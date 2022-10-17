Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.
2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma inside Detroit apartment
Detroit police say a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother inside an apartment on Thursday morning.
WATCH: Camera captures home invasion suspect in Detroit backyard. Can you ID him?
Police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a suspect caught on camera, just before he broke into a Detroit home and robbed the place.
Royal Oak crime: Road rage suspect faces 3 felonies; $300K medical machine stolen from office
A convicted felon is accused of pulling a gun on another motorist in Berkley before he was spotted throwing the gun out out the window and arrested in Royal Oak. Roosevelt Turner, 47, is charged with three 5-year felonies in Royal Oak 44th District Court. The charges in the Oct....
Barricaded man surrenders • Detroit towing company confronted • Macomb County inmate killed, another stabbed
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - After almost 12 hours of keeping Detroit Police at bay on the city's west side, a man has surrendered peacefully to police. The suspected gunman turned himself into police around 6:45 Wednesday morning after police had the home on Plainfield near Plymouth and Evergreen surrounded throughout the night.
Woman barricaded inside Detroit home with multiple weapons surrenders, ending situation peacefully
People are being told to stay away from a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side as police are on the scene of a woman barricaded inside a home with multiple weapons, just hours after an unrelated standoff came to an end.
Man enters plea in slayings of Detroit-area father, son
A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the slayings of a father and son in their southeastern Michigan home.
Chief: Fire that destroyed house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena suspicious, but no cause yet
More than two months after an overnight fire destroyed the “hold out” house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, investigators are still searching for an official cause. Detroit fire chief James Harris told Local 4 the fire was “suspicious” in nature, but an official cause has not...
Feds: Guns sold by illegal firearms dealer traced to Detroit, Ypsilanti shootings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of buying and selling guns to felons, according to an affidavit. According to federal agents, Harold Eugene Outley IV purchased 27 firearms from Dunham's Sports stores in Allen Park and Dearborn Heights between March 2021 and April 2022. He did not register these with the state.
90-year-old Detroit woman with 5th degree black belt doesn't plan on slowing down
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thelma Jones isn't letting her age stop her. The 90-year-old from the east side of Detroit has earned her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate, and she plans to keep going. "You mention Miss Jones, and they go, 'Oh I know Miss Jones, she's tough,'"...
20-year-old Southfield man charged in shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
A 20-year-old man from Southfield will be arraigned Friday in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last week in St. Clair Shores.
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
Bishop Charles Ellis works to help young men aging out of foster care in Detroit
There are more than 10,000 children in foster care in Michigan. Once they become adults and age out of the system many become homeless or worse.
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
Pontiac Middle School students receive free Detroit-themed Air Jordans
Roland Coit, the shoe’s designer, said he wanted to bring the shoes to Pontiac, the place he grew up and calls home
Overdose death leads MSP detectives to dealer who was selling drugs out of bakery in Melvindale
A Downriver drug dealer has been arrested after a recent drug overdose investigation led police to his home and a bakery where he was selling drugs.
Detroit street gang member pleads guilty to killing rival, 13-year-old bystander
(CBS DETROIT) - A member of the 6 Mile Chedda Grove street gang pleads guilty to killing a rival gang member and a 13-year-old bystander in 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Federal Officials say Edwin Mills, 32, of Detroit, admitted to participating in the killings as part of a plea deal.Mills and a co-conspirator spotted a rival inside a car outside of a market and fired shots, killing the two people and injuring two others, according to a press release. Following Mills' arrest, authorities found two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, several hundred rounds of ammunition, multiple loaded "magazines" of...
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is Robbed
After a U.S. postal worker is robbed for his mailbox key, authorities find much more than just stolen mail. They find stolen cars and a crime ring. Dodge ChallengerPhoto by Haidong Liang on Unsplash.
'A hero': Detroit teen disarms mother during barricaded situation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are praising a 15-year-old boy who they say disarmed his mother during a barricaded situation Wednesday. The woman, who police say has mental illnesses, was barricaded inside a home in the 7700 block of Artesian with her boyfriend, teen son, and a 2-year-old girl. The woman was armed with a knife and gun.
