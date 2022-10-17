ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Woman arrested after 6-year-old found to weigh 15 pounds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 after her 6-year-old child was found to weigh only 15 pounds. The investigation started on on Sept. 21, 2022 after an exterminator entered the suspect’s room at an inn and saw the victim as looking like “a skeleton lying in a pack and play,” according to an arrest affidavit. The man then reportedly realized it was a 6-year-old after the child moved his head toward him. Police became involved after the exterminator told his supervisor, who then called law enforcement.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Change of venue sought in deputy shooting trial

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The attorney for a man charged with shooting a Clay County deputy at the Jolly Truck Stop last year is trying to get his trial moved out of Clay County. Attorney Mark Barber filed for a change of venue to Tarrant County for Josh Green’s trial for aggravated assault of a […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Burkburnett police say victim was not shot

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police released new information about a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to their Facebook page, On October 19, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Burkburnett police department were sent to the 1300 block of Sheppard Road for a possible shooting. During their investigation, it was discovered the victim was not […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Woman sentenced in assault and battery case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison. Corrinna Sapcut was arrested in 2018 after a child in her care was found with blood on their face and swelling around the eye. She was initially charged with...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case. On Tuesday, Palmer Moore was found guilty of embezzlement. In 2018, he was accused of staging the theft of a bank bag filled with more than $2,000. He told police two...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Funeral services set for Vernon homicide victim

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The funeral and visitation dates have been set for a victim in a Vernon homicide. The visitation will be Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home. The funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday, October 21, at Calvary Baptist Church. 27-year-old Andre Ray Sandoval was killed Tuesday […]
VERNON, TX
92.9 NIN

Can You Identify the Suspects in String of Wichita Falls Car Wash Burglaries?

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help identifying the suspects in a string of recent car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in Wichita Falls were burglarized throughout the month of September. Burglars targeted car washes on Fairway Blvd, Seymour Highway, Archer City Highway, and Burkburnett Road. The possible suspects were caught on a security camera during one of the burglaries.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds promotions ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating its deputies. They did so on Wednesday by holding a promotions ceremony. 11 deputies in attendance were promoted. Sheriff David Duke said that others had to work some long hours last night and couldn’t make it today.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD names new chief of police

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will soon have a new chief of police. Anthony Smith is coming from Buna ISD, where he served as chief of police since 2021. He will begin his role on Nov. 1. Smith brings with him a number of experiences, including being...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
archercountynews.com

Archer County Sheriff 's Report

The Sheriff’s Office received 156 calls for service this past week. As this report is being written there are 18 inmates and 4 being female in the Archer County Jail. On Tuesday, Holliday Police received a call of a lady walking her dog and a stray pit-bull was attacking that dog. Holliday Police Chief Stevens arrived in the area and was unable to find the pit-bull. A report was made and all…
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy