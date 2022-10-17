Read full article on original website
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
New Orleans Pastor Pleaded Guilty To Money Laundering, Admitted to Swindling His Church Of Almost $900K
Everyone who has attended service in a Baptist church has heard the minister encourage members to be diligent in paying their tithes and offerings to the kingdom. However, many pastors have fallen out of position for the love of money. Reverend Dr. Charles Southall III, Executive Pastor of First Emanuel...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Bill Barr says Durham case exposes Russia investigation corruption and report will 'take things further'
Despite the recent legal setback to special counsel John Durham's sprawling review of the FBI's Russia investigation, former Attorney General William Barr contended Durham has been serving the public interest. Barr, who tapped Durham for the inquiry, argued that the special counsel has uncovered corruption in the FBI's Russia investigation...
Steve Bannon Sentenced To 4 Months For Contempt Of Congress
The former Trump adviser was convicted in July for defying the House Jan. 6 committee's demand for records related to the attack.
Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The judge allowed Bannon to stay free pending appeal and also imposed a fine of $6,500 as part of the sentence. Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols handed down the sentence after saying the law was clear that contempt of Congress is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least one month behind bars. Bannon’s lawyers had argued the judge could’ve sentenced him to probation instead. Prosecutors had asked for Bannon to be sent to jail for six months. The House panel had sought Bannon’s testimony over his involvement in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Bannon has yet to testify or provide any documents to the committee, prosecutors wrote.
DOJ disputes Donald Trump's claims 9 records seized from Mar-a-Lago personal or privileged
The Justice Department disputes Donald Trump's claims that nine records seized at Mar-a-Lago were either personal or fell under executive privilege.
Yakima Herald Republic
Column: You want bad news or worse news about the Supreme Court?
From the Supreme Court of the United States, it would appear the worst is yet to come, and considering the extent of America’s foundational damage already traceable to its top legal minds, no one who’s paid a lick of attention should be surprised. It would be hard to...
