AEW Issues Update on Adam Page’s Status Following AEW Dynamite Injury
Due to Adam Page’s injury, the world title match that was scheduled to take place between Jon Moxley and Adam Page on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite had to be stopped. AEW has issued the following in a recent update. “Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by...
Bret Hart Reveals Who He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled During WWE Career
Bret “The Hitman” Hart thinks highly of Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about both during a recent K&S WrestleFest appearance. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how he would have loved to work with Brock Lesnar, who was...
Kevin Nash Does Not Believe Triple H Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame on His Own
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Kliq This,” Kevin Nash discussed a wide variety of topics. The D-Generation X stablemates of Triple H were honored with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Triple H. However, Nash is under the impression that Triple H will not be inducted on his own because, now that he is in charge, Nash thinks he has no intention of putting himself forward for the honor.
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
Footage and Photos from “Hangman” Adam Page Injury, Several Stars React
The wrestling world has taken to social media to comment on “Hangman” Adam Page following last night’s AEW Dynamite. As seen during the show, Page was battling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship when the match was stopped and called off, with the commentators reacting as Page was stretchered out of the ring.
Former Tag Team Possibly Returning to WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates
WWE is reportedly considering new recruits for Bray Wyatt’s group. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering hiring The Righteous as members of Wyatt’s stable. We previously reported that Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage at the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which...
Bret Hart Believes His Match Was the Only WWE SummerSlam ’92 Bout Worth Watching
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart reflected on his match at WWE SummerSlam 1992, in which he and British Bulldog competed for the Intercontinental Championship during a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network. The match was the main event of the night. The bout was won by Bulldog. According to...
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
AEW in Negotiations With CM Punk to Buy Out His Contract
CM Punk hasn’t been seen since his AEW All Out press conference, where he slammed Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks. He also tore his left triceps while performing a...
Shinsuke Nakamura Returns to WWE During NXT
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was revealed as Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo’s mystery opponent. Tony D’Angelo chose the opponent. Nakamura vanished from WWE SmackDown and hasn’t been seen since August. He was in Japan last week to attend the funeral of the late Antonio Inoki.
Mick Foley Praises MJF’s Promos; MJF Responds by Criticising Foley
Mick Foley admires the way MJF convinces his fans that he is sincere in what he says, but MJF is not a fan of Foley’s. On Wednesday, Foley shared a clip of MJF’s promo with William Regal from Tuesday night’s AEW Dynamite on Twitter, writing that the most crucial thing is that people accept MJF’s assertions as true.
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (10/18/22)
A very good episode of AEW Dynamite was slightly marred this week due to an injury to Hangman Page. However, there was some great in ring action on what was dubbed, “Title Tuesday”. There was four championship matches, all of which were very good. As well as a phenomenal promo segment from MJF and William Regal.
WATCH: AEW Road To Cincinnati Special For Tonight’s Loaded Show (Video)
The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before tonight’s stacked show in Cincinnati, OH. Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.
Top AEW Faction Splitting Up in the Near Future?
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode began with a great Trios Title match between the champions Death Triangle and the challengers Best Friends. Death Triangle won the match, but there was another story told that seems to indicate a faction split is on the way. PAC attempted to use the hammer late in the match, but Rey Fenix stopped him and tossed the hammer out of the ring.
Two Matches and More Set for Post-Halloween Havoc Edition of WWE NXT
WWE NXT will air a special Tag Team Title Tuesday episode next week. In addition, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend their title against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, while NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will face off against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.
Chris Bey Explains Why He Chose to Remain With Impact Wrestling
Last week Impact Wrestling star Chris Bey signed a multi year deal to remain with the company. The former X Division champion was on the Vegas Bad Boyz of Podcasting show and indicated why he chose to remain with Impact Wrestling for years to come. “I had a great time...
New Title Match Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage (10/21/2022)
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this week’s AEW Rampage. On Thursday, it was announced that Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Preston Vance and RUSH in a three-way match on Friday’s episode of the weekly one-hour TNT show. Check...
Jon Moxley Looks Forward To Giving Back At This Point In His Career
Jon Moxley recently spoke with Tony Pike and Rick Ucchino on Cincy 360 for an interview promoting tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, OH. During the discussion, the AEW star claimed the past three years have been the best of his career and spoke about how he is now ready to give back to the sport.
MJF Reportedly Not Interested in a Face Turn
MJF is content with his position as AEW’s top heel and is unlikely to want for that to change any time soon. Dave Meltzer mentioned on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that even if MJF is getting babyface reactions from fans, he does not want to become a good guy in AEW.
Heath and Rhino Crowned Impact World Tag Team Champions, The Kingdom’s Final Appeance
Your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions are Heath and Rhino. Heath and Rhino’s victory over The Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to win the Impact World Tag Team Titles was the main event of this week’s Impact episode. Maria Kanellis accidentally powdered her own husband during the match before taking a gore from Rhino.
