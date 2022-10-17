ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing

A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
HAVERHILL, MA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property

This story was updated on Oct. 20 at 4:10 p.m. to add a video link of Wednesday’s presentation and on Friday Oct. 21, 2022 with a copy of the plan, the day the state shared it.  After years of failed attempts, the state has identified a buyer who wants to develop the 220-acre former Laconia […] The post Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LACONIA, NH
WCAX

NH news publisher waives arraignment over political ad arrest

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire has waived her arraignment, pleading not guilty to charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising, the state attorney general’s office said. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
LONDONDERRY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Man gets 12 to 24 years in fatal overdose case

Albert Lynch, 50, of Tilton, will spend at least the next nine years in prison for selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the opioid drug and died as a result. Lynch was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison on a charge of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting. He received credit for the 995 days he has spent in the Belknap County Jail since his arrest Jan. 25, 2020.
TILTON, NH
Deerfield Valley News

Dover loses two highway employees, parking project in jeopardy

DOVER- Selectboard members accepted resignations from several paid and volunteer positions, and approved 1% local option tax funding for Dover’s participation in this year’s Eat, Sleep, and Shop Local program. Two members of the town’s highway department submitted resignations. Road Commissioner Travis Briggs said one of the highway...
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Shooting of man by New Hampshire trooper in Walpole ruled justified

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office said Thursday that a state trooper shooting that killed a Walpole man in February was justified. In the report, investigators said that Christopher Tkal, 57, turned toward officers and raised a rifle at them before state Trooper Noah Sanctuary fired at him, killing him.
WALPOLE, NH
WMUR.com

Family of Concord couple releases statement after man charged with murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Family members of Steve and Wendy Reid have released a statement after a man was charged with murder in their deaths. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April 18 shooting deaths of the Reids along the Broken Ground trails in Concord.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Funeral services, procession held for longtime Derry police chief

DERRY, N.H. — The town of Derry said goodbye to its longest-serving police chief Thursday. Funeral services and a procession was held for former chief Edward B. Garone. First responders from neighboring communities took over services so Derry personnel could go to the funeral. Garone first started as a...
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Bail hearing for man charged in Manchester fatal stabbing postponed

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bail hearing for a man accused of stabbing a Manchester man to death was suddenly postponed Tuesday. Raymond Moore, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 2 stabbing death of Daniel Whitmore, 75. Prosecutors planned to present autopsy results that showed that Whitmore...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Plans for State School development include 1,300 housing units

LACONIA — Almost 1,300 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School. Those details about a mixed use development of the state-owned property were shared during a...
LACONIA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy