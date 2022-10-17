Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
Former WWE Tag Team to Debut on Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Show, Jacques Rougeau Students In Action, More
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers. They were released from WWE on June 25, 2021, and will face The Gunn Club tonight. Elevation tonight will also see several students of the legendary Jacques Rougeau in action.
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
Ex-WWE Official Was “Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Go Back”
A former longtime WWE official has opened up on ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes returning to WWE in early 2022 and admits they were “shocked” by the move. AEW in 2022 does not have its troubles to seek. Former Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and his wife and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes left the company early in the year with The American Nightmare making a huge return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
Solo Sikoa Hopes To Work With A 'Family Friend' In WWE
Solo Sikoa has opened up on a family friend of The Bloodline who he'd like to share the ring with some day. Sikoa made his main roster debut at the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle, costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. While...
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall Of Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
Stephen Curry Revealed How Any Potential Girlfriends Had To Meet His Old-School Parents Before He Could Spend Time With Them: "I Had To Pick The Right Girl"
Stephen Curry spoke about his dating life as a youngster and how he dealt with his old-school parents.
UFC 280: As steroid accusations resurface, defiant TJ Dillashaw flaunts super shredded physique
Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was stripped of the 135-pound strap back in early 2019 after blowing up his pre-fight drug test. That led to a lengthy disciplinary suspension and heavy criticism from fans, as well as fellow fighters. This ex-champ was mad as hell. LIVE! Watch UFC 280...
MMA fighter gets chucked out of a match after throwing 13 illegal knees to the head of his vulnerable opponent
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov was disqualified from a recent bout after hitting Troy Gibson with 13 illegal strikes.
Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022
Randy Orton is a professional wrestler who is currently signed to WWE. He is a 14-time WWE Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, and four-time Tag Team Champion. Orton has also won some of WWE’s iconic matches such as the Royal Rumble and the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022.
Deonna Purrazzo Stuns In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Deonna Purrazzo was once part of the WWE NXT family but didn’t do all that much there. She was eventually released by WWE back on April 15th 2020 due to budget cuts. She also gave fans something to be happy about recently with a new photo drop. The Virtuosa...
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
