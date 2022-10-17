Read full article on original website
Easy Rhubarb Cake Recipe
Rhubarb's tart and tangy flavor lends itself to being paired with copious amounts of sugar in dessert recipes — offering a balance of tart and sweet, not unlike lemon and lime. But while rhubarb pies, bars, and crumbles are fairly common summertime desserts, rhubarb cake is a little more novel. But that's exactly why you should add it to your list of recipes worth trying. "This is such a wonderful recipe for rhubarb season," says recipe developer and registered dietitian Jaime Shelbert. "The sweetness of the cake contrasts so nicely with the tartness of the rhubarb. The lemon glaze adds a little something extra special, and its subtleness complements rather than overpowers the rhubarb."
Goldfish Dumplings Recipe
Growing up, our parents always warned us to never play with our food because it was bad manners. But, there's a time and a place for everything. Between rolling out, dying the dough, and making dough eyes for this goldfish dumplings recipe, it almost seems like a recipe combined with an art project. You will undoubtedly have fun making this dish, and it's such a fun way to surprise your kids or dinner guests.
Homemade Cream Of Mushroom Soup Recipe
When the cooler months roll around, there's no doubt that it's soup season. There are thousands of soups that you can try to make or order from a restaurant, and it can be hard to choose from the massive list. But, if you have a soft spot for mushrooms, then this homemade cream of mushroom soup is perfect for you. Whether you want a cup or a bowl, this would be great served as a side or a main course dish.
Homemade Aioli Recipe
If you're under the impression that aioli is merely mayonnaise in disguise, then you're sadly mistaken. Sure, you could make a simple, aioli-like sauce by combining garlic, mayonnaise, and lemon juice, but a true aioli is a little more complex than that. But don't let the word "complex" scare you — it's quite easy to make aioli from scratch, and recipe developer Ting Dalton has graced us with the perfect homemade aioli recipe. "There's something so utterly moreish about aioli. Its punchy, garlicky taste really hits all the right spots," Dalton describes. "And you can whip up some homemade dip in a matter of minutes just by using a blender or food processor at home."
Make-Ahead No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Recipe
No baking means no fuss. This recipe for no-bake strawberry cheesecake is incredibly easy to make, and the only thing you really need to do is a little bit of mixing. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a novice cook, this is one of the easiest desserts you will ever make.
Rick Martínez On The Biggest Pasta Mistake You're Making - Exclusive
As your cooking skills improve, you come to the realization of just how important pasta water is. In fact, it's an essential ingredient for producing a tasty pasta sauce that is much needed for your favorite dishes. As far as the pasta itself, arguably, pasta al dente is the best way to go, no matter if it's homemade or boxed. But with endless myths out there about cooking pasta, it can be difficult to decipher which tips you should follow and which you should toss out the window.
Easy Crustless Spinach Quiche Recipe
Quiche is a classic dish to add to any breakfast spread or brunch party. Here, we are creating a quick and easy crustless spinach version. As a registered dietitian nutritionist, recipe developer Mackenzie Burgess of Cheerful Choices recommends this option for those looking for a lighter quiche. "Eliminating the crust is going to decrease the saturated fat and calories per slice," she says.
The Ridiculous Number Of Tootsie Rolls That Are Made Every Day
For over a century, Tootsie Rolls have been a staple of candy classics everywhere. First invented by Austrian immigrant Leo Hirschfield in 1896, the candy has since become one of the most popularized and common candies across the world (via Tootsie Roll). Even better for candy lovers with allergies, Tootsie Rolls are completely peanut, tree nut, and gluten free, making them widely accessible to millions of people throughout the United States and the world. Notably, the versatility of Tootsie Rolls also goes well beyond the allergenically challenged.
Nicole Modic's Baking Trick For Pillow-Like Chocolate Chip Cookies - Exclusive
Rest assured, you are not the only member of the cookie fan club. Its zealots include politicians and journalists (from Maria Shriver to Rudy Giuliani); comedians and actresses (from Jerry Seinfeld to Carmen Electra); celebrated culinary voices (from Bobby Flay to Martha Stewart); and even the Oracle in "The Matrix." But the club of bakers who have mastered the art of the soft, pillowy cookie is far less populated.
We Tried Blue Apron's Thanksgiving In A Box. Here's How It Went
For many folks, Thanksgiving is one of the most wonderful days of the year. This secular holiday invites Americans of all types to join together with friends and family, to reflect on all they have to be thankful for, and perhaps to score some great shopping deals. But, really, Thanksgiving is all about the food. Whether your Thanksgiving Dinner is centered on turkey or Tofurky, as long as there's a surplus of food on the table, you're doing it right. Of course, before you can tuck into all that food, you need to get cooking. That can get seriously daunting, what with menu planning, grocery shopping, prep work, and all of the cooking that such a meal entails.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its Returning Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce
It's that time of year again: pumpkin season. And it seems that people who love the vibrant autumn squash really, really love it. You can find the fall flavor in almost anything and everything these days. Of course, there are the classics, like the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte that everyone waits all year for, a slice of cream-filled pumpkin roll, maybe, or Grandma's homemade pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table. However, there are also some more, well, unique ways to get your pumpkin fix if you so choose. There are tons of recipes for pumpkin macaroni and cheese online, or you can pick up pumpkin spice ravioli from Costco for something different.
