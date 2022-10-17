ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans cut WR Josh Gordon from practice squad

By Alex Butler
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad, and signed wide receiver C.J. Board for the squad, the team announced Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8h95_0icO4jlX00
Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon appeared in two games this season for the Tennessee Titans, but did not record a catch. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

"However brief, appreciate you Nashville ," Gordon tweeted Monday morning.

The Titans signed Gordon in September to their practice squad. He was promoted to their active roster twice this season, but received just one target and did not record a catch in appearances against the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

Gordon logged five catches for 32 yards and a score in 12 games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs . The 2013 All-Pro made his NFL debut in 2012 for the Cleveland Browns , but his football career was then derailed several times due to NFL substance-abuse policy violations.

Gordon, 31, also spent time with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks .

"We just gave him an opportunity and didn't see enough there," Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday.

Live Press Conference | 11:15 AM CT https://t.co/ef8dXkdYra — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 17, 2022

Robert Woods leads the Titans with 204 receiving yards. He caught four passes for 37 yards in the Titans win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Nashville.

Board was released last week from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. He totaled four catches for 51 yards in six games last season for the New York Giants.

The former Chattanooga star made his NFL debut in 2019 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also spent time with the Browns and Baltimore Ravens, as well as part of the 2017 season on the Titans practice squad.

The Titans (3-2) will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Nashville.

