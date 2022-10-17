ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

DOJ: Steve Bannon should get 6-month prison sentence for contempt conviction

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLeWv_0icO3yeZ00

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors on Monday recommended that Steve Bannon be sentenced to six months in prison while the former presidential adviser’s attorneys asked for probation after he was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress.

A jury found Bannon, who served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump, guilty of failing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The panel had sought documents and testimony from Bannon last year. Under sentencing guidelines, each count carries a minimum sentence of one month and a maximum sentence of six months.

Prosecutors said Monday that Bannon should face the maximum “for his sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress” and the maximum fine of $200,000, adding that the 68-year-old has “consistently acted in bad faith with the purpose of frustrating the Committee’s work.”

“The rioters who overran the Capitol on January 6 did not just attack a building — they assaulted the rule of law upon which this country was built and through which it endures. By flouting the Select Committee’s subpoena, (Bannon) exacerbated that assault,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing request.

“To this day, he continues to unlawfully withhold documents and testimony that stand to help the Committee’s authorized investigation to get to the bottom of what led to January 6 and ascertain what steps must be taken to ensure that it never happens again. That cannot be tolerated.”

Attorneys for Bannon asked that the court hold off on sentencing their client pending an appeal, writing in a memo that his refusal to testify or produce documents for the committee was part of “his good-faith reliance” on advice from his lawyer, Robert Costello.

“The ear of a sentencing judge listens for the note of contrition. Someone was convicted. Did they learn their lesson? This case requires something more. It involves larger themes that are important to every American,” attorneys for Bannon wrote in the memo.

“Should a person who has spent a lifetime listening to experts — as a naval officer, investment banker, corporate executive, and Presidential advisor — be jailed for relying on the advice of his lawyers? Should a person be jailed where the prosecutor declined to prosecute others who were similarly situated — with the only difference being that this person uses their voice to express strongly held political views? If the answer to any of these questions is no, then a sentence of probation is warranted.”

Bannon’s attorneys said that Costello told Bannon that he did not have to appear or produce documents in response to the subpoena because of his role as a former top presidential adviser and possible executive privilege issues. Prosecutors said in court documents that an attorney for Trump, Justin Clark, told Costello that the former president had not invoked privilege related to Bannon. In a letter to Costello, Clark subsequently said he was angry because Costello “had completely misrepresented” to the committee what he’d told the attorney.

The committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, issued a subpoena to Bannon in September 2021, saying that they believed he had information relevant to understanding what happened that day.

On Oct. 21, 2021, the House of Representatives found him in contempt of Congress. A grand jury later indicted him. Bannon did not put on a defense during his trial in July, NPR reported, though he often spoke outside the courthouse, on social media and on his War Room podcast about his decision not to comply with the subpoena.

He was convicted on July 22.

“We may have lost the battle here today, but we’re not going to lose the war,” he said after the verdict came down, according to CNN. “In the closing argument, the prosecutor missed one very important phrase — I stand with Trump and the Constitution and I will never back off that, ever.”

Bannon is set to be sentenced Friday afternoon, one year to the day after the House found him in contempt.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden stumps for Pa.'s Fetterman, says 'world is looking'

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the "rest of the world is looking" to see who holds control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections, warning that Republican victories would jeopardize the nation's standing abroad as tried to deliver a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden's 'unusual' midterm strategy favors low-key approach over high-profile rallies

WASHINGTON — When the president arrived in Pennsylvania on Thursday, he first went to Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge, which is being rebuilt with funds from his $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Then, he flew across the state to Philadelphia to host a reception for John Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor and the Democrats' nominee for the U.S. Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dems are suddenly playing defense on abortion

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy