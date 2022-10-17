ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest 0900909
3d ago

it's amazing how we continuously preach to the black communities to get over the past, as we down play "the playing of the race card," all the while, we continue to teach and instruct our kids, how to treat the black communities in a negative fashion. why? Seems as if no one will say it. Who's the instigators? Who are the bullies? Who🤔?

NAACP: Some players at River Valley High didn't want to participate in "slave auction" video

SACRAMENTO – What happened between some River Valley High School football players inside a locker room?"In one of the instances, one of the young men ran to go out the door and they blocked him," said Betty Williams, president of the Greater Sacramento NAACP. "Every single one of them said, 'No' in the beginning...100 percent of them said, 'No' in the beginning."In a one-on-one interview with CBS13, Williams explains all of the Black football players at the Yuba City school wanted nothing to do with the mock slave auction recording. The viral video shows several Black students in their underwear....
Meet ‘the mayor’ of the Miller Park Safe Ground

Some people call Dana Goode “the mayor” of the Miller Park Safe Ground. Goode has been in and out of homelessness for many years and says she once was addicted to crack cocaine. She has been clean and sober for eight years now — and is hoping her stay in the City of Sacramento’s Safe Ground program is the path to real housing and a better life.
Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
7 injured in possible Butte College hazardous materials incident

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 7:43 P.M. UPDATE- Seven people have been injured in science lab accident at Butte College on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At approximately 4 p.m., a science lab accident occurred in room PS 108 when a glass failed and shot out into the classroom, an official at the school said.
Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race

SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
Chico homeless have trouble accessing hotline to join Pallet Shelter list

CHICO, Calif. - Chico's Pallet Shelter is letting the homeless request a spot before crews come to do enforcement in their homeless camp. The city said it has been doing this since the site opened, but most homeless people told Action News Now they have had trouble trying to track down the phone number.
Homeless encampments can't be within 500 feet of a school, says new ordinance

SACRAMENTO -- Homeless encampments have been banned from being no closer than 500 feet from schools, now added to Sacramento's critical infrastructure ordinance, including locations like daycares, hospitals, colleges, levees, and communication infrastructure. The move comes one month after Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced the resolution to add schools to the list. She said in September, her office receives daily calls from concerned families about student safety due to encampments that are near schools. In September, a man who was believed to be homeless was arrested for making sexual gestures toward students near Sutter Middle School and banging on the window...
More than 4,000 athletes prepare for upcoming Ironman triathlon

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Trying again after last year's event was rained out, the grueling 17-hour-long Ironman triathlon is coming to Sacramento Sunday. More than 4,000 athletes from all over are registered for this year's race. Many of those signed up two years ago to compete, but mother nature had other plans. Officials decided it was too dangerous for the nearly 3,000 athletes to compete in the storm two years ago, so they’re attempting a re-do.
“Coyote” Arrested in Yolo County for Transportation of Non-Citizens and Refusal to Release Passengers

Originally Published By: United States Department of Justice Webpage. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A human smuggler (also known as a “coyote”) was taken into federal custody today on a criminal complaint charging him with unlawful transportation of noncitizens without status in the United States, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Butte County parents facing felony child endangerment charges

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The parents of a two-year-old were arraigned in court on charges of felony child endangerment after their son was believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the charges stemmed from Oct. 17, 2022, when the Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Person stabbed near Sacramento State student housing, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a person was stabbed near Sacramento State student housing. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to Folsom Boulevard and 65th Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with being stabbed. The person...
Tulsa teen homicide suspect arrested in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, apartment complex was arrested in Elk Grove. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Sept. 30. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest three times, later identified as 18-year-old Fedro Givens.
