Oregon’s Pac-12 leading run defense faces its most challenging individual test in UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, the conference rushing leader. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) held Charbonnet to just 35 yards on 15 carries last season, his lowest average per carry (2.33 yards) in two seasons with the Bruins and one of the lowest of his four-year career. Charbonnet enters Saturday’s game (12:30 p.m., FOX) with 87 carries for 615 yards and six touchdowns in five games this season, eighth nationally in yards per game (123) and 13th in yards per carry (7.07) against FBS teams.

EUGENE, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO