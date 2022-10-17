Asheboro man charged with statutory rape, kidnapping in Moore County, sheriff says

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man was arrested following an investigation in Moore County.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Fields, they received a report about a statutory rape on Sept. 12. The report alleges that the victim had met the suspect through an online chat.

On Friday, after an investigation, Sebastion Scott Swanson, 22, of Asheboro was arrested and charged with one count of felony statutory rape, two counts of felony statutory sex offense, two counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor child, one count of felony soliciting a minor by electronic device and one count of felony first-degree kidnapping.

He was given a $750,000 bond.

