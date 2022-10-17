Read full article on original website
CT children’s hospitals consider calling National Guard for overflowing patients with respiratory illnesses
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is one of 28 states seeing a surge in children being admitted to hospitals. The state’s two children’s hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in what has become a national health crisis. Infectious disease doctors are concerned about the trend. For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s […]
chroniclenewspaper.com
Flu vaccination urged as flu cases increase 500% over last year
The 2022-2023 Influenza season has officially begun in Orange County with close to 100 confirmed cases since August 1, 2022. This represents a 500% increase from the same period last year. Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH), strongly recommends that everyone six months and older without contraindications, receive their seasonal influenza vaccination as soon as possible, preferably before the end of October. Young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions, and people over 65 years of age are at an increased risk for flu complications.
No, 15 Orange residents didn't die with COVID last week. Here's what happened, what to know
COVID-19 data released by Orange County show a jump in the number of residents who died with the illness last week. It was a spike created by inconsistent filing, rather than an individually bad week for the illness locally. But, those residents did die with COVID, and health officials are...
Yonkers Doctor Admits To Prescribing Over 100K Oxycodone Pills Knowing They'd Be Resold
A Westchester County doctor could spend decades in prison after admitting that he illegally prescribed opioid pills knowing they’d be resold on the street. Marc Laruelle, age 65, of Yonkers, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing Oxycodone, amphetamines, and Xanax in federal court in Manhattan Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Medication drop box coming to Fishkill PD lobby
The Town of Fishkill Police Department, in cooperation with the Council on Addiction Prevention & Education of Dutchess County (CAPE), will now house a permanent medication drop box in the Police Department Lobby.
$1 Million Goes To Putnam Hospital To Help Reopen Birthing Center
State-funded grants and community donations totaling $1 million will go to a hospital located in the Hudson Valley to help it reopen its birthing center. Upgrades to the Putnam Hospital's birthing center are being funded by three major sources, according to Nuvance Health, which owns the hospital in Carmel:. A...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill municipal water system again exceeds drinking water standards
TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Consolidated Water District #1 again has violated a drinking water standard. This is not an emergency, town officials said. The town routinely monitors for the presence of drinking water contaminants and on September 1, it was notified that on August 16, samples showed the system exceeded the maximum contaminant level for Total Trihalomethanes (TTHMs).
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster Sheriff secures $1.3 million opioid-fighting grant
KINGSTON – Elected and law enforcement officials and substance abuse prevention personnel gathered Thursday at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center in Kingston to welcome a new federal $1.3 million grant to help the county cope with the ongoing opioid epidemic. “I think it’s important to recognize the importance...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Harckham secures $500K grant to reopen Putnam Hospital birthing center
CARMEL – State Senator Pete Harckham has secured $500,000 of state funding to reopen the Birthing Center in Putnam Hospital, a 164-bed acute care facility located in Carmel. Maternity services at Putnam Hospital were temporarily suspended in March 2022, and since then the maternity unit has been undergoing renovations. Total estimated cost of the renovations is $1- to $2 million.
Wallkill wig shop helps cancer patients struggling with hair loss
While anyone can buy one of the wigs, Leticia says for many of her customers it’s more than a hair piece.
Orange County Firefighters Acknowledged With ‘Critical’ Grants
Yesterday I wrote about how the United States Department of Justice issued a $20 million dollar grant, which was to be distributed to all states and that states would then divvy up their respective portions of said grant money to police departments across their states. Well in a completely unplanned...
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
A New Home Store on Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie? How Did I Not Know?
Maybe it’s because I haven’t been to Price Chopper in Poughkeepsie for a while, but I’ve certainly passed it a zillion times. Maybe I’m just oblivious, but I am the only one that didn’t know that a new home furniture store opened up in the old TJ Maxx store in the same plaza as Price Chopper. When I first pulled in I thought it was a temporary Halloween shop. But I was wrong.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 17th
A FEW SEATS LEFT FOR “ALL THE LONELY PEOPLE” THIS FRIDAY (10/21) Loneliness, the feeling of being alone regardless of the amount of social contact, has long been considered strictly an emotional and mental health concern, more suitable to be addressed by songwriters and psychologists rather than government. Increasingly, though, loneliness is being recognized as a “social determinant of health” that can affect physical as well as mental health. According to the National Institute on Aging, the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. People who are socially isolated or lonely are also more likely to be admitted to nursing homes and the emergency room, with loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke, dementia, heart disease and a shortening of lifespan by as much as 15 years.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County and BOCES to conduct active shooter awareness training for local educators
GOSHEN – Orange County Government, local law enforcement, and first responders will hold an active shooter drill on Tuesday, November 8. The drill will be held at the Orange-Ulster BOCES campus in Goshen and is not open to the public. “Keeping Orange County’s students and residents safe is of...
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
Driver on Rt 9: We ALL Saw What You Were Doing Inside Your Car
If you're going to do something naughty inside your car while driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, you need to be a little more clever about it. It's not easy sharing the road with other people, especially when the last thing most people are concerned about is actually driving their car. This week the driver of a white Toyota almost caused a major multi-car accident all because she couldn't wait to get home before partaking in a forbidden pleasure.
Popular Ulster County Gym Closed, Locals Wondering ‘Is it for Good?’
Has anyone else noticed that there haven't been any cars or people in or around one popular gym in Highland?. The gym, located on Route 9W in Highland has been around for many years but has the gym closed down? That's the question that gym members, Highland residents, and anyone who drives by every day has been asking over the last week or so.
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Evening stabbing reported in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating the latest act of violence. Police and EMS personnel at the scene of the 8 p.m. incident on Wednesday reported a man was stabbed in the neck at 99 Renwick Street. The victim was transported to the hospital by...
