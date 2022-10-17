Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Ann Arbor police perfectly laments night game between Michigan-Michigan State
Paul Bunyan might be a myth, but the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is alive and well. Both the Spartans and Wolverines are off this week in preparation for Week 9’s matchup at The Big House. Even when 1 team is struggling and the other is thriving, the 2 programs’ internal despise for one another goes well past the 3 hours on the field.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
Tom Izzo Had A Warning For The Fan Base On Thursday
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans have a rugged start to the 2022-23 season. After what should be an easy season opener against Northern Arizona, the Spartans will play Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, Notre Dame and either UConn or Oregon, plus one more game, in the Phil Knight Invitational.
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
247Sports
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7
Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong
Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin says Michigan Stadium's tunnel 'is a problem' following Week 7 scuffle with Wolverines
James Franklin mentioned the fight that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel before the second half of last Saturday’s game. Penn State ended up losing 41-17 after being down by two points at halftime. This is not the first time that a fight has happened in the tunnel....
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
wcsx.com
Meet Mike Tyson at Michigan Dispensaries This Week
Mike Tyson is coming to Michigan this week in conjunction with promotion of his cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0. Tyson introduced his cannabis brand to Michigan back in February and made some appearances at dispensaries then. Now, he’s back, with stops scheduled for Puff Cannabis Company in Madison Heights and Liv Cannabis in Ferndale on Friday (Oct. 21). He’ll also host a private Halloween and pot party in Hazel Park on Friday.
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
wcsx.com
Detroit is Getting Its Own Thanksgiving Day Parade Float
The holidays are on the way, and The Parade Company is announcing its new floats. Gardner White, the sponsor for the 96th America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, has debuted a new float that will make its first appearance on the parade route on Thanksgiving Day. The float, named “It All...
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
MLive.com
Lumen Christi names Josh Tropea boys basketball coach
JACKSON -- Josh Tropea will serve as boys basketball coach at Lumen Christi. The school announced the hiring Monday evening. Tropea had coached at Chelsea in 2020-21 and 2021-22, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-19 record over the past two seasons, a 2019 district title and the SEC-White title before stepping down in April. He was succeeded at Chelsea by former Grass Lake girls basketball coach Andrea Cabana.
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
