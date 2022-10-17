ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota faces former team in top 10 showdown with UCLA

Chase Cota’s college career will come full circle on Saturday when the Oregon Ducks receiver takes on his former team. Cota has 19 catches for 279 yards and a touchdown for the No. 10 Ducks this season and it’s possible that he could top his career-bests of 25 receptions for 350 yards and three scores on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX) against No. 9 UCLA, where he spent four years.
Oregon Ducks’ Pac-12 leading run defense preparing for rematch with conference rushing leader Zach Charbonnet of UCLA

Oregon’s Pac-12 leading run defense faces its most challenging individual test in UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, the conference rushing leader. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) held Charbonnet to just 35 yards on 15 carries last season, his lowest average per carry (2.33 yards) in two seasons with the Bruins and one of the lowest of his four-year career. Charbonnet enters Saturday’s game (12:30 p.m., FOX) with 87 carries for 615 yards and six touchdowns in five games this season, eighth nationally in yards per game (123) and 13th in yards per carry (7.07) against FBS teams.
Chainsaw and Beavers? Who knew after 25 years it would become Oregon State’s signature sound

Oregon State’s Reser Stadium may be the envy of college football venues in the West when it unveils its $161 million remodel for the 2023 season. OSU football is on the rise. The Beavers played in a bowl game in 2021 for the first time in eight years. This year’s team appears to be better. Season ticket sales are soaring. The school anticipates a sell out for each of its 2022 home games.
Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions

Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
Can Oregon Ducks contain UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a 3rd time?

The Oregon Ducks must contain quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a third time if they hope to defeat the UCLA Bruins.. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) defeated Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins in 2018, when he was a true freshman, and last season at the Rose Bowl. But the fifth-year senior is having his best year to date, entering Saturday’s (12:30 p.m., FOX) marquee matchup at Autzen Stadium ranked second nationally in completion percentage (74.8).
OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
Rose City Vintage Market, tours and workshops to add to your autumn calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays through October. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
