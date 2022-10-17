Read full article on original website
8 Signs of Narcissistic Abuse in a Relationship—Plus, What To Do About It
In a perfect world, whenever you enter into a romantic relationship, it would be with someone who is loving and who has your best interests at heart. While that can certainly be the case, it's also possible that you could unsuspectingly end up in a relationship with a narcissist, even if the partner in question seems like the real deal in the beginning of your courtship. With this in mind, it's crucial that you learn the signs of narcissistic abuse to look out for.
Opinion: Gaslighting Manifests Slowly In an Abusive Relationship
In my early twenties, I was in a relationship that caused me to doubt my thoughts, feelings, and reality. It turned out that I was being manipulated by my partner who was using a psychological tactic as a means of control.
Psych Centra
How to Grieve a Relationship Ending
Grief differs between people and situations, but the steps for moving on are universal. No matter how long you’ve been with a partner, for many, a breakup can feel like a big ol’ sucker punch to the stomach — and heart. The emotions that follow the end...
MedicalXpress
Are you the feeder in your relationship?
The new study focuses on the eating habits of 76 couples and found that individuals who diet or use food to manage their emotions—such as eating because they are cross—were more motivated to display "feeder behavior" within relationships. Professor Jane Ogden, co-author of the study from the University...
Opinion: A Toxic Relationship Won't Be Obvious Right Away
If I could go back in time and tell my younger self one thing about dating it would be to pay attention to small red flags in the first few months of a new relationship. After all, someone doesn’t immediately start abusing you right out of the gates. If they did it before an emotional and physical connection was built then you wouldn’t stay with them.
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
A Narcissist Thrives On Smearing Their Victims. Here's Why.
When things ended with my narcissistic ex, I thought that I was going to be able to simply walk away and that it would be a relatively normal break-up. At that moment I was completely naive to the fact that there was a storm brewing that had begun before I decided to end the abusive and toxic relationship.
Opinion: Victims Often Use Specific Phrases In Toxic or Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Opinion: Reactions To Expect When You Break Up With a Narcissist
Almost a decade ago I made the choice to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I ended up falling for my ex’s tricks a second time.
powerofpositivity.com
11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage
A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
themindsjournal.com
True Love vs Fake Love
I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
Opinion: Reasons Why Someone Can’t Let Go of Their Ex-Partner
For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.
themindsjournal.com
What Is A Karmic Relationship? (19 Signs And Stages)
Being in a karmic relationship is equivalent to being on a rollercoaster. In this post, we are delving deep into the signs of a karmic relationship, what it is, how to end a karmic relationship, and how to get over a karmic relationship. You love them. You hate them. Your...
themindsjournal.com
What Is A ‘SIMP’? 7 Signs Of A Simp And What To Do About It
Have your friends ever called you a “simp” for acting nice with your crush or girlfriend? Did you get tons of comments on social media calling you a “simp” after complimenting an attractive girl? So what is a simp and are you one? Is it bad to be a “simp”? Let’s delve in and learn about the signs of a simp.
Therapist lists nine 'completely normal' things that don't have to be 'red flags' in a relationship - but not everyone agrees
From sleeping in separate beds to finding others 'hot' and even still having feelings for an ex, a top therapist has revealed the 'normal' things in a relationship that aren't necessarily red flags. Jeff Guenther, from Portland in the US, is a licenced professional counsellor and shared his nine 'completely...
The Strawberry Letter: Ain't No Sunshine When She's Gone
Opinion: Certain Feelings Will Be Experienced With A True “Soulmate”
Often when I am talking to someone in a toxic relationship they will justify their partner’s behavior by claiming that they are their “soulmate” even when they are enduring emotional and at times, physical abuse.
Opinion: Paying Attention To Red Flags is Key To Identifying Toxic People
Although the majority of my content is about overcoming trauma, cultivating boundaries, and how to heal after dating someone that was psychologically manipulative, these were all foreign concepts to me when I was a young adult.
ohmymag.co.uk
The way you smell can let people know if you're single or coupled up
The way you smell can offer useful insight into the state of your health, information about your diet and now – as researchers have found – hint on your dating life. A new research points to single men having stronger body odour than their counterparts who are in relationship. The study proffered some theories to explain why this might be so.
I’m an etiquette expert – 9 things classy women never do & you’re probably guilty of the phone mistake
SOPHISTICATED ladies never put their elbows on the table, but even if you have manners, you're likely making common etiquette mistakes, an etiquette expert has revealed. According to the pros, there are a number of bad habits you can ditch today to seem more elegant, including toning down your handshakes and finding a new place for your phone.
