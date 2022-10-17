Read full article on original website
Can Oregon Ducks maintain offensive pace, production against UCLA, Pac-12′s better defenses?
Kenny Dillingham promised a fast, fun and explosive offense at Oregon and the Ducks’ first-year offensive coordinator has delivered thus far. No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) has run 439 plays over six games — 73.17 per game — and 350 plays in five FBS games (70 per game) entering Saturday’s showdown (12:30 p.m., FOX) with No. 9 UCLA.
Future Oregon Ducks Jackson Shelstad, Sofia Bell sign state's first high school NIL deals
Shelstad (West Linn) and Bell (Jesuit), the top basketball prospects in the state, sign endorsement deals with apparel brand Portland Gear
Elijah Brown, elite 2024 quarterback, visiting Oregon this weekend, expects Ducks to be strong contender in recruitment
The Mater Dei Monarchs are the top high school football program in the country, and they are bringing a key collection of visitors to Eugene this weekend for the top-10 clash between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. One of the marquee players planning to be in attendance is class of 2024 ...
Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota faces former team in top 10 showdown with UCLA
Chase Cota’s college career will come full circle on Saturday when the Oregon Ducks receiver takes on his former team. Cota has 19 catches for 279 yards and a touchdown for the No. 10 Ducks this season and it’s possible that he could top his career-bests of 25 receptions for 350 yards and three scores on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX) against No. 9 UCLA, where he spent four years.
How much are Oregon Ducks vs UCLA Bruins football tickets? Spendy, but still available for huge Pac-12 clash
This weekend, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks host the No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins as College GameDay comes to Autzen Stadium in what could be the game of the season for the Pac-12. The Bruins are undefeated, but the Ducks have proven themselves against better competition on the year, so who will win out in this must-see stand-off?
Scouting the Bruins: 5 questions, prediction with a UCLA writer
No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) hosts No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX) at Autzen Stadium. Oregon has won three straight and nine of the last 10 in the series. The Oregonian/OregonLive reached out to ULCA beat reporter Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) of the L.A. Times to...
Oregon Ducks’ Pac-12 leading run defense preparing for rematch with conference rushing leader Zach Charbonnet of UCLA
Oregon’s Pac-12 leading run defense faces its most challenging individual test in UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, the conference rushing leader. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) held Charbonnet to just 35 yards on 15 carries last season, his lowest average per carry (2.33 yards) in two seasons with the Bruins and one of the lowest of his four-year career. Charbonnet enters Saturday’s game (12:30 p.m., FOX) with 87 carries for 615 yards and six touchdowns in five games this season, eighth nationally in yards per game (123) and 13th in yards per carry (7.07) against FBS teams.
Chainsaw and Beavers? Who knew after 25 years it would become Oregon State’s signature sound
Oregon State’s Reser Stadium may be the envy of college football venues in the West when it unveils its $161 million remodel for the 2023 season. OSU football is on the rise. The Beavers played in a bowl game in 2021 for the first time in eight years. This year’s team appears to be better. Season ticket sales are soaring. The school anticipates a sell out for each of its 2022 home games.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly Talks About ESPN College Gameday, Oregon's Offense
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the importance of ESPN College Gameday, national exposure, and what he sees from Oregon's offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions
Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
Well Damn, I Guess I Have to Like the Oregon Ducks Quarterback Now
I think the only thing that would make you more unpopular in the Tri-Cities area than being a Washington Huskies fan is being an Oregon Ducks fan. It's kind of like the Yankees, even if they're not a direct rival of your team's, there's still a healthy hatred that is always present.
Aaron Fentress on the Blazers season opener and Chip Kelly’s return to Eugene: Sports by Northwest podcast
It’s a big week for the Portland Trail Blazers, who won their season opener on Wednesday night. It’s a big week for the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks, who host No. 9 UCLA and former coach Chip Kelly on Saturday. Aaron Fentress knows plenty about both. The Oregonian’s Blazers beat...
‘We know it’s going to be electric here’: Oregon Ducks eager for top 10 showdown with UCLA
A top 10 matchup with Pac-12 and College Football Playoff implications, “College GameDay” and other outlets converging on Eugene, and a sold out Autzen Stadium are the ingredients to a massive game when Oregon hosts UCLA. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) and No. 9 Bruins (6-0,...
Can Oregon Ducks contain UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a 3rd time?
The Oregon Ducks must contain quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a third time if they hope to defeat the UCLA Bruins.. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) defeated Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins in 2018, when he was a true freshman, and last season at the Rose Bowl. But the fifth-year senior is having his best year to date, entering Saturday’s (12:30 p.m., FOX) marquee matchup at Autzen Stadium ranked second nationally in completion percentage (74.8).
Subscriber football pick ’em: Results for the Class 5A matchups
Bend 76.47% - Ridgeview 23.53%
Oregon Class 6A football Game of the Week: No. 4 Jesuit Crusaders vs. No. 6 Mountainside Mavericks
The Mountainside Mavericks and Jesuit Crusaders have established themselves as the two best teams in the Metro League. Which team is the best? That question will be answered when the Mavericks (7-0, 3-0 in Metro League) and Crusaders (6-1, 3-0) clash in a showdown at Jesuit Friday night. The winner will likely win the Metro League title.
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
Christian McCaffrey traded to San Francisco 49ers; Panthers receive draft picks
The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers on Thursday night announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area, where he starred in college at Stanford. They said it will be finalized when McCaffrey passes a physical.
OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
Rose City Vintage Market, tours and workshops to add to your autumn calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays through October. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
