$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
Coach Saleh: Jets' Moore to sit vs. Broncos, won't be traded
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore will sit out the New York Jets' game Sunday against the Denver Broncos after requesting to be traded amid frustration over his lack of playmaking opportunities. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday “trading him is not an option,”...
