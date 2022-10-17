Read full article on original website
Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing
A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
WMUR.com
Vermont Supreme Court dismisses appeal over bail for person of interest in Concord shootings
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Vermont Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal for bail filed by the attorney for a man called a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a Concord couple. Logan Clegg was arrested last week in Vermont and will continue to be held without...
WMUR.com
Attorneys for Adam Montgomery seek to block witnesses from testifying
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a missing Manchester girl who is now presumed dead is about to go on trial on unrelated weapons charges that could keep him in prison well into his 70s if convicted. Adam Montgomery's lawyers have filed new motions trying to keep certain witnesses...
Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property
This story was updated on Oct. 20 at 4:10 p.m. to add a video link of Wednesday’s presentation and on Friday Oct. 21, 2022 with a copy of the plan, the day the state shared it. After years of failed attempts, the state has identified a buyer who wants to develop the 220-acre former Laconia […] The post Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WCAX
NH news publisher waives arraignment over political ad arrest
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire has waived her arraignment, pleading not guilty to charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising, the state attorney general’s office said. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire police chief gives insight into Concord couple murder investigation
CONCORD, N.H. — The in-depth, months-long investigation leading up to the charges for the murders of Steven and Wendy Reid required some serious detective work. On Wednesday, Logan Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April 18 shooting deaths of the Concord couple.
laconiadailysun.com
Man gets 12 to 24 years in fatal overdose case
Albert Lynch, 50, of Tilton, will spend at least the next nine years in prison for selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the opioid drug and died as a result. Lynch was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison on a charge of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting. He received credit for the 995 days he has spent in the Belknap County Jail since his arrest Jan. 25, 2020.
Deerfield Valley News
Dover loses two highway employees, parking project in jeopardy
DOVER- Selectboard members accepted resignations from several paid and volunteer positions, and approved 1% local option tax funding for Dover’s participation in this year’s Eat, Sleep, and Shop Local program. Two members of the town’s highway department submitted resignations. Road Commissioner Travis Briggs said one of the highway...
WMUR.com
Shooting of man by New Hampshire trooper in Walpole ruled justified
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office said Thursday that a state trooper shooting that killed a Walpole man in February was justified. In the report, investigators said that Christopher Tkal, 57, turned toward officers and raised a rifle at them before state Trooper Noah Sanctuary fired at him, killing him.
WMUR.com
Family of Concord couple releases statement after man charged with murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Family members of Steve and Wendy Reid have released a statement after a man was charged with murder in their deaths. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April 18 shooting deaths of the Reids along the Broken Ground trails in Concord.
WMUR.com
Funeral services, procession held for longtime Derry police chief
DERRY, N.H. — The town of Derry said goodbye to its longest-serving police chief Thursday. Funeral services and a procession was held for former chief Edward B. Garone. First responders from neighboring communities took over services so Derry personnel could go to the funeral. Garone first started as a...
WMUR.com
Bail hearing for man charged in Manchester fatal stabbing postponed
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bail hearing for a man accused of stabbing a Manchester man to death was suddenly postponed Tuesday. Raymond Moore, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 2 stabbing death of Daniel Whitmore, 75. Prosecutors planned to present autopsy results that showed that Whitmore...
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple's death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New Hampshire State...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man accuses South Willow Street employees of stealing money via flashlight
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Teachers unions will face hefty fines if striking Haverhill educators fail to return to classroom
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Unions representing the teachers who are on strike in Haverhill will face hefty fines if the educators don’t return to the classroom on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Wednesday. Essex County Superior Court Judge James Lang informed the Haverhill Education Association and the Massachusetts Teachers...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man found dead in woods of Greenland in 1985; case remains unsolved
GREENLAND, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was found dead in the woods of New Hampshire in 1985 and the case has not yet been solved. Douglas Morgan, 36, of Sharon, Massachusetts, was last seen at the beginning of July 1985. His body was found in the the woods near...
manchesterinklink.com
State police ‘saturation patrol’ for aggressive driving: 99 vehicles stopped for excessive speed
NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have been recently receiving multiple complaints regarding speeding vehicles and aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike and some of the main roads throughout the City of Nashua. As a result, the New Hampshire State Police have...
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
laconiadailysun.com
Plans for State School development include 1,300 housing units
LACONIA — Almost 1,300 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School. Those details about a mixed use development of the state-owned property were shared during a...
