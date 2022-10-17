ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNDU

‘Haunted Walk through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart is gearing up for a scary event. The Elkhart Environmental Center is hosting a Haunted Walk through the Woods. The event will take place Friday night from 5 – 10 p.m. There are two trails to choose from: a family friendly trail or a...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month. It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. Officials tell us...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Section of North Shore Drive to close Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of North Shore Drive will be closed beginning October 24 to install a guardrail. The road will be closed from Parkovash Avenue to Iroquois Street while crews work. The street is expected to reopen on November 7. Detour routes follow Michigan Street or Angela...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Now Hiring Michiana: Teaching tomorrow's leaders at School City of Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind.,--In this week’s installment of Now Hiring Michiana, we are heading back to school. As more students transition from e-learning and back to the classroom--understaffing can strain some of our most valuable resources, our teachers. I went to the School City of Mishawaka for a closer look at what it’s like to work there.
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fall Clean Up Dates Announced

(La Porte, IN) - Dates for the annual fall clean-up in La Porte have been announced. According to the mayor's office, the clean-up is scheduled for November 7-11 for city residents to discard large and heavy trash. Mayor Tom Dermody said the clean-up is a bit later this year due...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Record Show set for October 30 at new location

The next South Bend Record Show has been scheduled for October 30 at The Gillespie Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn on IN 933. The change in location was prompted by a change in ownership of the previous location and uncertainty regarding future dates. “There were a few turbulent...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Wakarusa's annual Pumpkin Tree tradition continues

Wakarusa's Pumpkin Tree is back for this year's annual Harvest Fest. The 17-foot tall tree is made up of over 200 pumpkins and is in the middle of downtown. “It’s just something for a quaint little town to celebrate fall with,” said Deb Shively with the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce.
WAKARUSA, IN
WANE-TV

Over 1K I&M customers still without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Death of Hannah Turgeon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A father and daughter with a shared bond for Notre Dame. Hannah and Paul Turgeon both graduated from the university and their love for their alma mater is what brought them back to South Bend. On October 13, 2019, they enjoyed the Notre Dame football...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

No accelerant found at site of massive LaPorte fire

LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — New information has been released about the massive fire at the old American Rubber factory in LaPorte earlier this month. Investigators say police dogs found no evidence of an accelerant at the building. The fire nearly two weeks ago destroyed the old factory on Brighton...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

School City of Mishawaka gets $10,000 to shrink digital divide

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka received a $10,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation and enFocus to help families access at-home internet services. The grant was given to enFocus, a South Bend-based nonprofit, who in turn is dedicating the money to its Fellow team that is building a database to connect Mishawaka students and families to the internet.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Common Council passes city’s budget for 2023

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Common Council has voted to approve the city’s budget for 2023. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.” You can read his full statement on the passing of the budget below:. The new budget includes...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Lane restrictions on Church Street underpass starting October 19

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place at the underpass on Church Street starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The northbound lanes will be restricted between Fourth and Seventh streets for curb repairs. Lanes should be reopened by 5 p.m. on Friday.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Rochester High School Senior honored for his life-saving efforts

ROCHESTER, Ind. – A Rochester High School Senior was recognized on Thursday for his bravery and actions after saving the life of his close friend and teammate. “Many involved have stated that without the quick and experienced actions by Jake, the young man would have died,” says Mayor Denton of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, IN