Andrew Zimmern's Knife Hacks Every Home Chef Should Know
Ever start a recipe and think, "Wait, what is a food 'matchstick' really supposed to look like?" Or wondered to yourself if you've diced something a quarter of an inch properly? Maybe you don't have time for that nonsense, and your concerns are more hands-on — you've never taken Knife Skills 101 and you're embarrassed by your uneven cuts and poor technique. Embarrassed, you refuse to chop in front of other people and it's really cramping your style when you get together for homemade dinners with your friends.
The Simple Pasta Rachael Ray Constantly Feeds Her Family
Keeping it down-to-earth and real, Rachael Ray believes the best way to express love is with food. When she greets her home audience, it's like she is talking to friends. No ceremony, no stress — just fun. "I'm going to show you guys this super-simple, so-flavorful pasta," the popular...
Airheads Releases Candy-Flavored Dental Floss For Halloween
Every Halloween there's some wiseacre in the neighborhood who insists on handing out floss, toothbrushes, or some kind of strange healthy gum to candy-seeking trick-or-treaters. It's difficult to tell if these people are passionate about oral health and hygiene, or just like cleaning toilet paper out of their trees and smashed pumpkin bits off their lawns. Whatever their motivation for doing this, it's always a recipe for disappointed kids who went out seeking the best Halloween treats, and ended up being tricked with mouth wellness instead.
Blue Diamond Almonds Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With New Snickerdoodle And Peppermint Cocoa Flavors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ask any dietitian or nutritionist for the best healthy snacks, and almonds will likely be somewhere on their list of recommendations. According to Healthline, almonds are a great source of healthy monounsaturated fats, protein, fiber, nutrients and antioxidants, and vitamin E. They can also help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure. While you can enjoy almonds plain or roasted with sea salt, you can also find tons of fun flavors at the grocery store these days, including both sweet and savory varieties.
Redditors Question 'Blue Stuff' In Domino's Pizza Crust
When looking for a pizza company that will deliver, you'll probably find that Domino's isn't too far away. According to Scrape Hero, the popular pizza chain boasts over 6,500 locations throughout the United States, so you often won't be trekking too far for a Domino's fix. While being labeled as the first company to design the lucrative and sturdy pizza box we all have come to recognize, Domino's has had an ongoing flux of good and bad press over the years.
Duff Goldman's 'Guilty Pleasure' Food Is A Meatball Sub
Duff Goldman hails from a pedigree of creatives and has a long list of accomplishments (via The Jerusalem Post) with a collection of skill sets that sets him apart from the average Joe. For instance, Goldman made forays into punk rock, and graffiti and has even published three books. But the fact that he hails from a town named after food (Sandwich, Massachusetts), according to E! Online, and picked up a cleaver for the first time at the age of four (via Food Network), were probably subliminal clues to his destiny.
Instagram Loves Whole Food's Mega-Satisfying Peanut Butter Machine
When shopping at Whole Foods, you're almost guaranteed to find some amazing, natural products. While you might spend half of your paycheck at "America's Healthiest Grocery Store," it might be worth it if you're aiming to support organic and natural food brands made without added preservatives and chemicals. The health-conscious grocery store chain currently operates over 38,000 store locations throughout the United States, so you'll probably find yourself driving past at least one location throughout your travels (via Statista).
Del Taco Just Dropped 2 New Cinnamon Offerings For The Fall Season
Fall is underway, which means cooler temperatures, pumpkin patches, and comforting food and beverages. The season is synonymous with pumpkin and pumpkin spice beverages; you'd be hard-pressed to walk into any fast-food retailer and not find a fall-themed item on the menu. Chains are getting more inventive, too: This year, Dunkin' collaborated with Goldfish to release a line of pumpkin spice-flavored crackers, and Chick-fil-A released an autumn spice milkshake.
We Tried Whataburger's New Chili Cheese Burger. Here's How It Went
When fast food outlets mash up two favorite items into a single deluxe creation like Whataburger has done with its Chili Cheese Burger, cults tend to form and movements are born. A burger that blends the spicy, savory goodness of a chili dog but replaces the dog with a beefy double stack is bound to draw notice and garner internet attention. When you consider that chili itself contains a fair amount of ground beef, it's really like getting three burgers in one bun, even though one is mashed to a pulp and blended with beans and sauce. Even in that state, burger beef is burger beef, which makes the Chili Cheese Burger a veritable feast for meat lovers.
