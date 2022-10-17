ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions

Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota faces former team in top 10 showdown with UCLA

Chase Cota’s college career will come full circle on Saturday when the Oregon Ducks receiver takes on his former team. Cota has 19 catches for 279 yards and a touchdown for the No. 10 Ducks this season and it’s possible that he could top his career-bests of 25 receptions for 350 yards and three scores on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX) against No. 9 UCLA, where he spent four years.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986

Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Massive I-5 pileup | Photos

A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Best Place for takeout

1. Nelson’s in the Whit and Nelson’s Taqueria 394 Blair Blvd. 541-844-8404; NelsonsInTheWhit.com; Nelsons-Taqueria.Business.Site. 2. Krob Krua 254 Lincoln St. 541-636-6267. KrobKrua.com. 3. Ta Ra Rin Thai Cuisine 1200 Oak St. 541-343-1230; 1410 Mohawk Blvd., Springfield. 541- 505-8987; 1520 Coburg Rd. 541-844-1032 TaRaRinThai.com.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Oregonian

Rose City Vintage Market, tours and workshops to add to your autumn calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays through October. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours

In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH

After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

Something’s pending at old Mega Foods

“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Vehicle fire destroys van, scorches house

EUGENE, Ore. -- A van is totaled Tuesday morning after officials say it caught on fire. Officials from Eugene Springfield Fire say they responded to a reported vehicle fire on Grant Street in Eugene just before 3 a.m. on October 18. Officials say firefighters arrived to find a van fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Fire crews were able to put out the fire before the house was fully involved, but the van itself is a total loss, according to officials.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
EUGENE, OR
