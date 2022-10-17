ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basehor, KS

KCTV 5

Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of area gun stores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

1 critically injured in shooting near Westport Road & Baltimore Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was left with critical injuries following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday evening. According to the police, it happened near the intersection of Westport Road and Baltimore Avenue just before 5 p.m. No suspect information has been released. Just after 5...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Coat drive donations in Lenexa

A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified as 15-year-old Wyatt Conroy of Blue Springs. Community leaders call for action, demand Evergy close Hawthorn coal plant by 2025. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Community leaders are calling for action and demanding that Evergy close its...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Crash near West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police conducted a preliminary investigation on a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the investigation, a pickup truck...
LENEXA, KS

