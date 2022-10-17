Kentucky MBB Ranked No. 4 in Preseason AP Poll

The preseason AP Top 25 Poll for the 2022-23 college basketball season is here.

After bowing out in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament a season ago, the once-again revamped Kentucky Wildcats check in at No. 4 in the brand new rankings.

North Carolina (47) Gonzaga (12) Houston (1) Kentucky (2) Kansas Baylor Duke UCLA Creighton Arkansas Tennessee Texas Indiana TCU Auburn Villanova Arizona Virginia San Diego State Alabama Oregon Michigan Illinois Dayton Texas Tech

Kentucky received two first-place votes and is one of five SEC teams ranked. The Wildcats will take on eight currently-ranked opponents this season, including No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 5 Kansas and No. 8 UCLA.

The Cats were ranked No. 1 in the brand new 2022-23 preseason KenPom ratings , released on Sunday.

Kentucky's regular season opener against the Howard Bison on Nov. 7 is just 21 days away.

