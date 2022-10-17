Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
More Details Released on Deputy Involved Shooting in Sonoma Valley
New details are coming to light regarding a Sonoma Valley man who was critically injured after being shot twice by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies last weekend. The Santa Rosa Police Department says 43-year-old Nathan Smart was armed with an improvised makeshift firearm that he used to shoot at one of the deputies. Police say the firearm appears to have been made out of pipe and black tape. Smart remains hospitalized in critical condition and is expected to survive. Police say the shootout happened Saturday while deputies were investigating a report of someone breaking car windows in a parking lot. The deputies were not hurt.
Authorities arrest man on suspicion of starting Sonoma County vegetation fire
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Authorities arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire. Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire that firefighters put out around 11 a.m. Pineda was booked on suspicion of felony arson and his bail has been set at $200,000. The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said the case is under review and no charges have been filed yet.
Petaluma arson arrest made Tuesday
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire. Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire […]
14-year-old Windsor girl on scooter escapes two masked men in a white van
WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) — Windsor police are investigating an apparent attempt to kidnap a 14-year-old girl who was riding her scooter home from school Wednesday, according to a social media post from Windsor PD. Officers received the call at around 2:42 p.m. Wednesday from a parent reporting that their child was confronted by two men […]
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
ksro.com
Two Women in Santa Rosa Fight Off Attackers in Unrelated Incidents
Two women were attacked in separate incidents on opposite sides of Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa Police say in both cases, the victims were walking alone. The latest happened yesterday morning when a man grabbed a woman in her early 60s who was walking near the pond in A Place to Play park. The man tried to kiss her, then threw her to the ground and tried to unbuckle her belt. She fought back and managed to get away. It came four days after another man came up behind a woman in her 50s on the 600 block of Middle Rincon Road. The man covered her mouth and knocked her to the ground. She also fought back until the guy ran off down a creek path. Investigators don’t think these attacks are related.
Former Santa Rosa senior center destroyed by 2-alarm fire
SANTA ROSA -- A 2-alam fire erupted inside the building that once housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa early Thursday, gutting the structure before the flames were extinguished.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said its dispatchers got reports of a roof fire at the building located at 704 Bennett Valley Road at around 4:37 a.m.Arriving units discovered heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building. Firefighters were challenged in fighting the blaze because the building was boarded up and surrounded by construction fencing.A second alarm was requested. Ultimately, 33 firefighters were on scene.Firefighters initiated a defensive attack due to the age and condition of the building and the amount of fire coming from the attic.Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and searched for possible occupants. No occupants were found.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remain under investigation.
2 women assaulted in Santa Rosa, police investigating
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating two reports of assaults against female residents with similar circumstances, SRPD said in a statement Tuesday. In both cases, the victims were knocked on the ground by the male suspects. The first incident happened on October 14. The second happened Tuesday morning. According […]
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested in Northern California
The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California have been arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Angwin Man Dies in Box Truck Collision Near Napa
Accident on Silverado Trail Kills Angwin Man in Collision With Box Truck. A box truck collision occurred with a pickup north of Napa recently that claimed the life of an Angwin man. The accident happened along Silverado Trail near Oakville Cross Road at about 11:42 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). A Benicia man, 41, was in the big truck and reportedly slowing to make a turn when a Ford Ranger pickup driven by the Angwin man, 83, rear-ended the truck.
ksro.com
Businesses in Rohnert Park and Cotati Cited for Selling Alcohol to Kids
Two Sonoma County businesses were caught in a decoy operation for selling booze to kids. Police issued citations to employees at a business in Rohnert Park and another in Cotati Friday night. Officials did not name the businesses. Rohnert Park police took part in a multi-agency minor decoy operation along with the Cotati Police Department and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
ksro.com
100 Gallons of Oil Leaks into Porter Creek Due to Truck Accident
There is an oil spill in Porter Creek in Sonoma County. The state department of Fish and Wildlife says about 100 gallons of oil leaked into the creek after a crash last Friday involving a truck and a big rig on Porter Creek Road. The crash shutdown the roadway for most of the day between Safari West and Calistoga Road. Responders deployed a boom and were able to collect some of the oil. State officials say crews continue to monitor clean-up efforts in the area.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Teen Arrested for 4th Time on Firearm Charges
Cops take an illegal firearm from a teen in Santa Rosa who had been arrested three previous times on gun charges. Early Saturday morning, officers stopped a vehicle for tinted windows on Dutton Avenue near Highway 12. They contacted the 17-year-old driver, who lied about his name and age, and smelled cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. A search turned up one pound of packaged marijuana and over $1000 on the driver. Officers also found a loaded Glock 19x with a Glock Switch, enabling fully automatic fire, as well as a 50-round 9mm Glock magazine. This was the juvenile driver’s fourth firearm related arrest.
Lawsuit filed against Fairfield police officer who slammed woman to the ground
A woman who was thrown to the ground by an officer after police were called for help has filed a lawsuit against the City of Fairfield and over 50 officers on the Fairfield Police Department force.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Looking for Teen Who Went Missing Last Week
Have you seen this missing teenage boy? 14-year-old Juan “Jonny” Urena-Herrera was last seen Thursday afternoon leaving his Santa Rosa home. Jonny is about 6-feet tall, 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and a black bandana. Jonny may also have a black backpack. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Had Most Home Sales in Sonoma County for 2021
New data gives a detailed breakdown of 2021 home sales in Sonoma County. 2,440 homes were sold in Santa Rosa last year, up 39-percent from 2019. The data, provided by Bay Area Real Estate Information Services and the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, shows Santa Rosa had the most home sales of any Sonoma County city in 2021. But, the most expensive sales were in Sebastopol. The median home sale price in Sebastopol was nearly one-point-one-million-dollars compared with Santa Rosa’s 675-thousand-dollars. No more than a thousand homes were sold in any city but Santa Rosa.
KTVU FOX 2
Shelter-in-place in effect in Novato due to downed power lines
NOVATO, Calif. - Officials have alerted the public of a shelter-in-place order in effect for part of Novato Wednesday afternoon due to downed power lines. Pacific Gas and Electric has been notified. A Nixle alert was sent out just before 3 p.m. A fallen tree is to blame for the downed lines on McClay Road between Saddlebrook Court and Tree Lane. In an update, officials said there will be a hard road closure on McClay between Saddlebrook Ct. and Chardonnay Lane until 8 p.m. The roadway will not fully reopen until approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The power outage may last through the morning, according to Novato police.
ksro.com
Traffic Deaths Involving Pedestrians Up in California
More people are losing their lives in California just by walking. Out of all traffic-related deaths in the state, 25-percent are pedestrians. That’s up four-percent. On top of that, 23-percent of the victims were left to die in the street. Data from the Office of Traffic Safety shows nearly one in four pedestrians were struck by hit-and-run drivers. Police say DUI and distracted driving make up most of the other deadly accidents.
Comments / 0