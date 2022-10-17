Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sauer, Smeltzer vie for Benzie County District 7 commissioner seat
Residents of Benzie County's District 7 will get the chance to vote for their next county commissioner during the Nov. 8 election.
Cunningham, Miller vie for Benzie County's District 3 commissioner seat
Residents of Benzie County's District 3 will get the chance to vote for their next county commissioner in the Nov. 8 election.
Looking back in Benzie County: Better dairy cows and overfishing in the news
The Improvement of dairy cows means a great deal more than increased profits to the dairyman. It means cheaper food and more milk, the bone and muscle maker for children.
Q&A with Benzie Central school board candidates
Residents in the Benzie County Central Schools district will get the chance to vote for three members of the Benzie County Central Schools Board of Education.
Benzie County calendar of events from Oct. 19-31
What's going on in Benzie County and beyond.
Homestead Twp. to host master plan open house
Homestead Township Master Plan open house to be held Oct. 26 at Homestead Township Hall.
recordpatriot.com
House destroyed by fire in Bear Lake
BEAR LAKE — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in Bear Lake on Oct. 19 for five hours. The first call came into Manistee County Central Dispatch at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a fully engulfed structure fire on the 9000 block of Ziehm Road in Bear Lake.
Country Christmas In Traverse City Opening Again For Just 3 Days
It isn’t even Halloween yet, but this weekend there’s a good reason to start thinking about Christmas. Country Christmas, owned by a husband and wife, was open more than 35 years. They closed their doors a couple of years ago after the husband passed away. However, their children...
Q&A with Frankfort-Elberta school board candidates
Residents in the Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools district will vote to decide which three candidates will be on the board of education.
My North.com
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage
Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
Peek Inside One of Michael Moore’s Michigan Homes, Sold for $4.3M
For someone who speaks out against capitalism, Michael Moore certainly has enjoyed a taste of the good life here in Michigan. Take a look inside his former home on Torch Lake which recently sold for just over $4.3 million. This sprawling home sits on almost four acres of land right...
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Benzie Central takes on Sault Ste. Marie
Benzie Central football is scheduled to face Sault Ste. Marie on Friday night.
Jump-start the holidays with Scandinavian bazaar in Frankfort
Visitors to Trinity Lutheran Church's annual Scandinavian Bazaar and Bake Sale will get the chance to enjoy traditional Scandinavian art and baked goods.
Benzie County watershed association sees increase in swimmer's itch
There was an uptick in cases of swimmer's itch reported at the Congregational Summer Assembly Beach according to data collected by the Crystal Lake & Watershed Association.
Up North Voice
State Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, homes, and businesses
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – The Michigan State Police (MSP) and local law enforcement officials in Benzie County have seen a significant increase in reports of stolen vehicles and break-ins in Benzie County. In the past two weeks, law enforcement has responded to seven reports of stolen vehicles. Each incident had one common factor; the owners left their keys inside the unlocked vehicles.
Community Cats helps with cats abandoned in Leelanau County
A Benzie County nonprofit that works to reduce the population of feral cats has helped spay and neuter some of the cats abandoned at a northern Michigan animal hospital.
Traverse City Asylum Re-visited: Haunted, Crumbling…with Shops & Dining
Some things have changed in the old Traverse City Asylum...and some things haven't. 1883: Construction begins. Main structure is almost a quarter mile long. 1890s: Separate cottages were constructed out of population necessity. 1963: Original grand entrance demolished; new, boring flat one replaced it. When the asylum was built, psychiatric...
UpNorthLive.com
High winds take down trees, power lines across parts of northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wind gusts of more than 40 m.p.h. continue across northern Michigan, creating some power outages. As you travel Tuesday morning, be aware of tree limbs that may be scattered. In Antrim County traffic on M-88 and Beadle Road in Central Lake Township is closed due to...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
Man Takes Traverse City Ambulance for a Joyride
It was an unusual end to a fairly typical medical run for the Traverse City Fire Department, when someone drove off in their ambulance. “Rescue 1 here was on a medical call. When the guys finished up with the call they went outside and noticed the ambulance was missing,” Fire Capt. Steve Ball says.
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County, MI
417
Followers
602
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Areahttps://www.recordpatriot.com/
Comments / 0