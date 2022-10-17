Read full article on original website
3rd Walmart organized theft ring suspect pleads guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The third of seven people arrested in an organized theft operation at the Walmart on Lawrence Road has pleaded guilty. Brandy Bonsall is on 5 years probation for engaging in organized criminal activity. She and six others were named as working together from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2020 to steal […]
newschannel6now.com
Woman arrested after 6-year-old found to weigh 15 pounds
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 after her 6-year-old child was found to weigh only 15 pounds. The investigation started on on Sept. 21, 2022 after an exterminator entered the suspect’s room at an inn and saw the victim as looking like “a skeleton lying in a pack and play,” according to an arrest affidavit. The man then reportedly realized it was a 6-year-old after the child moved his head toward him. Police became involved after the exterminator told his supervisor, who then called law enforcement.
Change of venue sought in deputy shooting trial
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The attorney for a man charged with shooting a Clay County deputy at the Jolly Truck Stop last year is trying to get his trial moved out of Clay County. Attorney Mark Barber filed for a change of venue to Tarrant County for Josh Green’s trial for aggravated assault of a […]
Man calls 911 to check phone service and is arrested for tampering
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who said he dialed 9-1-1 to see if his phone had cell service ended up in jail when police said they found a suspected broken meth pipe in a sink. Malik Jones is charged with tampering with evidence and resisting arrest after police said they were sent to an […]
Burkburnett police say victim was not shot
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police released new information about a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to their Facebook page, On October 19, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Burkburnett police department were sent to the 1300 block of Sheppard Road for a possible shooting. During their investigation, it was discovered the victim was not […]
Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
kswo.com
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
One arrested following possible shooting in Burkburnett
One person is in custody and another hospitalized after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Burkburnett.
kswo.com
Woman sentenced in assault and battery case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison. Corrinna Sapcut was arrested in 2018 after a child in her care was found with blood on their face and swelling around the eye. She was initially charged with...
kswo.com
Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case. On Tuesday, Palmer Moore was found guilty of embezzlement. In 2018, he was accused of staging the theft of a bank bag filled with more than $2,000. He told police two...
Woman on Most Wanted list now in jail in scalding case
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who was placed on Texoma’s Most Wanted list after court officials say she failed to show up for a hearing on her child scalding case in now in jail on a new bond. Ashley Clarkson, also known as Ashley Johnson in previous court and jail records, is jailed on […]
Funeral services set for Vernon homicide victim
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The funeral and visitation dates have been set for a victim in a Vernon homicide. The visitation will be Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home. The funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday, October 21, at Calvary Baptist Church. 27-year-old Andre Ray Sandoval was killed Tuesday […]
2 detained in connection to Henrietta ISD TikTok threat
The TikTok implying a threat against Henrietta ISD surfaced earlier this morning, containing audio from a song that references a planned school shooting.
Can You Identify the Suspects in String of Wichita Falls Car Wash Burglaries?
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help identifying the suspects in a string of recent car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in Wichita Falls were burglarized throughout the month of September. Burglars targeted car washes on Fairway Blvd, Seymour Highway, Archer City Highway, and Burkburnett Road. The possible suspects were caught on a security camera during one of the burglaries.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds promotions ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating its deputies. They did so on Wednesday by holding a promotions ceremony. 11 deputies in attendance were promoted. Sheriff David Duke said that others had to work some long hours last night and couldn’t make it today.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD names new chief of police
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will soon have a new chief of police. Anthony Smith is coming from Buna ISD, where he served as chief of police since 2021. He will begin his role on Nov. 1. Smith brings with him a number of experiences, including being...
Remembering the life of Danielle Hill Alvarado a decade later
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a decade since the body of a Wichita Falls woman who had been missing for two years was found at Burnett Park. “I wish my mommy was here right now, and I wish that we already found her,” the daughter of Danielle Hill Alvarado, Nikki Hill, said in an […]
archercountynews.com
Archer County Sheriff 's Report
The Sheriff’s Office received 156 calls for service this past week. As this report is being written there are 18 inmates and 4 being female in the Archer County Jail. On Tuesday, Holliday Police received a call of a lady walking her dog and a stray pit-bull was attacking that dog. Holliday Police Chief Stevens arrived in the area and was unable to find the pit-bull. A report was made and all…
Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
GoFundMe started for 2-year-old’s funeral expenses after crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a 2-year-old boy that died after a car crash on Southwest Parkway last week. Friday morning, October 14, a Dodge Caravan stopped in the eastbound lanes of Southwest Parkway because of mechanical issues was rear-ended by a GMC Denali traveling […]
