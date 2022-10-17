SACRAMENTO – What happened between some River Valley High School football players inside a locker room?"In one of the instances, one of the young men ran to go out the door and they blocked him," said Betty Williams, president of the Greater Sacramento NAACP. "Every single one of them said, 'No' in the beginning...100 percent of them said, 'No' in the beginning."In a one-on-one interview with CBS13, Williams explains all of the Black football players at the Yuba City school wanted nothing to do with the mock slave auction recording. The viral video shows several Black students in their underwear....

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO