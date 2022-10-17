ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor police perfectly laments night game between Michigan-Michigan State

Paul Bunyan might be a myth, but the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is alive and well. Both the Spartans and Wolverines are off this week in preparation for Week 9’s matchup at The Big House. Even when 1 team is struggling and the other is thriving, the 2 programs’ internal despise for one another goes well past the 3 hours on the field.
Tom Izzo Had A Warning For The Fan Base On Thursday

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans have a rugged start to the 2022-23 season. After what should be an easy season opener against Northern Arizona, the Spartans will play Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, Notre Dame and either UConn or Oregon, plus one more game, in the Phil Knight Invitational.
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7

Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong

Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Meet Mike Tyson at Michigan Dispensaries This Week

Mike Tyson is coming to Michigan this week in conjunction with promotion of his cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0. Tyson introduced his cannabis brand to Michigan back in February and made some appearances at dispensaries then. Now, he’s back, with stops scheduled for Puff Cannabis Company in Madison Heights and Liv Cannabis in Ferndale on Friday (Oct. 21). He’ll also host a private Halloween and pot party in Hazel Park on Friday.
Detroit is Getting Its Own Thanksgiving Day Parade Float

The holidays are on the way, and The Parade Company is announcing its new floats. Gardner White, the sponsor for the 96th America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, has debuted a new float that will make its first appearance on the parade route on Thanksgiving Day. The float, named “It All...
Lumen Christi names Josh Tropea boys basketball coach

JACKSON -- Josh Tropea will serve as boys basketball coach at Lumen Christi. The school announced the hiring Monday evening. Tropea had coached at Chelsea in 2020-21 and 2021-22, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-19 record over the past two seasons, a 2019 district title and the SEC-White title before stepping down in April. He was succeeded at Chelsea by former Grass Lake girls basketball coach Andrea Cabana.
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing

Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
