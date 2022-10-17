ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed between October 13 and October 22. […]
Mississippi receives $4.5 million through COPS program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported Mississippi received $4.5 million through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of […]
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
PETAL, MS
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease

STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
Over half a million people attended 2022 Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fair ended this past weekend with strong attendance numbers. But just how many people actually attended the event, and was it a big money maker for the metro?. Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says he is pleased with the attendance numbers for the Mississippi...
Fire alert issued for all of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. — The Mississippi Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The commission issued the alert Monday and asked residents to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning until drought conditions improve. The state has seen little to no rain over the past few weeks. The Forestry Commission said...
Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
From troubled past to success, Dr. Tommie Mabry works to inspire youth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overcoming obstacles - one Mississippi man uses his troubled past to show young people how to create a successful future. Motivator, educator, author, father and husband are all hats Tommie Mabry, Ph.D., wears daily. Coming from a rough start, Mabry believes young people need role models, not critics.
JACKSON, MS
Teens die in crash hours after homecoming

William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge increased the bond to $1.1 million dollars. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a...
Governor Tate Reeves, local non-profit kicks off new thanksgiving tradition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is partnering with Extra Table to bring an old Thanksgiving custom to Mississippi. The Governor chose to spare one fortunate turkey from the Thanksgiving table by extending an official pardon. For those who don’t know, this is a great American tradition stemming from the first pardon by Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States.
State democrats hold hearing to discuss TANF funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi House Democrats say they want to get to the root of the issue regarding the misuse of TANF funds. “We stand in the poorest state in the nation to address the largest attack on the poorest people in the nation,” said Sen. Derrick Simmons.
House Fire on South Natchez

On Thursday at 12:46am, the McAdams power plant requested deputies, saying that someone was messing with their tractors. At 5:14am, a caller on south Natchez reported a shed on fire, catching a residence on fire. At 5:46am, assistance was requested from county fire. Further details as they develop.
NATCHEZ, MS

