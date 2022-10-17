Two women were attacked in separate incidents on opposite sides of Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa Police say in both cases, the victims were walking alone. The latest happened yesterday morning when a man grabbed a woman in her early 60s who was walking near the pond in A Place to Play park. The man tried to kiss her, then threw her to the ground and tried to unbuckle her belt. She fought back and managed to get away. It came four days after another man came up behind a woman in her 50s on the 600 block of Middle Rincon Road. The man covered her mouth and knocked her to the ground. She also fought back until the guy ran off down a creek path. Investigators don’t think these attacks are related.

