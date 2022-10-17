Read full article on original website
Times News
Tamaqua news: Oct. 21, 2022
Lewistown Valley Garden Club enjoyed a Members Tea on Sept. 27. The next meeting is Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. This will be the annual Dinner Meeting and will be held at the Zion Church Social Hall in Lewistown Valley. Please note the start time of 6 p.m. As always,...
Times News
Saturday night fundraiser helps Jim Thorpe youth football
The Jim Thorpe Booster Club had its first Saturday night football games last week. The day kicked off with a scrimmage by the kindergarten through second grade team (C team). The B team, third and fourth graders, won 28-0, bringing their season record to 6-1. Fifth and sixth graders on...
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 20, 2014
Members of the Shoemaker-Haydt American Legion Auxiliary Unit 314, Lehighton, honored its presidents, past and present, during a recent dinner held at the post home. Among those recognized at the event for their service in heading the auxiliary were LaRue Fritz (1988 and 1989), Jean Rice (1954 and 2005), Deborah DeCindio (2014 and 2015) and Gladys Balliet (1998 and 2002).
Times News
Smaller Andreas parade kicks off
The theme for the 71st annual Halloween Parade in Andreas should be “The Show Must Go On.”. The parade was almost canceled after it was determined they needed a permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Then earlier in the day Wednesday, all schools in the Tamaqua School District were put on lockdown due to a threat to the schools.
Times News
Community turns out for West End cancer walk
More than 150 members of the community joined in the 19th Annual West End Pink Light Walk at Chestnuthill Township Park on Tuesday night. Kathie Maltez, who has been leading the efforts for several years, said, “I am just the organizer and it really takes an army of volunteers to have a successful event.”
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. on all four Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
Times News
West End news for Oct. 19, 2022
Students in the PV Elementary School should be seeing a lot of orange today in light of the school celebrating Unity Day and being encouraged to wear orange on this day. A free community supper is being served at Zion Lutheran, Brodheadsville, from 5 to 6 p.m. today. The menu...
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
Times News
Northern Lehigh 2022 homecoming festivities
Northern Lehigh High School’s 2022 homecoming court, from left, are Danielle Dougherty, Caitlin Kirk, Zoe Hathaway, Kendall Snyder, Jordyn Hemingway, Aicha Salih, Kaylee Wilk and Bianca Carrion. Back, from left, Bryce LoPinto, Seth Adams, Izaiah Ramos, Austin Smyth, A.J. Jimenez, John Abidelli, Nick Frame and Ethan Karpowich. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Walnutport celebrates its heritage with annual festival
Residents of and visitors to Walnutport enjoyed a nice autumn Sunday at the Walnutport Canal Association Festival. “This is our 43rd year holding this festival,” Jeanne Boehrer, festival event coordinator, said. “This year we have 45 crafters, 14 food groups, the Lehigh County and Luzerne County Seeing Eye Puppy Club, an old-fashioned calliope. There is fun and entertainment here for everyone.”
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 21-27)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Times News
CCAVT LPN class celebrates 50th class reunion
The CCAVT LPN Class of 1972 in Jim Thorpe recently celebrated their 50th Class Reunion at PJ Whelihan’s in Lehighton. Classmates attending the celebration were Linda Heffelfinger Clay, Christine Minnich Santore, Theresa Sekara Mezlo, Michelle Daderko McKenzie, Pat Bretz Berger and Marge Petrole. Classmates unable to attend were Cathy Gould Dodson, Jackie Terry McLaughlin, and Mary Nalesnik Bryce. A moment of silence in remembrance of their deceased classmates was taken for Ann McGlinchey, Mary Griffiths, Jane Thamarus, Geraldine Rockman, Ethel Exner and instructor Nancy Herring. Unable to locate was classmate Catherine Foss. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Longtime Tamaqua firefighter steps down from annual prevention program
Since 1996, Tamaqua firefighter Chris Hadesty has taken charge of the annual Fire Prevention Day program at Tamaqua Elementary School. Now, after 26 years, Hadesty is stepping down. “It’s time to let the younger generation take over. It’s time for new blood,” he said. Hadesty and other...
WOLF
Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
Times News
Hager, Steinmetz and Reinhard close out scholastic golf careers at PIAA Championships
STATE COLLEGE – Sooner or later, all good things must come to an end. For Palmerton golfers Tyler Hager, Connor Reinhard and Nate Steinmetz, day two of the PIAA Golf Championships provided a fitting conclusion to their outstanding high school careers. Hager carded a six-over-par 78 on Tuesday to...
Times News
Fire police unavailable for D & L race
The Walnutport mayor said that because of a conflict the borough will not be able to provide fire police for the Nov. 6 D & L half marathon. The 13.1 mile race along the Lehigh River crosses borough streets. In August, borough council granted permission for Discover Lehigh Valley to...
Tire recycling donation event to stomp out mosquitos
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County held another tire recycling event at PNC field, and it is one of multiple events being held this month. This event is held in partnership with the West Nile Virus Control Program to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitos. The goal is to get rid of used and unwanted […]
Times News
N. Lehigh crowns homecoming king and queen
Northern Lehigh High School crowned its homecoming king and queen at halftime of Northern Lehigh's football game against Tamaqua on Friday. Seth Adams was named king, and Bianca Carrion was chosen as queen. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
