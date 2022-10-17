ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Louisiana principal wins national school leadership award from the U.S. Department of Education

LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 19, 2022, the U.S. Department of Education announced Catherine Bricelj, principal of Mrytle Place Elementary, as a recipient of the Terrel H. Bell Award for outstanding school leadership for 2022. According to a release, Bricelj is one of nine school leaders from the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools cohort to receive this honor.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

To lure special education teachers, St. Tammany backs new incentives, support role

The St. Tammany Parish School Board has approved new incentives for educators who work with special-education students, part of an ongoing district effort to address staff shortages. In a first, the district voted last week to hire assistant speech therapists to aid the licensed speech therapists it already employs. The...
stmarynow.com

St. Mary Parish School Board honors

The St. Mary Parish School Board on Thursday recognized its Students and Employees of the Month. Laura Rentrop, Berwick Junior High librarian, was named Employee of the Month. Kamry Landry, center, Berwick Junior High eighth-grader, and Morgan City High eighth-grader Carmen Johnson were named Students of the Month. Not present for the picture was Morgan City Junior High sixth-grade teacher Jacqueline Nguyen, also named Employee of the Month.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
Calcasieu Parish News

Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy