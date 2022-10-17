ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

Asheboro man charged with statutory rape, kidnapping in Moore County, sheriff says

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man was arrested following an investigation in Moore County.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Fields, they received a report about a statutory rape on Sept. 12. The report alleges that the victim had met the suspect through an online chat.

Eastern Alamance High School student to be charged after knife found following fight, school district says

On Friday, after an investigation, Sebastion Scott Swanson, 22, of Asheboro was arrested and charged with one count of felony statutory rape, two counts of felony statutory sex offense, two counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor child, one count of felony soliciting a minor by electronic device and one count of felony first-degree kidnapping.

He was given a $750,000 bond.

D. Stauffer
3d ago

That pretty boys gonna be real popular in general population.

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

