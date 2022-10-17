Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
‘Haunted Walk through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart is gearing up for a scary event. The Elkhart Environmental Center is hosting a Haunted Walk through the Woods. The event will take place Friday night from 5 – 10 p.m. There are two trails to choose from: a family friendly trail or a...
WNDU
Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month. It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. Officials tell us...
abc57.com
Section of North Shore Drive to close Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of North Shore Drive will be closed beginning October 24 to install a guardrail. The road will be closed from Parkovash Avenue to Iroquois Street while crews work. The street is expected to reopen on November 7. Detour routes follow Michigan Street or Angela...
abc57.com
Now Hiring Michiana: Teaching tomorrow's leaders at School City of Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind.,--In this week’s installment of Now Hiring Michiana, we are heading back to school. As more students transition from e-learning and back to the classroom--understaffing can strain some of our most valuable resources, our teachers. I went to the School City of Mishawaka for a closer look at what it’s like to work there.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fall Clean Up Dates Announced
(La Porte, IN) - Dates for the annual fall clean-up in La Porte have been announced. According to the mayor's office, the clean-up is scheduled for November 7-11 for city residents to discard large and heavy trash. Mayor Tom Dermody said the clean-up is a bit later this year due...
abc57.com
South Bend Record Show set for October 30 at new location
The next South Bend Record Show has been scheduled for October 30 at The Gillespie Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn on IN 933. The change in location was prompted by a change in ownership of the previous location and uncertainty regarding future dates. “There were a few turbulent...
1,500 to 2,000 gallons of waste spilled in Kzoo River
A spill in the Kalamazoo River on Thursday came from the Graphic Packaging International plant, city officials say.
abc57.com
Wakarusa's annual Pumpkin Tree tradition continues
Wakarusa's Pumpkin Tree is back for this year's annual Harvest Fest. The 17-foot tall tree is made up of over 200 pumpkins and is in the middle of downtown. “It’s just something for a quaint little town to celebrate fall with,” said Deb Shively with the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce.
abc57.com
YMCA of Greater Michigan hosting drive through Trunk or Treat at Camp Eberhart
THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- The YMCA of Greater Michigan is hosting a drive through Trunk or Treat event at Camp Eberhart on October 29. The third annual event will be from 1 - 3 p.m. at the camp, 10481 Camp Eberhart Road. The event is free. As cars drive past...
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Death of Hannah Turgeon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A father and daughter with a shared bond for Notre Dame. Hannah and Paul Turgeon both graduated from the university and their love for their alma mater is what brought them back to South Bend. On October 13, 2019, they enjoyed the Notre Dame football...
22 WSBT
No accelerant found at site of massive LaPorte fire
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — New information has been released about the massive fire at the old American Rubber factory in LaPorte earlier this month. Investigators say police dogs found no evidence of an accelerant at the building. The fire nearly two weeks ago destroyed the old factory on Brighton...
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka gets $10,000 to shrink digital divide
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka received a $10,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation and enFocus to help families access at-home internet services. The grant was given to enFocus, a South Bend-based nonprofit, who in turn is dedicating the money to its Fellow team that is building a database to connect Mishawaka students and families to the internet.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chinn Chinn changing hands, but staying in the family
MATTAWAN, MI — Bradyn Bracken grew up playing and later working in her parents’ restaurants. She was 12 when her parents, John and Michelle Tsui, closed Peking Palace in Portage in 2003. A year later, they opened up Chinn Chinn, at 52885 N. Main St. in Mattawan. Now...
CBS News
Halloween display takes spookiness to the max in Burns Harbor, Indiana
Susan Hall and her husband have gone all out for the holiday for 20 years. Drop by Stanley Street near Lake Park Road in Burns Harbor, Indiana to see their display… if you dare.
WNDU
Elkhart Common Council passes city’s budget for 2023
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Common Council has voted to approve the city’s budget for 2023. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.” You can read his full statement on the passing of the budget below:. The new budget includes...
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Church Street underpass starting October 19
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place at the underpass on Church Street starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The northbound lanes will be restricted between Fourth and Seventh streets for curb repairs. Lanes should be reopened by 5 p.m. on Friday.
abc57.com
Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
I-94 lane closed to replace broken drain covers in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – One lane of westbound I-94 is closed Thursday afternoon so crews can cover exposed drain holes. Two drain covers are breaking, which could leave open holes in traffic lane on westbound I-94 in Kalamazoo County, Michigan Department of Transportation Communications Representative Nick Schirripa said. The...
abc57.com
Rochester High School Senior honored for his life-saving efforts
ROCHESTER, Ind. – A Rochester High School Senior was recognized on Thursday for his bravery and actions after saving the life of his close friend and teammate. “Many involved have stated that without the quick and experienced actions by Jake, the young man would have died,” says Mayor Denton of Rochester.
Comments / 0