man in his 30s called police to report he had been shot by someone on the freeway. MSP troopers closed the freeway for an investigation, with traffic roped off on the eastbound lanes at Telegraph Road.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police investigating after man says he was shot on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are continuing to investigate after a man told them he was shot on I-96 in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim, a 32-year-old Livonia man, told troopers he was shot at while driving his Yukon on the freeway near Outer Drive in Detroit at 11:35 a.m. He was grazed by one of the six shots fired and was treated at a hospital.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma at Detroit apartment, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his own grandmother early Thursday morning. According to police, they were sent to the St. Antoine Gardens apartments off of I-75 and Warren Ave in Detroit around 1:30 Thursday morning after the child was stabbed. Police told...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Melvindale bakery allegedly sold drugs causing deadly overdose, police raid

MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Melvindale bakery was busted for dealing drugs according to police. Michigan State Troopers raided the business after someone overdosed and died. Prescription pills, cold hard cash, and a lot of high-end jewelry was the haul from a home in Melvindale as well as Joseph’s Bakery and Grill.
MELVINDALE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Overdue U-Haul stopped as stolen

WYANDOTTE — An overdue U-Haul rental that was reported as stolen resulted in a traffic stop for a 31-year-old Detroit woman and her 3-year-old son at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 18 on northbound Fort Street near Ford Avenue. The driver said she was a day late returning the rental truck,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield. Tahlaya Berry was last seen Wednesday (Oct. 19) after she was dropped off at Southfield A & T School by her mother (Tylisya Gober). Two hours later, Gober was advised by the administration...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

