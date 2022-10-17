ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers 115, Sacramento Kings 108: Live updates recap

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Sacramento Kings 115-108 Wednesday night in a season-opening matchup at Golden 1 Center. Jerami Grant finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, Anfernee Simons scored 22 points and Damian Lillard added 20 points and eight assists for the Blazers (1-0), who took over in the closing minutes to win a competitive, back-and-forth opener.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
