Harrison Ford joins 'Captain America 4' as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadline reported Monday that Ford, 80, will play General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: New World Order and future films.

Ford replaces late actor William Hurt, who died at age 71 in March.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety confirmed Ford's casting.

Ford joins Anthony Mackie, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumby in Captain America: New World Order, which opens in theaters in May 2024.

The film is written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson and directed by Julius Onah.

Ford is known for playing Han Solo in the Star Wars universe and Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones films. He will reprise Jones in a fifth Indiana Jones movie that opens in 2023.