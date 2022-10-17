Two grocery giants — Albertsons and Kroger — are set to merge in an approximately $24.6 Billion deal, according to a joint announcement. This transaction, expected to be completed in 2024, will combine two of the nation’s largest supermarket chains and create one of the nation’s largest private employers. With nearly 5,000 stores and more than $200 billion in sales, the two companies combine to employ 710,000 people – most of whom are unionized, according to CNN.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO