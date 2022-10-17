ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit street gang member pleads guilty to killing rival, 13-year-old bystander

(CBS DETROIT) - A member of the 6 Mile Chedda Grove street gang pleads guilty to killing a rival gang member and a 13-year-old bystander in 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Federal Officials say Edwin Mills, 32, of Detroit, admitted to participating in the killings as part of a plea deal.Mills and a co-conspirator spotted a rival inside a car outside of a market and fired shots, killing the two people and injuring two others, according to a press release. Following Mills' arrest, authorities found two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, several hundred rounds of ammunition, multiple loaded "magazines" of...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

'A hero': Detroit teen disarms mother during barricaded situation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are praising a 15-year-old boy who they say disarmed his mother during a barricaded situation Wednesday. The woman, who police say has mental illnesses, was barricaded inside a home in the 7700 block of Artesian with her boyfriend, teen son, and a 2-year-old girl. The woman was armed with a knife and gun.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy