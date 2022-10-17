Read full article on original website
Related
Life after high school: Career expo gives students glimpse of future
Several organizations came together to help Benzie County's high school students decide what to do after high school.
Sauer, Smeltzer vie for Benzie County District 7 commissioner seat
Residents of Benzie County's District 7 will get the chance to vote for their next county commissioner during the Nov. 8 election.
Q&A with Benzie County's District 2 commissioner candidates
Residents of Benzie County's District 2 will get the chance to vote for their next county commissioner during the Nov. 8 election.
Benzie County Toys for Tots to open application period
Benzie County's Toys for Tots program will soon be taking applications for the Christmas Store.
Benzie County calendar of events from Oct. 19-31
What's going on in Benzie County and beyond.
Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project receives grants totaling $100,000
Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project receives grants totaling $100,000.
Homestead Twp. to host master plan open house
Homestead Township Master Plan open house to be held Oct. 26 at Homestead Township Hall.
17 pounds of trash in 1 hour: Frankfort-Elberta students report to board of education
Several representatives from Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools sixth grade class made a presentation to the district's board of education on their recent activities.
Benzie County church keeps local nonprofit's food distribution program going
The First Congregational Church of Benzonia worked with the Benzie Area Christian Neighbors to make sure Benzie County residents in need didn't go hungry while staff at BACN moved into their new building.
Jump-start the holidays with Scandinavian bazaar in Frankfort
Visitors to Trinity Lutheran Church's annual Scandinavian Bazaar and Bake Sale will get the chance to enjoy traditional Scandinavian art and baked goods.
Benzie County officer graduates from liaison program
A school resource officer for Benzie County has graduated from the recent Teaching, Education, and Mentoring School Liaison Program with 30 other police officers.
Kathy Bartell named Parent Educator of the Year
Kathy Bartell named Parent Educator of the Year at Parents as Teachers 2022 conference.
Skeletons return to Frankfort's Harbor Lights Resort for Halloween
A Frankfort business has once again pulled the skeletons out of the closet and put them on display; this time for Halloween.
Marijuana on the ballot in Frankfort: City would have to draft ordinance if approved
Frankfort ballot initiative would allow for a single marijuana dispensary but the city council would have to draft an ordinance if approved.
Benzie County watershed association sees increase in swimmer's itch
There was an uptick in cases of swimmer's itch reported at the Congregational Summer Assembly Beach according to data collected by the Crystal Lake & Watershed Association.
Grand Traverse area knitters plan Stash Bash yarn sale
A group of knitters have planned a sale to share their lifelong accumulation of yarn with the world.
Northville scout troop first to camp in Beulah RV park
A scout troop from downstate camped overnight at the village of Beulah's recreational vehicle campground, a first in the campground's recent history.
Community Cats helps with cats abandoned in Leelanau County
A Benzie County nonprofit that works to reduce the population of feral cats has helped spay and neuter some of the cats abandoned at a northern Michigan animal hospital.
Benzie County Chamber of Commerce to host candidate breakfast
Benzie County residents will get a chance to hear from some of the candidates that will be on the upcoming midterm election ballot during a special breakfast held by the Benzie County Chamber of Commerce.
Manistee event tackles shipwrecks, mysteries and ghost tales Tuesday
A Michigan mystery is on its way to Manistee on Tuesday.
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County, MI
417
Followers
604
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Areahttps://www.recordpatriot.com/
Comments / 0