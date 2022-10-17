ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
His mother made him birthday cakes every year? Well that is just dandy! Every year it said the same thing! “Happy Birthday Son”.

Michelle Obama says her mother used to make her birthday cake ‘every year,’ including while in the White House

Michelle Obama has recalled how her mother, Marian Robinson, used to make her birthday cakes “every year,” including when the former first lady and her family were living in the White House.The 58-year-old attorney discussed her relationship with the 85-year-old during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday to promote her children’s cooking program, Waffles + Mochi.During their conversation, TV host Drew Barrymore asked Ms Obama a series of rapid fire questions, including one about her favourite food memory. In response, the former FLOTUS cited Robinson’s home cooking on her birthdays.“My mom used to bake homemade cakes...
