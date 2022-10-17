ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Air quality advisory for Douglas, Lane and Linn counties

By Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
The World
The World
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226aLZ_0icO46cZ00

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Washington Southwest Clean Air Agency and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Monday for Douglas, Lane and Linn counties due to smoke from the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge.

The agencies expect the air quality advisory to last until at least Friday, Oct. 21. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.

Because of improving conditions, DEQ removed several counties from the advisory list: Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties. However, those counties should expect to see continued intermittent smoke depending on fire behavior, including the Nakia Creek fire in Clark County.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog , DEQ’s Air Quality Index , or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions .Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator . Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

Additional resources:

Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit org and search for “Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters.” Or call 211 any time or day. Learn more about protecting your health during wildfires

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours

In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
Klamath Falls News

Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

I-5 Shut Down Near Junction City Due to Accident Involving Multiple Vehicles

Currently, the Oregon State Police is reporting a horrific accident, involving multiple vehicles on I-5 south. Last updated at 8:19 am by Tripcheck, there is a crash that has closed the road and a detour is in place. All lanes on I-5 southbound are reportedly shut down. OSP has reported there is at least one fatality confirmed. Thick fog was a factor in the crash.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Oregonians break to practice response to seismic quakes

Schools, offices, and individuals across the state engaged in what’s called The Great Oregon ShakeOut Thursday. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports on how a Eugene school performed the annual drill. Inside Mary Kuhl’s 4th grade classroom at McCornack Elementary, a couple of dozen youngsters paused as an announcement came...
EUGENE, OR
livingsnoqualmie.com

The City of North Bend to Enter Stage 2 of its Water Conservation Ordinance

Effective Thursday, October 20, 2022, North Bend Public Works Director Mark Rigos has declared the city will move to Stage 2 of its Water Conservation Ordinance (WCO) until further notice. WCO Stage 2 provides residents with a series of simple directives for water usage:. You can irrigate landscaping three times...
NORTH BEND, OR
KDRV

32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Dozens of vehicles involved in I-5 crash near Eugene; 1 person killed

Southbound Interstate 5 near Eugene was shut down for miles Wednesday morning after a deadly, multi-vehicle crash. Oregon State Police say 45 passenger vehicles and 15 to 20 commercial vehicles were involved in the pile-up that affected I-5 from milepost 228 to milepost 211. One person was killed. OSP said...
EUGENE, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Vehicle fire destroys van, scorches house

EUGENE, Ore. -- A van is totaled Tuesday morning after officials say it caught on fire. Officials from Eugene Springfield Fire say they responded to a reported vehicle fire on Grant Street in Eugene just before 3 a.m. on October 18. Officials say firefighters arrived to find a van fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Fire crews were able to put out the fire before the house was fully involved, but the van itself is a total loss, according to officials.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lane County deputies bust illegal Butane Hash Oil lab

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- A sizable and illegal Butane Hash Oil production operation was shut down on Monday after law enforcement carried out a search warrant, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the LCSO, the BHO operation was reported to them and Oregon State Police on...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Here's how students in the mid-Willamette Valley are doing in school

Public school districts in the mid-Willamette Valley appear to be tracking with statewide averages in a number of educational trends. The Oregon Department of Education released on Thursday, Oct. 20 the 2021-22 At-A-Glance School and District Profiles, which provide information about student and teacher demographics, readiness and success. Mid-Valley Media received an early copy.
OREGON STATE
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
105
Followers
440
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy