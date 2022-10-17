Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WYFF4.com
Preserving holy ground: Upstate church founded by freed slaves now a historical site
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A historic church has been permanently protected. Soapstone Church was established in 1865 and will now live on as a historical site and a working church still helping the community. "I call it God's little holy place," 80-year-old Mable Owens Clarke said as she stood...
wspa.com
Volunteer Opportunities At The Spartanburg Library
Jack is talking with Cheryl Monson from the Spartanburg Library about how you can get involved at the library and what cool stuff is going on.
wspa.com
Roper Mountain Science Center Halloween Laser Light Shows
Looking for something fun to do for Halloween. Roper Mountain is hosting a special spooky holiday event. They will have two Halloween Laser Shows to choose from starting Friday October 21.
WYFF4.com
Remaking the Mills: A WYFF 4 special that explores the history of textiles in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South was the heart of the textile industry in America during most of the last century. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Remaking the Mills will take a closer look at the history of the mill communities. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. It examines the rise and fall of the textile industry in the Upstate, and how many mills are finding new life today.
wspa.com
Carolina Ballet Theatre
Carolina Ballet Theatre is the professional ballet company in Greenville. CBT puts on the Nutcracker every year at the Peace Center along with 2 other premier ballets and we are happy to be joined by our friends from the Carolina Ballet Theatre to tell us about the Ballet, Ghost.
FOX Carolina
SC Superintendent of Education candidate Ellen Weaver finishes master’s degree
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University announced the Republican candidate in next month’s election for South Carolina Superintendent of Education recently finished her master’s degree. The candidate Ellen Weaver won the Republican nomination in a primary runoff earlier this year. However, she had not fulfilled...
generalaviationnews.com
Triple Tree Aerodrome’s 15th full-scale fly-in
The annual Triple Tree Fly-in and other “full-scale” fly-in events attract 10,000 people every year. However, the larger crowds come from all around the world to South Carolina for Joe Nall Week for radio-controlled model aircraft fun, which brings 30,000 people annually. “We had 40 years practicing with...
deltanews.tv
Chapel Hart Tamale Festival
Chapel Hart wowed the crowd Friday night at the Delta Hot Tamale Festival in Greenville. Hear a snippet of their music in the story.
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
FOX Carolina
Final vision plan for Greenville Gateway project revealed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the entryway into downtown Greenville, and a new look and feel could be on its way. On Tuesday, city leaders, staff, and area stakeholders saw a final vision plan for the reimaged Gateway district, the section of E. North Street, right after I-385 ends, near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.
upstateforever.org
Historic Soapstone Church and grounds permanently protected
The six-acre property home to the historic Soapstone Baptist Church in Pickens County has been permanently protected through a conservation easement. In addition to the church’s leadership, partners instrumental in this important conservation project include the South Carolina Conservation Bank, Upstate Forever, and the Upstate Land Conservation Fund. Soapstone...
FOX Carolina
Miracle Hill Ministries giving back to the community with turkey fry
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the 16th consecutive year, Miracle Hill Ministries is hosting the Ellis & Bradley Turkey Fry, the largest community feeding in the Upstate. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the community will get together at the Spartanburg Rescue Mission to feed more than 5,000 adults and children.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. Disabilities and Special Needs Board closing disability employment gap
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a month focusing on the contributions of disabled workers and the barriers that still exist in the workforce. Latest figures from the Department of Labor shows someone with a disability is two times more likely to be unemployed...
greenvillejournal.com
What is the life expectancy of Greenville residents? It all depends on your neighborhood
A new initiative aimed at tracking the granular details of community health in the Upstate has revealed a startling discrepancy in life expectancy among Greenville residents. The new information comes as Ten at the Top joined forces with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to reach out to public stakeholder groups with community health data walks in each of the Upstate’s 10 counties.
wspa.com
Swamp Rabbits prepare for season opener
Greenville begins at home Saturday against Savannah. Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC Governor. Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC Governor. SC gubernatorial candidates speak out on abortion …. SC gubernatorial candidates speak out on abortion legislation. Arrest made in deadly Walhalla stabbing. Arrest made in...
wspa.com
Orian Rugs Outlet
“The following is sponsored content from Orian Rugs Outlet”. Megan is taking us to Orian Rugs Outlet in Anderson telling us about a big sale they have coming up.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC coffee company showing up on national radar
The coffee business continues to grow in our state and in fact, is even starting to receive national recognition. For example, our next guest’s company has recently been recognized by Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Food and Wine, Forbes, NBC, the Wall Street Journal, and many more. Mike Switzer interviews Marco Suarez with Methodical Coffee in Greenville, SC.
