KMBC.com
Two 19-year-olds charged for smash-and-grab gun store thefts caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrests have been made in a string of gun store thefts that have struck the Kansas City area in the past week. Two Kansas men have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to the alleged firearms thefts. An additional...
Kansas City mom’s stolen car found less than 2 miles away
A Kansas City woman's car was found two days, and less than two miles, after it was stolen while she worked at a Minsky's restaurant.
KCTV 5
Vehicle stolen from Kansas City mother working at pizza restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman needs your help in trying to find her vehicle, which was stolen while she was working at her job. “It says 10 o’clock, they used my debit card around KCK,” Tiffanie Lastere said. That was the last known location...
KCTV 5
Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of area gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police looking for dog’s owners to aid in bite victim’s medical treatment
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - In order to make sure that someone who was bit by a dog receives the proper medical treatment, Lenexa police are looking for the dog’s owners so they can find out if that dog is vaccinated or not. The person was bit by a dog...
Shot 8 times, survivor of Grandview double shooting describes ambush
He survived getting shot eight times in a Grandview park. Now James Patrick Stowe is speaking out about the ambush that killed his friend.
One person found shot, killed in Grain Valley
Grain Valley's Police Department said one person was found dead from gunshot injuries near Northwest Scenic Lane and Northwest Sawgrass Drive.
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
Investigators seize guns, drugs, 6 stolen vehicles in Bonner Springs
Leavenworth Sheriff's detectives executed a search warrant in Bonner Springs and seized guns, drugs, 6 stolen vehicles, and ammo.
KCTV 5
Multiple stolen vehicles, firearms and ammo found in rural Leavenworth County
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people have been arrested after a search warrant uncovered scores of stolen items Wednesday morning in Leavenworth County. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies served the warrant in the 16000 block of 174th Street about 8:15 a.m. after learning of stolen property, weapons and drugs on a property.
Kansas City police investigate 2 shootings within 3 miles
Kansas City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
KMBC.com
Dozens of firearms stolen after burglars hit 3 Kansas City-area gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Burglars have hit three Kansas City-area gun stores, stealing about 50 firearms. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spokesman John Ham said agents believe the three incidents are related due to the similar smash-and-grab way the burglaries were done. At about 3:30 a.m. Monday,...
Kansas City teenager sentenced for shooting over $20 drug deal
Kansas City teenager sentenced for shooting another teen over a disagreement involving a $20 marijuana deal.
KCTV 5
1 critically injured in shooting near Westport Road & Baltimore Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was left with critical injuries following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday evening. According to the police, it happened near the intersection of Westport Road and Baltimore Avenue just before 5 p.m. No suspect information has been released. Just after 5...
KCTV 5
Coat drive donations in Lenexa
A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified as 15-year-old Wyatt Conroy of Blue Springs. Community leaders call for action, demand Evergy close Hawthorn coal plant by 2025. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Community leaders are calling for action and demanding that Evergy close its...
Police rule two found dead in wooded area of KC as murder-suicide
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
KCTV 5
KC police: 4 people, including toddler, died from fentanyl in 13-day span
Four people were taken into custody this afternoon after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff. Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. Grain Valley police investigating...
KCTV 5
Crash near West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police conducted a preliminary investigation on a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the investigation, a pickup truck...
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
Lansing man convicted of attacking neighbor in ongoing feud
Austin Davis, of Lansing, Kansas, was convicted of aggravated battery after he hit a neighbor in the head with a hammer during an ongoing feud.
