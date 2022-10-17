Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Louisiana principal wins national school leadership award from the U.S. Department of Education
LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 19, 2022, the U.S. Department of Education announced Catherine Bricelj, principal of Mrytle Place Elementary, as a recipient of the Terrel H. Bell Award for outstanding school leadership for 2022. According to a release, Bricelj is one of nine school leaders from the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools cohort to receive this honor.
NOLA.com
To lure special education teachers, St. Tammany backs new incentives, support role
The St. Tammany Parish School Board has approved new incentives for educators who work with special-education students, part of an ongoing district effort to address staff shortages. In a first, the district voted last week to hire assistant speech therapists to aid the licensed speech therapists it already employs. The...
stmarynow.com
St. Mary Parish School Board honors
The St. Mary Parish School Board on Thursday recognized its Students and Employees of the Month. Laura Rentrop, Berwick Junior High librarian, was named Employee of the Month. Kamry Landry, center, Berwick Junior High eighth-grader, and Morgan City High eighth-grader Carmen Johnson were named Students of the Month. Not present for the picture was Morgan City Junior High sixth-grade teacher Jacqueline Nguyen, also named Employee of the Month.
WUSA
Racism and discrimination in local school districts | Open Mic
A Maryland and Virginia school district may have issues with racism and bullying. Two reports lay them out.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
MSNBC
Louisiana GOP looks to redefine 'Black' to duck racial fairness in voting districts
Alex Wagner explains how Louisiana Republicans are trying to change the meaning of "Black" so that legal requirements for considering Black voters in drawing voting districts are easier to evade.Oct. 20, 2022.
What you need to know about Constitutional Amendment 5 heading into Nov. election
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the things voters are going to want to keep an eye on when going to the polls in November is a constitutional amendment concerning property taxes. The Louisiana Constitution can be a bit complicated at times. One of the things it requires is...
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin slams Guzman's bill that would make it illegal to not affirm LGBTQ children
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to Del. Elizabeth Guzman's (D) legislation she said she wanted to introduce in the upcoming legislative session. At a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Gov. Youngkin blasted Guzman's legislation when he was asked about her bill by...
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
Higgins Drops New Poll Showing Strong Support In South Louisiana
Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District hasn't had much in the way of public polling, leaving many residents in the south Louisiana district without many hints as to who has the advantage in the race for Congressman Clay Higgins' seat. Higgins is still the favorite to win, having bested several candidates in...
Tennessee For All Encourages "NO" Vote on Amendment 1
Advocacy group says "right to work" should not be a part of Tennessee Constitution. A Tennessee policy advocacy group, Tennessee for All, is calling on voters to vote "NO" on a proposed constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Maryland Law Prohibits Grandmothers From Giving Bunk Beds to Foster Kids
Maryland families who want to take in foster kids face an odd hurdle: State law prohibits foster children from using bunk beds. The fine print of the Maryland's foster care regulations says: "Each child shall have an individual bed that may not be stacked in vertical bunk bed formation." In...
theadvocate.com
Unexpected death of coach Marlon Newcoste hits St. Martinville, Northside High communities hard
For the St. Martinville Tigers, Friday night football games won't be the same after beloved assistant coach Marlon Newcoste died of causes yet to be determined this past weekend. Newcoste and St. Martinville head coach Vincent DeRouen's careers were intertwined since the mid-1990s when the duo worked at Northside. "He...
Pennsylvania biology teacher suspended for refusing to follow pronoun policy, reinstated after backlash
A high school biology teacher was suspended for not complying with the school district's student pronoun policy, but was reinstated after students and parents protested.
fox8live.com
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Tammany Parish responded Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning to an incident that they are describing as a murder-suicide, according to Sheriff Randy Smith’s office. Deputies say that a woman called 911 around 8:30 a.m. saying she had just shot her daughter and was...
Comments / 0