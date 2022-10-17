ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

ksro.com

More Details Released on Deputy Involved Shooting in Sonoma Valley

New details are coming to light regarding a Sonoma Valley man who was critically injured after being shot twice by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies last weekend. The Santa Rosa Police Department says 43-year-old Nathan Smart was armed with an improvised makeshift firearm that he used to shoot at one of the deputies. Police say the firearm appears to have been made out of pipe and black tape. Smart remains hospitalized in critical condition and is expected to survive. Police say the shootout happened Saturday while deputies were investigating a report of someone breaking car windows in a parking lot. The deputies were not hurt.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities arrest man on suspicion of starting Sonoma County vegetation fire

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Authorities arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire.  Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire that firefighters put out around 11 a.m.   Pineda was booked on suspicion of felony arson and his bail has been set at $200,000.  The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said the case is under review and no charges have been filed yet.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma arson arrest made Tuesday

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire. Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Two Women in Santa Rosa Fight Off Attackers in Unrelated Incidents

Two women were attacked in separate incidents on opposite sides of Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa Police say in both cases, the victims were walking alone. The latest happened yesterday morning when a man grabbed a woman in her early 60s who was walking near the pond in A Place to Play park. The man tried to kiss her, then threw her to the ground and tried to unbuckle her belt. She fought back and managed to get away. It came four days after another man came up behind a woman in her 50s on the 600 block of Middle Rincon Road. The man covered her mouth and knocked her to the ground. She also fought back until the guy ran off down a creek path. Investigators don’t think these attacks are related.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former Santa Rosa senior center destroyed by 2-alarm fire

SANTA ROSA -- A 2-alam fire erupted inside the building that once housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa early Thursday, gutting the structure before the flames were extinguished.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said its dispatchers got reports of a roof fire at the building located at 704 Bennett Valley Road at around 4:37 a.m.Arriving units discovered heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building.  Firefighters were challenged in fighting the blaze because the building was boarded up and surrounded by construction fencing.A second alarm was requested. Ultimately, 33 firefighters were on scene.Firefighters initiated a defensive attack due to the age and condition of the building and the amount of fire coming from the attic.Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and searched for possible occupants. No occupants were found.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remain under investigation. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

2 women assaulted in Santa Rosa, police investigating

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating two reports of assaults against female residents with similar circumstances, SRPD said in a statement Tuesday. In both cases, the victims were knocked on the ground by the male suspects. The first incident happened on October 14. The second happened Tuesday morning. According […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Angwin Man Dies in Box Truck Collision Near Napa

Accident on Silverado Trail Kills Angwin Man in Collision With Box Truck. A box truck collision occurred with a pickup north of Napa recently that claimed the life of an Angwin man. The accident happened along Silverado Trail near Oakville Cross Road at about 11:42 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). A Benicia man, 41, was in the big truck and reportedly slowing to make a turn when a Ford Ranger pickup driven by the Angwin man, 83, rear-ended the truck.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Businesses in Rohnert Park and Cotati Cited for Selling Alcohol to Kids

Two Sonoma County businesses were caught in a decoy operation for selling booze to kids. Police issued citations to employees at a business in Rohnert Park and another in Cotati Friday night. Officials did not name the businesses. Rohnert Park police took part in a multi-agency minor decoy operation along with the Cotati Police Department and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
RICHMOND, CA
ksro.com

100 Gallons of Oil Leaks into Porter Creek Due to Truck Accident

There is an oil spill in Porter Creek in Sonoma County. The state department of Fish and Wildlife says about 100 gallons of oil leaked into the creek after a crash last Friday involving a truck and a big rig on Porter Creek Road. The crash shutdown the roadway for most of the day between Safari West and Calistoga Road. Responders deployed a boom and were able to collect some of the oil. State officials say crews continue to monitor clean-up efforts in the area.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Teen Arrested for 4th Time on Firearm Charges

Cops take an illegal firearm from a teen in Santa Rosa who had been arrested three previous times on gun charges. Early Saturday morning, officers stopped a vehicle for tinted windows on Dutton Avenue near Highway 12. They contacted the 17-year-old driver, who lied about his name and age, and smelled cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. A search turned up one pound of packaged marijuana and over $1000 on the driver. Officers also found a loaded Glock 19x with a Glock Switch, enabling fully automatic fire, as well as a 50-round 9mm Glock magazine. This was the juvenile driver’s fourth firearm related arrest.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Looking for Teen Who Went Missing Last Week

Have you seen this missing teenage boy? 14-year-old Juan “Jonny” Urena-Herrera was last seen Thursday afternoon leaving his Santa Rosa home. Jonny is about 6-feet tall, 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and a black bandana. Jonny may also have a black backpack. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Had Most Home Sales in Sonoma County for 2021

New data gives a detailed breakdown of 2021 home sales in Sonoma County. 2,440 homes were sold in Santa Rosa last year, up 39-percent from 2019. The data, provided by Bay Area Real Estate Information Services and the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, shows Santa Rosa had the most home sales of any Sonoma County city in 2021. But, the most expensive sales were in Sebastopol. The median home sale price in Sebastopol was nearly one-point-one-million-dollars compared with Santa Rosa’s 675-thousand-dollars. No more than a thousand homes were sold in any city but Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shelter-in-place in effect in Novato due to downed power lines

NOVATO, Calif. - Officials have alerted the public of a shelter-in-place order in effect for part of Novato Wednesday afternoon due to downed power lines. Pacific Gas and Electric has been notified. A Nixle alert was sent out just before 3 p.m. A fallen tree is to blame for the downed lines on McClay Road between Saddlebrook Court and Tree Lane. In an update, officials said there will be a hard road closure on McClay between Saddlebrook Ct. and Chardonnay Lane until 8 p.m. The roadway will not fully reopen until approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The power outage may last through the morning, according to Novato police.
NOVATO, CA
ksro.com

Traffic Deaths Involving Pedestrians Up in California

More people are losing their lives in California just by walking. Out of all traffic-related deaths in the state, 25-percent are pedestrians. That’s up four-percent. On top of that, 23-percent of the victims were left to die in the street. Data from the Office of Traffic Safety shows nearly one in four pedestrians were struck by hit-and-run drivers. Police say DUI and distracted driving make up most of the other deadly accidents.
CALIFORNIA STATE

