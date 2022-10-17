NEW YORK — With 3:52 left in Wednesday night's game, the smile — yes, that smile, the one that had captivated the country and charmed stars and presidents — returned. His team's lead firmly entrenched, Zion Williamson was finally free to head for the bench. He smiled as he strutted there, and he smiled as he chest-bumped one teammate, Trey Murphy III. He smiled as he embraced another teammate, Brandon Ingram, and he smiled as a third teammate, CJ McCollum, came with his own hug, and he smiled as bounced his way around the bench, a ball of energy, just pure joy.

