A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This Scam
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in Cary
"Enough is Enough", Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USA
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22nd
Jordon Davison, nation's No. 1 running back, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
The Mater Dei Monarchs are the nation's No. 1 high school football program. And on Saturday a huge collection of their top players will be in Eugene for unofficial visits with the Oregon Ducks. The headliner of that group may just be Mater Dei sophomore Jordon Davison, a five-star prospect and the ...
Elijah Brown, elite 2024 quarterback, visiting Oregon this weekend, expects Ducks to be strong contender in recruitment
The Mater Dei Monarchs are the top high school football program in the country, and they are bringing a key collection of visitors to Eugene this weekend for the top-10 clash between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. One of the marquee players planning to be in attendance is class of 2024 ...
Scouting the Bruins: 5 questions, prediction with a UCLA writer
No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) hosts No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX) at Autzen Stadium. Oregon has won three straight and nine of the last 10 in the series. The Oregonian/OregonLive reached out to ULCA beat reporter Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) of the L.A. Times to...
Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions
Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota faces former team in top 10 showdown with UCLA
Chase Cota’s college career will come full circle on Saturday when the Oregon Ducks receiver takes on his former team. Cota has 19 catches for 279 yards and a touchdown for the No. 10 Ducks this season and it’s possible that he could top his career-bests of 25 receptions for 350 yards and three scores on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX) against No. 9 UCLA, where he spent four years.
Sabrina Ionescu chosen as guest picker as ESPN ‘College GameDay’ comes to Eugene for Oregon-UCLA
Former Oregon Ducks women’s basketball great Sabrina Ionescu has been chosen to be the guest picker on ESPN “College GameDay” Saturday as the college football pregame show broadcasts from Eugene. “GameDay” will be in town ahead of Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown between the No. 9 UCLA Bruins and...
Well Damn, I Guess I Have to Like the Oregon Ducks Quarterback Now
I think the only thing that would make you more unpopular in the Tri-Cities area than being a Washington Huskies fan is being an Oregon Ducks fan. It's kind of like the Yankees, even if they're not a direct rival of your team's, there's still a healthy hatred that is always present.
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN’s College GameDay announces celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s Week 8 show
College GameDay has announced the Week 8 celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s show in Eugene, Oregon. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon Ducks star basketball player was announced Thursday. Ionescu was selected by the New York Liberty as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She was the first...
‘We know it’s going to be electric here’: Oregon Ducks eager for top 10 showdown with UCLA
A top 10 matchup with Pac-12 and College Football Playoff implications, “College GameDay” and other outlets converging on Eugene, and a sold out Autzen Stadium are the ingredients to a massive game when Oregon hosts UCLA. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) and No. 9 Bruins (6-0,...
Oregon Class 6A football Game of the Week: No. 4 Jesuit Crusaders vs. No. 6 Mountainside Mavericks
The Mountainside Mavericks and Jesuit Crusaders have established themselves as the two best teams in the Metro League. Which team is the best? That question will be answered when the Mavericks (7-0, 3-0 in Metro League) and Crusaders (6-1, 3-0) clash in a showdown at Jesuit Friday night. The winner will likely win the Metro League title.
klcc.org
Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986
Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
KGW
Massive I-5 pileup | Photos
A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
eugeneweekly.com
Best Place for takeout
1. Nelson’s in the Whit and Nelson’s Taqueria 394 Blair Blvd. 541-844-8404; NelsonsInTheWhit.com; Nelsons-Taqueria.Business.Site. 2. Krob Krua 254 Lincoln St. 541-636-6267. KrobKrua.com. 3. Ta Ra Rin Thai Cuisine 1200 Oak St. 541-343-1230; 1410 Mohawk Blvd., Springfield. 541- 505-8987; 1520 Coburg Rd. 541-844-1032 TaRaRinThai.com.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-run that injured OSU student
Nearly a month after an Oregon State University student was badly injured in a hit-and-run, authorities arrested a Florence man suspected of being the driver.
Rose City Vintage Market, tours and workshops to add to your autumn calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays through October. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
centraloregondaily.com
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
kqennewsradio.com
ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH
After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
hh-today.com
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
kezi.com
Vehicle fire destroys van, scorches house
EUGENE, Ore. -- A van is totaled Tuesday morning after officials say it caught on fire. Officials from Eugene Springfield Fire say they responded to a reported vehicle fire on Grant Street in Eugene just before 3 a.m. on October 18. Officials say firefighters arrived to find a van fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Fire crews were able to put out the fire before the house was fully involved, but the van itself is a total loss, according to officials.
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
