P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed between October 13 and October 22. […]
WLOX
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An overnight crash on I-10 near the Long Beach exit killed one person and sent another to the hospital. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Frank Culler from Saint Amant, Louisiana. Switzer says Culler was driving back from Florida, where he was helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup.
Mississippi receives $4.5 million through COPS program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported Mississippi received $4.5 million through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of […]
deltanews.tv
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Mississippi officials investigating officer-involved shooting on Gulf Coast
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Gulf Coast. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports in a press release an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, around 3:30 P.M. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. MBI is currently...
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
WDAM-TV
EPA launches civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson water projects
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - A federal civil rights investigation has been launched into whether the state has discriminated against Jackson in funding its water infrastructure needs. Thursday, an EPA spokesperson confirmed the agency is conducting the probe, just weeks after the NAACP and others asked the Office of External Civil...
WDAM-TV
Over half a million people attended 2022 Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fair ended this past weekend with strong attendance numbers. But just how many people actually attended the event, and was it a big money maker for the metro?. Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says he is pleased with the attendance numbers for the Mississippi...
WAPT
Fire alert issued for all of Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. — The Mississippi Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The commission issued the alert Monday and asked residents to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning until drought conditions improve. The state has seen little to no rain over the past few weeks. The Forestry Commission said...
Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
Mississippi holding statewide tornado drill this morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi held a statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The drill was conducted at 9:15 AM, using the Routine Weekly Test through NOAA Weather Radio All-Hazards. This was part of the “Mississippi Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week”. The schedule for the rest of the week:
WDAM-TV
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
Mississippi officers respond to disturbance, find two males injured, dog suffering gunshot wound
A Mississippi man was arrested after a fight between two men results in a dog being shot. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Anchorage Rd for a disturbance. Upon arrival on scene, officers located two males involved in an altercation....
Woman who defrauded Mississippi from $40,000 meant for needy children gets maximum prison sentence
A Mississippi woman who admitted to committing fraud and diverting over $40,000 away from needy children has been given the maximum prison sentence allowed by state law, according to a news release from the state auditor’s office. Auditor Shad White announced on Wednesday that Carol Jackson was sentenced by...
WDAM-TV
From troubled past to success, Dr. Tommie Mabry works to inspire youth
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overcoming obstacles - one Mississippi man uses his troubled past to show young people how to create a successful future. Motivator, educator, author, father and husband are all hats Tommie Mabry, Ph.D., wears daily. Coming from a rough start, Mabry believes young people need role models, not critics.
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. […]
WLOX
Teens die in crash hours after homecoming
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge increased the bond to $1.1 million dollars. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a...
WDAM-TV
Governor Tate Reeves, local non-profit kicks off new thanksgiving tradition
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is partnering with Extra Table to bring an old Thanksgiving custom to Mississippi. The Governor chose to spare one fortunate turkey from the Thanksgiving table by extending an official pardon. For those who don’t know, this is a great American tradition stemming from the first pardon by Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States.
WDAM-TV
State democrats hold hearing to discuss TANF funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi House Democrats say they want to get to the root of the issue regarding the misuse of TANF funds. “We stand in the poorest state in the nation to address the largest attack on the poorest people in the nation,” said Sen. Derrick Simmons.
breezynews.com
House Fire on South Natchez
On Thursday at 12:46am, the McAdams power plant requested deputies, saying that someone was messing with their tractors. At 5:14am, a caller on south Natchez reported a shed on fire, catching a residence on fire. At 5:46am, assistance was requested from county fire. Further details as they develop.
