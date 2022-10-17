ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

WTNH

CT children’s hospitals consider calling National Guard for overflowing patients with respiratory illnesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is one of 28 states seeing a surge in children being admitted to hospitals. The state’s two children’s hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in what has become a national health crisis. Infectious disease doctors are concerned about the trend. For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s […]
HARTFORD, CT
chroniclenewspaper.com

Flu vaccination urged as flu cases increase 500% over last year

The 2022-2023 Influenza season has officially begun in Orange County with close to 100 confirmed cases since August 1, 2022. This represents a 500% increase from the same period last year. Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH), strongly recommends that everyone six months and older without contraindications, receive their seasonal influenza vaccination as soon as possible, preferably before the end of October. Young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions, and people over 65 years of age are at an increased risk for flu complications.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill municipal water system again exceeds drinking water standards

TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Consolidated Water District #1 again has violated a drinking water standard. This is not an emergency, town officials said. The town routinely monitors for the presence of drinking water contaminants and on September 1, it was notified that on August 16, samples showed the system exceeded the maximum contaminant level for Total Trihalomethanes (TTHMs).
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster Sheriff secures $1.3 million opioid-fighting grant

KINGSTON – Elected and law enforcement officials and substance abuse prevention personnel gathered Thursday at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center in Kingston to welcome a new federal $1.3 million grant to help the county cope with the ongoing opioid epidemic. “I think it’s important to recognize the importance...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Harckham secures $500K grant to reopen Putnam Hospital birthing center

CARMEL – State Senator Pete Harckham has secured $500,000 of state funding to reopen the Birthing Center in Putnam Hospital, a 164-bed acute care facility located in Carmel. Maternity services at Putnam Hospital were temporarily suspended in March 2022, and since then the maternity unit has been undergoing renovations. Total estimated cost of the renovations is $1- to $2 million.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
101.5 WPDH

A New Home Store on Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie? How Did I Not Know?

Maybe it’s because I haven’t been to Price Chopper in Poughkeepsie for a while, but I’ve certainly passed it a zillion times. Maybe I’m just oblivious, but I am the only one that didn’t know that a new home furniture store opened up in the old TJ Maxx store in the same plaza as Price Chopper. When I first pulled in I thought it was a temporary Halloween shop. But I was wrong.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 17th

A FEW SEATS LEFT FOR “ALL THE LONELY PEOPLE” THIS FRIDAY (10/21) Loneliness, the feeling of being alone regardless of the amount of social contact, has long been considered strictly an emotional and mental health concern, more suitable to be addressed by songwriters and psychologists rather than government. Increasingly, though, loneliness is being recognized as a “social determinant of health” that can affect physical as well as mental health. According to the National Institute on Aging, the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. People who are socially isolated or lonely are also more likely to be admitted to nursing homes and the emergency room, with loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke, dementia, heart disease and a shortening of lifespan by as much as 15 years.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Driver on Rt 9: We ALL Saw What You Were Doing Inside Your Car

If you're going to do something naughty inside your car while driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, you need to be a little more clever about it. It's not easy sharing the road with other people, especially when the last thing most people are concerned about is actually driving their car. This week the driver of a white Toyota almost caused a major multi-car accident all because she couldn't wait to get home before partaking in a forbidden pleasure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Evening stabbing reported in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating the latest act of violence. Police and EMS personnel at the scene of the 8 p.m. incident on Wednesday reported a man was stabbed in the neck at 99 Renwick Street. The victim was transported to the hospital by...
NEWBURGH, NY

