PYMNTS

$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores

A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
Joel Eisenberg

Source of the Spring

Safeway Parent to Merge with Kroger in $24.6 Billion Deal

Two grocery giants — Albertsons and Kroger — are set to merge in an approximately $24.6 Billion deal, according to a joint announcement. This transaction, expected to be completed in 2024, will combine two of the nation’s largest supermarket chains and create one of the nation’s largest private employers. With nearly 5,000 stores and more than $200 billion in sales, the two companies combine to employ 710,000 people – most of whom are unionized, according to CNN.
CNBC

Kroger agrees to buy rival grocery company Albertsons for $24.6 billion

Kroger is the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart, and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco. The companies said Kroger agreed to buy Albertsons for $34.10 a share in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. Combined, Kroger and Albertsons employ more than 700,000 people across about...
CNBC

U.S. lawmakers set hearing on Kroger grocery mega merger

Separately, Klobuchar and fellow Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker released a letter expressing concern about the deal. "As food prices remain elevated, too many American families are struggling to put food on the table," they wrote to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan. "This merger raises considerable antitrust concerns."
US News and World Report

U.S. Grocer Kroger Carts Away Albertsons for $25 Billion but Faces Antitrust Test

(Reuters) - Kroger Co snapped up Albertsons Cos Inc in a $25 billion deal on Friday, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc on prices while bracing for potential antitrust roadblocks. The mega merger between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers in the United...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Kroger acquires Albertsons in $24.6B deal

Look out Walmart: In a $24.6 billion deal, grocery store giant Kroger will take over rival Albertsons, creating a supermarket giant. The combined sales would be nearly $210 billion − about $10 billion shy of U.S. food sales of the world's largest grocer Walmart. The combined new company is...
US News and World Report

U.S. Grocer Kroger in Talks to Merge With Rival Albertsons -Sources

(Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. The merger of the nation’s No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, if reached, could provide the retailers...
morningbrew.com

Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years

The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
lawstreetmedia.com

Kroger Seeks Express Checkout with Albertsons Merger

Grocery giant Kroger Co. announced its planned acquisition of rival Albertsons Companies, Inc. in a blockbuster deal valued at $24.6 billion. The merger would combine the two largest operators of stores dedicated to groceries. Together, the companies employ 710,000 individuals in nearly 5,000 stores across 48 states and the District of Columbia. The purchase price represents a 32.8% premium over the closing price of Albertsons’s shares on October 12, two days prior to the transaction’s announcement.

