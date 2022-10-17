ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

Times News

Tamaqua news: Oct. 21, 2022

Lewistown Valley Garden Club enjoyed a Members Tea on Sept. 27. The next meeting is Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. This will be the annual Dinner Meeting and will be held at the Zion Church Social Hall in Lewistown Valley. Please note the start time of 6 p.m. As always,...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Saturday night fundraiser helps Jim Thorpe youth football

The Jim Thorpe Booster Club had its first Saturday night football games last week. The day kicked off with a scrimmage by the kindergarten through second grade team (C team). The B team, third and fourth graders, won 28-0, bringing their season record to 6-1. Fifth and sixth graders on...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 20, 2014

Members of the Shoemaker-Haydt American Legion Auxiliary Unit 314, Lehighton, honored its presidents, past and present, during a recent dinner held at the post home. Among those recognized at the event for their service in heading the auxiliary were LaRue Fritz (1988 and 1989), Jean Rice (1954 and 2005), Deborah DeCindio (2014 and 2015) and Gladys Balliet (1998 and 2002).
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Smaller Andreas parade kicks off

The theme for the 71st annual Halloween Parade in Andreas should be “The Show Must Go On.”. The parade was almost canceled after it was determined they needed a permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Then earlier in the day Wednesday, all schools in the Tamaqua School District were put on lockdown due to a threat to the schools.
ANDREAS, PA
Times News

Community turns out for West End cancer walk

More than 150 members of the community joined in the 19th Annual West End Pink Light Walk at Chestnuthill Township Park on Tuesday night. Kathie Maltez, who has been leading the efforts for several years, said, “I am just the organizer and it really takes an army of volunteers to have a successful event.”
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Halloween events

Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. on all four Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

West End news for Oct. 19, 2022

Students in the PV Elementary School should be seeing a lot of orange today in light of the school celebrating Unity Day and being encouraged to wear orange on this day. A free community supper is being served at Zion Lutheran, Brodheadsville, from 5 to 6 p.m. today. The menu...
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
Times News

Northern Lehigh 2022 homecoming festivities

Northern Lehigh High School’s 2022 homecoming court, from left, are Danielle Dougherty, Caitlin Kirk, Zoe Hathaway, Kendall Snyder, Jordyn Hemingway, Aicha Salih, Kaylee Wilk and Bianca Carrion. Back, from left, Bryce LoPinto, Seth Adams, Izaiah Ramos, Austin Smyth, A.J. Jimenez, John Abidelli, Nick Frame and Ethan Karpowich. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Walnutport celebrates its heritage with annual festival

Residents of and visitors to Walnutport enjoyed a nice autumn Sunday at the Walnutport Canal Association Festival. “This is our 43rd year holding this festival,” Jeanne Boehrer, festival event coordinator, said. “This year we have 45 crafters, 14 food groups, the Lehigh County and Luzerne County Seeing Eye Puppy Club, an old-fashioned calliope. There is fun and entertainment here for everyone.”
WALNUTPORT, PA
Times News

CCAVT LPN class celebrates 50th class reunion

The CCAVT LPN Class of 1972 in Jim Thorpe recently celebrated their 50th Class Reunion at PJ Whelihan’s in Lehighton. Classmates attending the celebration were Linda Heffelfinger Clay, Christine Minnich Santore, Theresa Sekara Mezlo, Michelle Daderko McKenzie, Pat Bretz Berger and Marge Petrole. Classmates unable to attend were Cathy Gould Dodson, Jackie Terry McLaughlin, and Mary Nalesnik Bryce. A moment of silence in remembrance of their deceased classmates was taken for Ann McGlinchey, Mary Griffiths, Jane Thamarus, Geraldine Rockman, Ethel Exner and instructor Nancy Herring. Unable to locate was classmate Catherine Foss. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Longtime Tamaqua firefighter steps down from annual prevention program

Since 1996, Tamaqua firefighter Chris Hadesty has taken charge of the annual Fire Prevention Day program at Tamaqua Elementary School. Now, after 26 years, Hadesty is stepping down. “It’s time to let the younger generation take over. It’s time for new blood,” he said. Hadesty and other...
TAMAQUA, PA
WOLF

Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times News

‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua

A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Fire police unavailable for D & L race

The Walnutport mayor said that because of a conflict the borough will not be able to provide fire police for the Nov. 6 D & L half marathon. The 13.1 mile race along the Lehigh River crosses borough streets. In August, borough council granted permission for Discover Lehigh Valley to...
WALNUTPORT, PA
WBRE

Tire recycling donation event to stomp out mosquitos

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County held another tire recycling event at PNC field, and it is one of multiple events being held this month. This event is held in partnership with the West Nile Virus Control Program to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitos. The goal is to get rid of used and unwanted […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

N. Lehigh crowns homecoming king and queen

Northern Lehigh High School crowned its homecoming king and queen at halftime of Northern Lehigh's football game against Tamaqua on Friday. Seth Adams was named king, and Bianca Carrion was chosen as queen. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
SLATINGTON, PA

