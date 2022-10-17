Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized with kidney infection

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson has been hospitalized to receive treatment for a kidney infection, her office says.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, has been hospitalized for a kidney infection. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Hinson, R-Iowa, was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Sunday night "where she is being treated for a kidney infection" according to a statement from her chief of staff Jimmy Peacock.

The first-term congresswoman, who represents Iowa's 1st Congressional District, is running for re-election against Democratic Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis. Hinson is scheduled to debate Mathis on live television on Tuesday.

Hinson's office did not provide details on how quickly she is expected to recover but said that "she is looking forward to being back on the road soon."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com