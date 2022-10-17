Albert Lynch, 50, of Tilton, will spend at least the next nine years in prison for selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the opioid drug and died as a result. Lynch was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison on a charge of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting. He received credit for the 995 days he has spent in the Belknap County Jail since his arrest Jan. 25, 2020.

TILTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO